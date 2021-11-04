“Even if something is left undone, everyone must take time to sit still and watch the leaves turn.”
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
With the defending district champion Lady Ironmen looking at a shootout to end their season and most of their careers, senior Renee Alessi and Jill Perruquet got their play to work.
Perruquet headed an Ashley Emerick corner up in the air to Alessi, who headed it home for the game-winner as Danville outlasted Shikellamy 2-1 in triple overtime in the District 4 Class AAA semifinal.
The win propelled Danville (15-5) to the District 4 final for the third straight season.
“Hail to the Champions,” the Danville High School boys soccer team repeated as District 4 Class AA champions thanks to an overtime goal from junior Adam Brua. The 2-1 win over Selinsgrove capped off a double championship for Danville. In an earlier game of the doubleheader at Middleburg, the Danville girls won their second straight District 4 Class AAA championship with a 3-0 win over previously unbeaten Athens. Libby Waldrop, Renee Alessi and Jill Perruquet scored in the win.
Thirty-four seniors in the Danville Area High School Band played for the last time in F.Q. Hartman Stadium. The nearly three dozen students “graced the field” once more as “Ironmen,” in a performance before the Danville Ironmen football game. The band performed after the Senior Recognition Ceremony at the field.
Dr. John West, who started the transplant program at Geisinger, was honored in a surprise party at the Pine Barn Inn by family, friends and co-workers for his 21 years of “excellence and elegance” at the hospital. Danville attorney Ollie Wagner, realtor Jack Curry and Francie Moyer, executive director of the Danville Area United Way, were pictured in the local newspaper celebrating with Dr. West.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Miss Annette Doran, a senior at Saint Cyril Academy, was chosen as “Miss Christmas Seal of Susquehanna Valley” at a “Miss Christmas Seal Pageant” accompanied by a Holiday Fashion Show by Rosenblum’s Feminine Apparel and Bob Newman’s Men’s Store at the Marriott Inn in Harrisburg.
Joseph W. Bloom, chairman of the Advisory Board of Directors at the Susquehanna Valley Division of the Central Pennsylvania Lung and Health Service Association, Master of Ceremonies, crowned Miss Doran with a rhinestone crown and presented her with an arm bouquet of red carnations. She would publicly represent that organization promoting to the school students, health careers and the lung association.
Coach Ted Yeager announced Danville’s Players of the Week for the Shamokin game.
Eric Reidinger, Danville quarterback, was named Offensive Player of the Game. Reidinger threw for nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns in the contest which Danville won 41-0. Coach Yeager remarked. “The performance by Reidinger may be the best ever by a Danville quarterback, in at least 12 years.”
Kevin Burr, Ironmen tailback, was named the Special Teams Player of the Game. Burr had a 60-yard punt return for a touchdown and his aggressive running helped the Ironmen offense all night.
Paul Wysocki, Alby Gerst and Bob Kirkner were all named Defensive Players of the Game. All three contributed greatly to the “Iron Curtain defense.”
Dr. Vic Marks, a scholastic All-American basketball player honoree when performing on the hardwoods for DHS in the late-’60s, visited his hometown. Marks was undergoing special dermatology training at the University of North Carolina Medical Center, Chappell Hill.
Lou Zampetti, a 1981 graduate of Danville High School, was “starring” for the Wilkes College football team as a wide receiver on the Colonels’ squad. Coach Rollie Schmidt said, “Lou has good speed and great hands, one of our best clutch receivers.”
In high school, Lou played football for Coach Ted Yeager and track under Coach Barry Seidel. His major was biology at Wilkes.
Four Danville Junior High School Student Council officers: Becky Elder, president; Kim York, secretary; Kelly Kreigh, treasurer and Jeff Miller, vice president, were pictured in the local newspaper preparing to attend the National Student Council Convention in Dallastown, Pa.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
Nov. 1, was ANC-Day in the Danville Central office area, announced by Bell Telephone Company. ANC-Day, the short term applied to the All-Number-Calling system, to go into effect.
The new telephone system used seven figures instead of two letters and five figures. It was also introduced in the communities of Bloomsburg, Catawissa and Washingtonville, all included in the local calling area.
When the new system is established, calls to other Danville telephones would be made by dialing seven figures of the desired number. The same system would be used to dial those in the local calling area and all other out-of-town calls.
A new telephone book with the seven-figure numbers would be delivered immediately.
It was a “runaway” for the Danville High jayvee gridders over Bloomsburg as the locals won 54-0. Jayvees scored 14 points in the first quarter, six in the second 20 in the third and 14 in the fourth. Jack Curry scored on a run, Greg Williams on line plays from the 21-, 28- and 15-yard lines, Shepperson on two completed passes and recovery of a fumble in the end zone and Joe Gerst on a 42-yard romp.
The local junior high football team dropped a 6-0 decision to Bloom.
The Danville football Ironmen and the local school system, joined by more than 4,000 enthusiastic friends and spectators, honored “Danville’s most devoted grid fan” — W. Penn Amesbury, a Danville businessman and prothonotary of Montour County, for his faithful attendance to Danville games over the years since 1919. The “flabbergasted” Amesbury, lauded during half-time ceremonies of the Danville-Berwick football game, culminated weeks of secret activity by a special committee of The Danville News for this purpose. Amesbury, who had seen over 400 Ironmen games, missed only three home or away games.
The Air Force Color Guard presented the pre-game show. The Berwick High School band changed its halftime show for appropriate music for the guest of honor. Amesbury, escorted to the field by a “covey” of Danville High cheerleaders, was greeted by members of the committee. His gifts included a lifetime pass to all DHS sporting events and a scroll signed by the varsity Ironmen players.
75 YEARS AGO (1946)
Pfc. John Edward Brent Jr. was promoted to corporal in the United States Army according to a letter received by his wife.
A member of the Army Air Force, he was stationed in Manila, the Philippines.
Joseph Schultz, former officer of the Danville Police Department, was appointed Chief of Police of the Department effective Dec. 1, 1946, according to action taken at the Town Council meeting with John Becker, presiding.
Schultz was selected from a large group of applicants for the position.
The Danville public schools were closed on the first day of small game hunting season.
More than 50 percent of the pupils had been absent in past years, therefore the decision was made to allow both pupils and teachers the privilege of hunting legally this year.
