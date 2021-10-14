“Take it all in, enjoy every moment, hold on to the experience that is October. Abundance ... Beauty ... Life.”
— Julie Hage
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
Danville’s golf team won its second straight district title by one stroke over Towanda, thanks to strong showings from its two seniors. Seth Kanaskie shot a one-under par 71 and was tied for third while Jeremy Graham’s five under par 67 put him three shots in front of the defending champion. Team members coached by Ron Kanaskie were: Seth Kanaskie, Jeremy Graham, Scott Bower, Kyle Postupack, Colby Rothermel and Evan Wilson.
(Jeremy Graham wrapped up the final round of his scholastic golf career finishing fourth at the PIAA State Golf Championships. Seth Kanaskie didn’t medal but looked at the big picture that he finally made it to states, a forever dream.)
n
There was a lot of amazing excitement at the intersection of Routes 11 and 54 in Danville. It all started with a call over the police scanner at 5:15 p.m.
“Cows were on the loose” in downtown Danville when four bulls and a cow escaped from a tractor trailer truck near the intersection of Sovereign Bank at the corner of East Market and Mill Streets.
The tractor trailer hit a bump, the back door opened and four bulls and one cow took off. They began running past shops on Mill Street and continued to wander, up and down Rooney Avenue, some headed down to West Front Street and others West Market toward the “green grass of F.Q. Hartman field.”
Word spread quickly and before long people gathered to watch. Riverside and Mahoning Township police were called to help with the “roundup.”
Eventually one was captured and tied to a tree, another was lured into a garage and the door closed. Another was tied to a rainspout. One by one they were captured and placed back into the tractor trailer and headed out of town, three hours after the first call went out.
n
The area’s three mayors, Mayor Elizabeth VanNostrand, of Washingtonville, Mayor Dale Erb, of Riverside, and Mayor Ed Coleman, of Danville, were pictured in The Danville News signing a proclamation for the 16th annual Crop Walk.
n
Princess Jada Wolfe, Queen, Thuy Nguyen and Princess Kelly DeGuzis were elected Autumn Queen and princesses by members of the Danville High School Key Club and were part of the Halloween Parade.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Danville Wrestling Association presented awards to DHS grapplers who gained state honors in the 1980-81 PIAA State Wrestling Tournament.
Pictured in a local newspaper photo were: Coach Ron Kanaskie; Jim Martin placed 5th at 98 lbs.; Brian Stamm who was state runner-up at 145 and Paul Wysocki, PIAA state champ at 185 pounds.
The Wrestling Association presented awards each year to DHS wrestlers who placed in the state competition.
n
Wendy Witmer, of Danville, was recently promoted to Cadet Sergeant First Class by the ROTC program at the University of Pittsburgh. Witmer was a junior majoring in pre-med.
n
Ironmen grid king Ted Yeager announced the Players of the Week for the Southern Columbia game.
Drew Pensyl, a former Southern athlete who transferred to Danville a few years ago, was nominated as the Defensive Player of the Game. Pensyl had two unassisted tackles and two assists. In addition, he intercepted two Southern passes. He returned one of his interceptions for a 30-yard touchdown.
Rob Meloy was named Special Teams Player of The Game. Meloy holds extra points for the Ironmen team; returned several punts and kickoffs for outstanding gains.
On offense, coach Yeager announced that six players would share the Offensive Player of The Game honors.
Paul Wysocki, Leroy Tanner, Alby Gerst, Shawn Coughlin and Bob Kirkner — all linemen — were nominated as was fullback Mark Bickhart.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
Winners of Blue Ribbons at the Montour-Delong Fair for livestock entries were: Thomas Smith, Danville RD 5, the champion Guernsey; He was a member of the Mayberry 4-H Club. Connie Knorr, Danville RD 4, grand champion, Ayshire; Miss Knorr was a member of West Hemlock 4-H Club; and Earl Craig Jr., Limestone Township, with his champion Holstein.
n
Hundreds of Montour County-Riverside area residents jammed Bowman’s Department Store at the firm’s grand opening.
Flowers and free gifts were distributed.
Danville Mayor Francis P. Rooney had the honor of cutting the ribbon for the opening. Looking on were: John Bowman, Delaney, vice president of Bowman’s, Russell J. Charies, vice president and general manager, F. Porter Wagner, president of the Greater Danville Chamber of Commerce, John Blansford, manager of the Sunbury and Danville stores, and Sam Keefer, Montour County treasurer and C of C member. Keefer, originally operated a store on the site for many years.
(My mother, Helen Graham, worked for Keefer’s Department Store for many years and remained with Bowman’s, as manager at one point before opening her own store, The Klothes Kloset, in 1973.)
n
Cameron Reichen, of Cherry Street, Danville, was approved as the new fire chief to succeed Bernard Bloskey.
Reichen, elected by the Danville Fire Board, would receive $200 a year — the usual salary paid to a fire chief. He was an employee of the Cherokee Plant of Merck Chemical Company. George Livzey was his first assistant.
n
Members of the teenage girls’ beginner bridge class received instructions from Miss Ruby Steele of the YMCA staff. Those taking lessons were: Peggy Messmore, Jan Vaughn, Jane Iles, Sally Derr and Alice Miller.
75 YEARS AGO (1946)
A headline in the local newspaper, “All Roads Lead To Washingtonville — Just follow the crowds and the cars — Washingtonville the capitol of Montour County for 4 days.”
The 1946 eighth annual Montour-Delong Community Fair opening was planned for Oct. 15 through 18 in Washingtonville, with the exhibition, founded on home and farm education. Plans have been formulated and not doubt that the fair would be one of the best in the history of community fairs.
The DeLong Fair was organized in 1935 by a group of Montour County men and women who were interested in the promotion of matters of educational interest to the home and farm. An annual fair was held until 1942 when, due to WWII, it was decided to discontinue. The fair this October marked its resumption after an absence of five years.
The Montour-Delong Community Fair was chartered and received state aid toward the premiums that it pays, which amounted to $750,000 during the last several years.
The “Rural Life Day” movement began in 1925 under the direction of County Superintendent Fred W Diehl.
One-day school farm and home exhibits were held in each school.
In 1930, the splendid gift by the late Frank E Delong, the Delong Memorial School at Washingtonville under the direction of Walter J. Lewis vocational teacher inaugurated a vocation school fair which created an interest until 1936 when actions were taken to merge the county activities into a fair.
In 1946, five hundred Montour County residents were included in the group of life members of the Fair Association.
The first cattle to be shown at the Fair were from the 4-H Holstein calves being cared for by 4-H projects throughout the county.
The 2021 Montour Delong Fair was held in August.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column publishes Thursdays in The Danville News.