“April prepares her green traffic light and the world thinks Go.”
— Christopher Morley, journalist, novelist, poet
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
Sister Gabriella LaGanga, S.S.C.M. and Rev. Frank Edmands of the Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, Danville, and Montour County Commissioner Bernie Swank were pictured in the local newspaper at the dedication of the Emmanuel Center. Three facilities — the Manor, the Meadows and now Emmanuel — were available to provide care, comfort and community for those residents who reside on the Manor’s campus.
Sister Maria Goretti, one of the Manor administrators, said the opening of Emmanuel provided extra space in the original Manor facility.
n
Kevin Schmidt, Logan Linderman and Marah Young, fifth-grade students at Riverside Elementary School, were pictured in the local newspaper looking over the display at the school art show. Pupils in kindergarten through fifth grade had their works on display.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
John Brady, Danville resident, hired by Henson Associates, the production company that owned the Muppets, was working on a project involving the construction of radio-controlled vehicles for Muppets and the design and construction of new Muppets to be used in a new television show scheduled for broadcast in 1983.
When not working for Henson Associates, Brady was also on the staff of the Juilliard School of Music in New York City. He was hired by Ted Ohl, production manager of Juilliard, who had hired Brady for a professional position, as an intern with the Santa Fe Opera Company in 1978.
John graduated from Danville Area High School in 1973 and attended Bloomsburg State College, serving as technical director and set designer for their Oedipus play. He was then hired by Radio City Music Hall to construct props for the Rockettes. His talents let him display them in many different positions.
(I especially liked his remark about Miss Piggy while with the Muppets. He said, “you forget that you’re in a room with an inanimate object and you begin to talk with the Muppet.”)
n
Jeff Brandt, a Danville High teacher and assistant track coach, won his second Penn Relay Marathon Championship in three years in Philadelphia. According to The Danville News, Jeff finished with a time of 2 hours, 22 minutes and 28 seconds. “He bettered his 1980 winning time by 28 seconds,” the report said.
n
Three Danville High students selected as the Danville Elks Students of the Month were: Dwayne Heeter, Carol Mann and William Pursel.
Elks exalted ruler John Neid said, “Heeter carrying a high average in his academic pursuits, earned varsity letters in football, baseball and basketball, was one of the best all around DHS athletes.”
Carol Mann was active in cheerleading and chorus and was class historian. Pursel, an honor society member, on the chess team and who earned three letters in wrestling, accepted an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy.
n
Drew Pensyl broke a school record in the 100 meter dash and Danville ran to its second Susquehanna Valley League track win over Berwick 106-44. Pensyl ran the 100 meters in 11.09 to beat his previous Danville High record 11.1.The Ironmen tri-captain also won the 200 meter dash and ran in the 400 meter relay which the Ironmen won.
Hank Mowbray was also a double winner as he won the 400 meter dash and the long jump. Robert Welch won the high jump. Tom Weiss took first in the shot put. Mark Bickhart won the javelin throw, Derrick Brown the pole vault. Terry O’Rourke took first place in the 3,200 meter run. Chris O’Rourke won the 1,600 meter.
Danville Coach Barry Seidel was ecstatic over his squad’s first-, second- and third-place performances.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
According to the local newspaper, the Danville High School gym was the scene of the most unusual basketball extravaganza ever to be presented locally when a Donkey Basketball game featuring prominent businessmen of the area and local school faculty members vied for the championship of Montour County.
The tutorial members included Guy “Gunsmoke” Long, Al “Kingpin” Barratt, Johnny “Dollar” Maturani, Bernie “The Lean Texan” Zaborowski, J. Van Wirt “Iturbi” Johnson, Bob “Snuffy” Aurand, Ed “Twinkle Toes” Klinger, Gene “The Horse” Snyder, Jay “Marcus Haynes” Livziey, George “Fireball” Cotterell, Gene “Cabana” Shipe, Dick “Augustus” Connolly, and Walter “The Rifleman” McCloskey. Bill Elder, physical educational instructor, was trainer for the faculty.
The businessmen unit included Jack “Dipper” Smith, Jack “Harp” Feeley, Bob “Flash” Marks, Gene “Fingers” Rothermal, Bob “Speedy” Baney, Porter “Spiker” Wagner, Ray “Dapper” Santucci, Steve “Pills” Kistler, Joe “Killer” Barna, Lefty “Satchel” Johnson, Gil “Porky” Gilliam and George “Slim” Holmes. Trainer for the businessmen was Dr. L.F. “Splints” Bush.
The eight donkeys were the stars of the game. No one seemed to know the winner. The businessmen claim they won, 8-6. The teachers believed that they were the victors, 10-8. Bush’s opinion was the businessmen took it by a mile. Long and McCloskey hit for four points as did Baney and Feeley. There was a pre-game donkey race which Rothermal won. At halftime, Dr. Bush gave the children a ride on the donkeys. A spectator commented: “This game was so much fun to watch; should be an annual affair.”
Proceeds from the event went to the senior class fund.
(The stories were endless and hilarious.)
n
Coach Jack Wanich, pilot of the Danville High School diamond squad, was pictured in the local newspaper working out a bit of strategy with Larry Blosky, catcher and Dick Heller, pitcher. Evidently it worked as the Ironmen went on to win the sixth straight game of the season, 6-1 over Milton.
75 YEARS AGO
(1947)
The Gem Furniture company founded 21 years earlier, was celebrating the event with a special sale.
The local store was one of four operated by the company established by Frank S. Boguszewski of Nanticoke. The Danville store opened in 1946 with Phil Stroh as the manager who was promoted to part owner of the Danville furniture emporium. The store, with 10 employees, was located at the northwest corner of Mill and Northumberland streets, which had been the Murrary Department Store for many years. The Gem purchased the building next door from Kenneth Fester for a show room and also added an addition in the rear of the main structure.
The W.W. Welliver Hardware Company opened its 53rd anniversary sale to commemorate over half a century of retail and wholesale business in Danville. In that period the store founded by the late W.W. Welliver and then operated by his widow and daughter; had grown to be a leading retail center for Danville and vicinity and an outstanding wholesale center for the dealership trade area for a radius of 75 miles.
The 53rd anniversary sale was in appreciation of the business accorded the store during the current period under the executive directorship of William T. Deeter and management of Thomas C. Bailey. A special feature of the opening of the sale was Miss Teresa Loskill, demonstration expert from the National Presto Cooker manufacturers, who demonstrated the use of the Presto cooker and canner to 194 customers.
n
This Friday, April 22, Earth Day, marks the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970
— Sis
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column publishes Thursday’s in The Danville News.