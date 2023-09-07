“September reminds us to embrace change and find blessings in the transitions of life.”
— Unknown
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
Jack Felix, Lt. Governor of the Division 12 South Kiwanis, was at the Pine Barn Inn to present local Kiwanis member Eris Bunnell with the Kiwanis Hero Award for her exemplary service in the organization and throughout the community.
A local Danville 4-H group held a Rock-A-Thon to benefit the Danville SPCA and raised $500 for them. Jeannie Snover, organization leader, Danville, Eric Snover, 12, Danville, seventh grade, Megan Ramp, 9, Shamokin, fourth grade, and Jerry Reedy of the SPCA were pictured in a local newspaper.
Zach Shaffer, 14, Danville, was pictured in the local newspaper holding a 27-inch channel catfish that he caught on a rainy Wednesday night while fishing at the boat docks with his father, Lenny Shaffer. Shaffer planned on giving the fish to a family friend.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
Greg Hurst and Larry Bohner put themselves in the DHS soccer history books as Danville blanked Lewisburg 5-0 in its first-ever varsity soccer game. Hurst became the first Danville player to score a goal while Bohner posted the first shutout in goal.
He was tested seven times and stopped all seven shots. Hurst scored two goals, including the first, when taking a pass from Ken Yeich. In the second quarter, Hurst scored his second and beat the Lewisburg goalie in a “one-on-one situation.”
Danville continued to score in the second half while Bohner stopped everything kicked his way. James Wentworth tallied his first goal when his shot went through the opposing goalie’s hands. He was credited with a second goal when a Lewisburg player put the ball in the net making a pass. Rob Dickerson closed out the scoring with a fourth quarter goal. Coach Fegley said he was pleased with his squad’s performance in its initial outing.
The Danville Philllies finished second in the mixed slow-pitch softball tournament held at Metzger field. Team members were Kim Craig, Wendy Parker, Janice Davies, Pam Roney Helen Fausnaught Donna Erlston, Bruce Concini, Butch Swartz, Glenn Salsman Jr., Glen Salsman, Barry Earlston and Mark Concini.
“School’s not all work and no play” as youngsters found out at the Riverside Elementary School. Over the summer, parents built a playground with new equipment for the students.
Before using the equipment, the students were given a safety course by Principal Mary Ann DeSei. Enjoying themselves were: Jeff Poticher, 8, Kelly Reichen, 10, and Stephanie Hack, 9, using a tire for a seat and Amy Rose, 10, flying high on a seesaw.
Mary Beth Quickel and Karen Kistler were named co-captains of the Danville High School girls tennis team.
The Danville players of the week from the DHS-Loyalsock football game that ended with a 6-6 tie score were: Gary Woodley, special teams; Rob Meloy, defense; Tim Guffey and Carl Hummer, offense.
Captains for the 1983 football squad were: Jim Krum, Ken Ackerman, Rod Shultz and Matt Maturani.
Jeff Brandt, DHS cross country coach, was pictured in The Danville News presenting a check for approximately $1,500 to Dr. Donald Vrabec representing Geisinger Medical Center’s House of Care. The money was raised from a six-hour relay organized by Brandt. Steve Baylor, one of the participants, was also pictured.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
Penn State football coach Rip Engle, singled out Joe Vargo, ex-Ironmen grid standout, for an outstanding performance in a practice tilt.
“Vargo showed us he can play defense,” said Engle. The Riverside “speedster,” also recorded a big play when he returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown.
Pfc. Larry H. Bickhart, Danville, completed six months of active duty with the U.S. Army at Fort Gordon, Georgia. He would next attend meetings at the Military Police POW Camp, Wilkes-Barre.
Airman Roger A. Yeager, Danville RD6, was reassigned to Sheppard AFB, Texas, for technical training as a United States Air Force plumbing specialist where he completed his initial basic training.
Danville High School Ironmen extended its unbeaten string to 12 games with a 14-6 Susquehanna Valley League victory over the Sunbury Owls. Danville won the game on a pair of touchdowns and extra points by “Jack Curry, speedy Danville quarterback.”
The Owls received the opening kickoff but were able to gain only six yards against the Danville forward wall. The Ironmen took over on their 30 yard line and on the very first play from scrimmage, Curry scampered 70 yards on the “keeper play” to score the first six points of the contest.
Curry converted for the bonus point for the Ironmen. Sunbury, then, was on the move pushing to the Danville 23 before Ollie Wagner pulled down a John Riegle aerial to give the Ironmen possession.
After an Ironmen fumble, Curry soon picked off a Reigle aerial. Curry combined with Ken Shepperson on the march to gain 15 yards on a pair of aerials and picked up eight yards.
Greg Williams scampered 12 yards to set the ball on the 25 and a first down. Tim Shepperson crashed through for three yards to the 23 and Curry picked up another five yards. Curry again worked the keeper on a rollout and crossed the end zone for another six points adding the extra point for the 14-6 win.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
A fitting close to a highly successful season at the Danville Washies Playground was held with a multitude of contests and a variety of entertainment for hundreds of children; also a band concert and a boxing show of “Scootie” Hoffman’s young “pugilists.”
Playground instructors reported that approximately 30,000 children frequented the popular community spot since its opening earlier in the summer. A hot dog roast, peanut scrambles, races, ball games, picnics, motion pictures and many other events helped to make the season a success.
To Tarington “Tabby” Seidel went a sincere thanks. For the hundreds of children at the playground, “Tabby” donated kites he made himself as prizes for winners of different events.
The boat ride on the Susquehanna River between the Danville River Bridge and Red Point attracted 158 people from Danville and the surrounding area.
The trip began at Hack’s Landing near Red Point. Men’s Brotherhood Class of the Pine Street Lutheran Church sponsored the event. The trip began at the landing and travelled up to the river bridge, turned and proceeded back to the landing. Two flat boats were joined together. Two searchlights were used on the boat, one placed on top of boat’s cab and the other on rear, used as a signal light. The ride lasted for two hours. Group singing was held and refreshments were served on the boat.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.