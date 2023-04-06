“For I remember it is Easter morn and life and love and peace are all newborn.’’
— Alice Freeman Palmer
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
The Danville Area Middle School seventh-graders on the Dolphin Team, Mindy Raker, 13, and Jesse Gronsky, 13, were pictured in a newspaper photo swinging away around the floor during a USO Dance at the Danville American Legion, Post #40.
Kelly Banlk, 13, and Tyler Aurand, 13, showed off their moves at the dance being held to help students feel what it is was like during World War II, capped off their unit on the war.
n
Danville resident Paul Ulrich was in a local newspaper photo showing Danville Middle School seventh-grade student Matt Lorio his army hat. Ulrich was part of a group of veterans visiting the middle school as part of a World War II veteran’s day.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
Four unlikely Easter Bunnies, Herman Delsite, Liz Wintersteen, Greg Bitler and Fred Wintersteen, members of the Montour County CB Club were pictured in a newspaper photo visiting shut-ins and the elderly with baskets full of goodies. The club distributed baskets ever year at Easter time.
n
Since the weather wasn’t good enough to play baseball in Pennsylvania, according to a newspaper account, the Danville baseball squad headed for Virginia for a four-game road trip. Ollie Wagner, Chuck Fausnaught, Jack Shoop and Joe Kocher loaded the gear onto the bust. Team captains were Gregg Campbell and Ollie Wagner.
n
New Kiwanis Club members and prospective members were featured at a dinner at the Best Western Hotel. Pictured in the newspaper were new members Philip Breen and Rennie Crane, prospective members Bill Kopenhaver, John D’Orazio, Mark Graig, Dale Schooley and Fred Shepperson. The membership chairman was Hurley Moll.
n
The Danville girls’ basketball squad was honored at a banquet for winning the Susquehanna Valley League title. Team members posing for a photo with the SVL trophy were: Pam Roney, Heather Johns, Laurie Forney, Colette Amarante, Brenda Kashner, Janie Ryan, Helen Fausnaught, Barb Mottern, Becky Raup, Ruth Shepperson, Donna Erlston, Michelle Gabriel, Janice Davies, Kelly Kile and Grace Mottern.
n
A floppy-eared fellow got the jump on Easter by making rounds in Danville with a basketful of chocolates. The Easter bunny distributed candy to area youngsters including six-year old Erin Baker. The bunny on Mill Street, sponsored by the Danville Business Association, spent a couple days handing out candy to youngsters.
n
The Shiloh United Church of Christ presented a living dramatization of “The Last Supper.” The presentation was staged by an all-male cast portraying the feelings of Christ’s disciples.
Those appearing in the presentation were Jeffrey Pope, Duane Shafer, Dale Cotner, Warren Shultz, Charles Lengle, David Krum, Louis Van Gilder, Stephen Cooke, Don McIndoe, Jeffrey Thomas, David Krueger, Doug Sitler, Gary Ernest and Christian Reinmiller. Mrs. Doris Rechsteiner was the director; production assistants, John Pope, Ellen Shultz and Elizaberh Lengle. The choir played special music.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
The largest attendance in recent years was recorded at the St. Paul’s Methodist Church Easter services. Non-resident members came from hundreds of miles to join in the greatest day in the life of the church. The chancel of the ornate sanctuary was adorned with more than 200 lilies which were later dismantled and distributed to the shut-ins of the church, community and local hospitals.
n
Danville Area High School had four winners in the annual Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science Fair, Region Five.
The winners were: Brenda Mace, third, “Cholesterol Study;” Pete Hubicki, third, “Hydraphonics;” Dick Irving, second, “A Computer;” and William Kingston, second, “Einstein’s Theories.” Danville students entered 14 projects. Al Barratt, biology teacher, their advisor accompanied them.
n
James Baylor of the East End Fire Company handed out the top prize in the annual egg hunt at their grounds to JoEllen Woods, others receiving prizes were Patsy DeGuzis, Mike Barsh and Robert Tomcavage. Several hundred children enjoyed the fun time.
n
The winners in the annual table tennis tournament at the YMCA were pictured in a newspaper photo. Winners were Robert Aurand, general secretary of the “Y,” presenting individual trophies to Bob Zamboni, of Mount Carmel, the senior singles’ champ and Joe Kelly, the Danville junior division champ. Aurand also presented Pat Keppler and Butch Coira, of Danville, with their trophies emblematic of their winning the junior doubles championship and Zamboni and Bud Breech, Catawissa the senior doubles’ champs.
n
Boy Scouts of St. Joseph’s Troop were assisting in the annual Easter Seal campaign. Scouts were in the Danville business district on Friday and Saturday seeking donations for the campaign.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
Easter brought its message of faith and cheer to Christians around the world.
The annual Easter egg hunt under the sponsorship of the F. O. Eagles Aerie was a success with more than 1,000 children participating. A total of 120 dozen eggs were distributed at the Ferry Street Playground, Geisinger Memorial Hospital lawn, Ding Dongers field and the Court House lawn. Members of the committee were Richard Faux, chairman, Joseph Graham, Donald Beyers, Charles English, John Erlston, Thomas Roney, Wilfred F. Hullihen, Arthur McCoy, Mike Ryan, Arthur Stump, Ben Cero, Charles Hernery, John Monahan, Henry Frey, Harry Everett William Treas, James Roney, Ernest Rudy and LeRoy Helrick. Baskets were given to the children at the hospital and those confined at home.
n
Kiwanis-sponsored Girl Scout Troop No. 3 met at the YMCA with Mrs. Wesley Barber, Scoutleader. The troop visited the offices of the Morning News as part of their obtaining their Community Badge. The girls and leaders were shown the different departments of the plant by employees, learning the different phases by which an article finally becomes an item in the newspaper.
Members present were: Mary Maiers, Patsy Pollock, Barbara Bickhart, Myra Snyder, Lucille Letts, Barbara Bookmiller, Jacklyn Hunsinger, Ann Moore, Jean Lynn, Carol Bookmiller, Pauline Smedley, Mary Lou Henninger, Pearl Gable, Bella Klock, Jane DeVoe, Junior Assistant Scoutleader, Frances Engles, Wanda Whapham, Virignia Davis, Nancy Whapham, Vickie Moodie, Grace Gable, Joanne Baumer, Yvonne Lemon, Charity Niswonger, Gloria Dawn Barber, Nancy Evans, Raline Moodie, Donna Hart, Carolyn Rudy, and Darlis Baumer; senior assistant Scoutleader, Edith Virginia Barber, Mrs. Wesley Barber, Scoutleader and Mrs. Harris Lemon.
May the miracle of Easter bring you perfect peace. Also, that the bunny brings you some chocolate and jelly beans.
— Sis
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.