“All things seem possible in May.”
— Edwin Way Teale
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
According to The Danville News, Matt Diltz, a 1998 DHS graduate, was an All-State soccer player, did double duty in the fall kicking for the football team; in winter he was the starting point guard for the basketball team; a four-year starter on the baseball team and played American Legion during the summer. Most athletes didn’t continue to carry such a heavy load into college with the extra academic work.
“Matt Diltz did and as one of the most versatile and talented athletes in Danville school history did the same at college. He starred in virtually everything he did at Wilkes, where he played football, soccer and baseball during his four years,” according to the newspaper report.
He was named the Freedom Conference’s Co-Player of the Year for baseball. He turned in one of the greatest seasons in school history for the Colonels, rewriting the school records along the way. He led the conference in batting average, set five and tied six school records this year alone.
n
The Ironmen won their second consecutive District 4 Team Tennis title, winning over Mifflinburg 3-2. The one-point margin was Danville’s first of the season. The Ironmen win placed the team at (19-0) and they went on to play in the PIAA Championships for the second time in two years.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
Just three short years after Dave Wysocki attended Bucknell University’s Governor’s School of the Arts as a dance student, Wysocki found himself, now a sophomore at Lycoming College, back at the Bucknell campus as the teacher instead of the student. Wysocki was approached to do the choreography of “Cloak and Dagger’s” version of the ‘60s rock musical “Hair” by the play’s director, James Denton.
The article said that while 35 dancers on stage swayed and glided to the beat of “Aquarius,” David was backstage performing every movement. Wysocki said his biggest obstacle in choreographing the production, which had 27 musical numbers, was feeling confident, quickly, overcoming that feeling, as he began planning each movement. David, only 20, was nervous when the production debuted but was pleased with the performance response.
n
According to a photo in the local newspaper, the awards at the Keystone Basketball League banquet presented to the All-Star squad selected by nine league coaches were: Kevin Moodie, Most Valuable Player and the all-star team, Dwayne Heeter, second team, Hank Mowbray, honorable mention.
Danville High School’s thin-clads set two meet records at the third annual Coaches Invitational Relays and the boys captured first place in six events. Drew Pensyl continued to be the area’s dominant sprinter as he won both the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Hank Mowbray continued to excel in the 400-meter dash, taking first place.
A few days later the team finished an undefeated track season, winning with a score of 79-71 over Selinsgrove. It was the Seals’ first home loss since 1971.
The team was looking forward to a number of postseason events. In an earlier meet, Tom Weiss broke a school record in the discus, hurling it 151 feet, five inches, to snap the record set by Vic Martz in 1969 of 148 feet, 10 inches.
n
Danville High School seniors were honored by the school board for their outstanding academic accomplishments. They were Mary Ann Burkland, accepted in honors program at Lebanon Valley College; Kristine Leer, received Indiana University of Pa. Distinguished Achievement Award; Kenneth Jones, James B. Stere Memorial Scholarship, Penn State; Mark Sarisky, Elks Foundation Most Valuable Student; William Pursel, appointed to West Point; and Terrence O’Rourke, National Merit Scholarship finalist.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
Ken Warmkessel, Danville High band director, presented the John Phillip Sousa Award to Alan Newman, Riverside, and the outstanding Ninth Grade Band Award to Alan Manhood, Danville. The Sousa Award goes to the outstanding senior member of the band each year as voted by band members.
n
Martie Kreisher, Danville RD 4, and Fred Geringer, East Front Street, were named Queen and King of the Danville High School Junior-Senior Prom. The couple was crowned by Joe Nied.
Five Boy Scouts of the Montour District Boy Scouts of America received Eagle Scout awards.
Pictured in the newspaper was Mrs. Ralph McCracken pinning the award on her son Allen, Mrs. George Garmen did the same for her son Richard. The awards were presented at St. Peter’s Methodist Church. A third Scout, Blaine Keckley, received the award but couldn’t attend the service; Michael Barnhart, son of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Barnhart, and John Buckley Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. John Buckley Sr., received pins from their mothers. Rev. C. Rayven Hilliard pastor of the church was present.
n
Mrs. Joan Livziey, daughter of Mrs. Ethel Hinkel and wife of Jay F. Livziey, was selected by the students and faculty at the Bloomsburg State College to reign as May Queen during the annual May Day Activities.
Livziey, a senior, would receive the Bachelor of Science degree in secondary education during commencement.
Before graduating from Danville High School in 1958, Livziey was a member of the yearbook staff, college Choraleers and district chorus, newspaper, and secretary of sophomore and junior classes.
During her four years at Bloomsburg, she was an active member of Sigma Alpha Eta, English Club, Day Women’s Association, SPSEA, past president and secretary of the French Club. Livziey sang in the Roaring ‘20s show in her junior year.
The theme of “May Day in Review” will be about the activities on campus since 1894. Each part of the program would feature a vocal selection, a dance or a routine with a variety of costumes to carry out the theme of each musical selection. Twelve senior women constituted the Honor Court, six senior women served as attendants in her majesty’s court. The queen would be crowned by Myles Anderson, Dresher, president of the College Council.
n
Charles A. Young, of Danville RD2 enlisted in the Modern Nuclear Navy after graduating from Danville in 1961. He had a recommendation to take the test and was accepted for the Naval Academy Preparatory School. After completing that school he was accepted for the Naval Academy.
n
Little League baseball began and several local officials were on hand to start the season.
Mayor Francis P. Rooney handed the first ball to starting pitcher Chuck Hinkel, of the Lions, and Denny Campbell, of KVS. The two teams met on the Kiwanis field. In another photo, Montour County Representative Harry Kessler tossed out the first ball to catchers Ricky Seitz, of Merck, and Reed Messmore, of the TV Company, opening the season at the Lions Field.
75 YEARS AGO (1947)
Members of the Danville High School commercial team won the state contest at Bloomsburg State Teachers College. The winners were George Grausam, Dawn Drake, Lois Daise, Ellen Hartzell and Loy Meyer. The Commercial Department teachers were: Miss Gertrude Gardner, Neil Richie and Miss Mary Ellen McWilliams.
n
St. Joseph’s Church held its annual crowning of the Blessed Mother with May Queen Delores Jordan.
Margaret Ann Lunger carried the crown. John Maize and Robert Lyons held the Queen’s train.
The procession from the school to the church with over 200 children was led by Joseph Brady, Robert Dalton and Eddie Connolley. It included the children of the First Holy Communion Class.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column publishes Thursdays in The Danville News.