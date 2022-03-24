“Smiling, I watch the shaken elm boughs, knowing it is the wind of March.”
— John Greenleaf Whittier
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
Danville-Riverside Food Bank board member and volunteer Maryann Richards was pictured in the local newspaper sorting through boxes of donated canned goods as volunteer Dave Richards helped Ruth Fox with another box of donations. This year’s donations for the Easter Food Drive could be dropped at Cole’s Hardware parking lot, Beyer Paint & Wallpaper store and at the Danville Area Community Center; monetary donations at The Danville News.
“There’s nothing in the water that makes the students of the Danville Middle School Science Olympiad team geniuses,” just hard work and dedication, according to The Danville News. The team had recently competed in the Northeast Regional Science Olympiad at Penn State Wilkes-Barre.
After placing third against 30 schools in the competition, the team would head to states at Juniata College in April. This was the eighth year Danville made it to states according to Chuck Yost, Science Olympiad adviser.
Team members were Samira Mohammed, Yuan Rao, Pete Carros, Trey Shrawder, Amanda Strausser, Cameron Hassanzadeh, Justin Meschter, Paul Dennehy, Caitlin Kinsey, Kyle Venarchick, and Niki Root.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
When the state wrestling championship team came home it found scores of fans and many fire trucks waiting to take the champions around town and through Riverside.
It was almost 1 a.m. when Coach Ron Kanaskie and his “conquering heroes” stepped out of a van to be greeted by hundreds of cheering fans, celebrating its first state team championship of any kind. The team and coaches hopped on one of the fire engines and took a trip through Mill Street, Riverside and Front streets with cars tooting their horns, following the parade.
State champions who won individual titles were Brian Stamm and Jim Martin but according to Coach Ron Kanaskie it was the overall team balance of Stamm, Martin, Rob Meloy, Jeff Hostelley, Alby Gerst and Paul Wysocki that earned the win.
Team coaches included Bill Elders, assistant coach, Kanaskie, head coach, and Gary Hepfer, junior high.
Bill Rohrbach, chairman of the “Citizen of the Year” Committee for the American Legion Post 40, announced that Walter Whitey McCloskey was selected as the Montour County-Riverside Citizen of the Year to be honored at a banquet at the Legion in April.
McCloskey, best known for his contributions to the Danville High School sports programs, coached the Danville basketball, football and track teams before surgery in 1975 forced him to retire as a coach. He then became a counselor at the elementary schools, teaching for 34 years.
He was instrumental in the start of the intramural program at Danville High. He was director of the Washies Playground for 30 years and also a member of many civic organizations. After college and service of seven years in the Navy and a year of teaching at Columbia High School, he came to Danville.
The track captains for Danville, Drew A. Pensyl, Bob Kirkner and Terry O’Rourke, were pictured in The Danville News. These three were named tri-captains by Coach Barry Seidel.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
A team of Danville High School bowlers placed fifth in the annual Pennsylvania State Tournament held at Williamsport. Members of the team were Dave Cooper, Joe Dill, Ed Faust, Ralph Burnheimer, Jack Gilbert and Jim Buckley.
The “Unbeatables” lived up to their name in the Danville YMCA Junior Basketball League by winning the League title. The champs were pictured with their trophies in the local newspaper. Members were: Bud Bolin, Paul Walker, Wilbur Crossley, Harry Vernon, Dave Bressler, Sam Harrison and Tom McCormick.
The YMCA Grade School League champs were awarded basketballs this season instead of trophies. Team members were Dennis Washko, Bill Smith, Earl Snyder, Tony Cannons, Ron Tomcavage, Mike Lutz, Tom Buckley, John Brady and John Buckenberger.
A flag was presented to the Danville Boys and Girls Band by the Danville American Legion Color Guard at the 27th anniversary concert of the band held at Danville Junior High School. The flag presentation made during the Grand March was the first number of the evening. One of the numbers featured the Majorettes, “sing along,” featuring, “I‘m Forever Blowing Bubbles” and “Let Me Call You Sweetheart.” The evening was full of favorites, marches, military and music of all genres.
Airman Basic Edward A. Smedley of Danville was assigned to the United States Air Force technical training course for supply specialists at Amarilla Air Force Base, Tex. Airman Smedley, after completing his basic military training, was selected for the advanced course on the basis of his interests and aptitude. He was a 1960 graduate of Danville.
75 YEARS AGO (1947)
St. Hubert’s Boy Scout Troop and Cub Pack No. 31 held a father and son get-together in the social rooms of the school. The Rev. Francis L. Conrad, pastor of St. Joseph’s and St. Hubert’s, opened the meeting with a prayer and gave a talk stressing the Scout laws of obedience and reverence. The Rev. A.T. Marcincavage, area Scout chaplain, gave a short talk on activities of troops in the district. Guy Casner, Montour District commissioner, was a guest and spoke briefly on Scouting in general.
The event was planned by the troop leaders, John Fedroff Jr., commander, and Charles Graham, Jr., Scoutmaster. After the Scout Oath, the 12 candle log was lighted as each Scout recited the meaning of the Scout laws. Entertainment was furnished by Joseph Hubiciki and Raymond Weniger who played several trumpet selections. Edward DeGreen sang a solo. Joseph Schott and Francis Mahoney gave a comic skit. Father Conrad gave a blessing at the lunch, which ended the affair.
Two major decisions were made at the regular meeting of the Danville Board of Education held in the junior high school building with Frank Magill presiding.
They were to inaugurate safe driving education in the senior high school and to accept Rush Township into the Danville rural education program starting on Sept. 1.
Rush Township, closing its four rural schools, would send ninety pupils in the first eight grades to Danville. Seventy-five students in the first six grades would go to the Fourth Ward School. The officials were still planning the schoolrooms for the 15 seventh- and eighth-grade students.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.