20 YEARS AGO (2002)
Six of Danville’s and Mahoning Township’s volunteer firefighters were presented with Valor Awards in Pittsburgh.
The awards were bestowed because of the firefighters’ actions at a February house fire. Two young boys were rescued from a second-floor bedroom.
Jeff Ikler, Shane Craig, also Kevin and Leslie Young, Chris Dickinson and Josh Yount were also honored. The recognition was appreciated by all of them.
After a strong showing at the United States Swimming Summer National Championships in late August, Jessi Perruquet was waiting for an answer about placing on her first international team. Perruquet received her confirmation letter that she was on the team in North Carolina where the former DAHS swimming star would enter her junior season. Perruquet joined 31 other college-age swimmers from the U.S. at the World University Games the following August in Daegu, Korea.
The five-time PIAA champion while at Danville Area High School was a two-time first-team All-American for the Tar Heels and placed third in the nation in the 200 free.
Mahoning Cooper Elementary School kindergartner Kaykei Lapchak, 5, was pictured in the local newspaper stretching out a piece of biscuit dough while making apple biscuit baskets for members of the Danville Area School Board.
The kindergarten students made the treats to present to the school board for their unit of study on apples.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
Justin Wysocki and Jim Getkin, both of Danville, were pictured in the local newspaper for being named the top players in Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech’s 45-7 win over Jim Thorpe. Wysocki was named the top defensive player and Getkin was named the top offensive player.
Jim Hawkins of Hawkins Chevrolet was pictured in the local newspaper presenting awards to employees who recently qualified as certified and master technicians.
The certified technicians were: Dick Carodiskey, 34 years of service; Mike Baylor, 10 years; Carl Anderson, 5 years; Dan Spickard, certified technician; Jim Strausser Jr., 5 years, and Jerry Getkin, 28 years. David Krum, a master technician, 21 years; Jim Strausser Sr., six years, master technician, and Jim Radel, first year.
The Danville golf squad raised its record to 8-0 with a 20-0 win over Central Columbia. Sophomore Steve Borick shot a 72 to gain medalist honors for the Ironmen. The top Blue Jays score was 85. Pat Sweetra, Jon Martin, Brian Sweetra, Sam Morgante and Borick were all 4-0.
John Hartman of Montour County was pictured in The Danville News with his 4-H grand champion steer at the Bloomsburg Fair with Columbia County extension agent Bob Houston. The steer, weighing 1,290 lbs. was bought by Baums Meat Packing Plant, Lansdale for $1.12 a pound.
Chris Hort, number 32 on the Ironmen squad, was pictured heading downfield in the fourth quarter in the Danville-Central Columbia freshmen football game. Hort scored the final TD to give Danville an 18-8 win.
Brian Bassett and Ruth Auten were selected by The Danville Elks Club as September students of the month. This Danville Elks Club Lodge 754 project was in its second year; coordinated by Robert Moser, youth activities chairman and John Nied who initiated its student of the month program selecting students on the basis of their academic record, participation in school outside activities and general citizenship.
40 YEARS AGO (1962)
The FHA exhibit at the Bloomsburg Fair won the top prize in the FHA Booth competition. The general theme of the booths was “Leisure Is Time To Relax and To Cultivate Interests.”
Fourteen new members were initiated into the Future Homemakers of America. Carol Hendrickson, president of the organization presented each girl with a rose, the traditional flower of the club.
The Danville Chapter of Future Farmers of America took senior and junior honors at the Bloomsburg Fair sweeping judging events. Danville led the pack with a more than 200-point edge over Southern with scores of 4,736.5 to 4,518.6. Edward Litwhiler was the adviser of the Danville FFA.
The senior high class officers elected this year were Marty Kester, vice-president, Louise Cotner, secretary; Bob Marks, president; Gene Fleming, treasurer; and Richard Walker, historian. They were guiding the class through the magazine sales campaign.
60 YEARS AGO (1947)
“What’s a football game without peanuts?” That was the general consensus among Junior High School students after attending games at F. Q. Hartman Field. and so, with “youthful inspiration,” the boys and girls made plans for the sale of the food popular at any athletic game.
The junior high students decided to pass before the stands and pass out peanuts.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column publishes Thursdays in The Danville News.