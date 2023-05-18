“Never be so busy as not to think of others.”
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
Danville Middle School eighth-grader Allyson Hemma, 14, was pictured in The Danville News testing some Spanish rice during the International Day buffet at the school.
Eighth-graders were each asked to bring in a food dish from their own heritage. The students also took Hat Dance lessons, and listened to international students talk about their cultures. Bobby Booth, 14, and Kyle Moser, 14, were also testing different foods in the photo.
Brian Deegan, 15, with help from freshman Hannah Franklin, 15, was learning the Mexican hat dance in another photo.
Seniors Kyle Grottini and Janae Heath were pictured in the local newspaper, taking a royal dance around the floor after they were crowned king and queen during Danville’s prom at the high school.
The Danville Iota Sigma, a branch of the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union, sponsored a Drug Awareness Coloring Contest at Mahoning Cooper Elementary School.
Winners included: Nathan Stamm, first grade, Jessica Suchodoliski, second grade and Sara Byron, third grade, all first place winners; McKenna Wagner, first grade, Anita Ghosh, second grade, and Chelsea Strouse, third grade, all second place winners; Sylvia Stahl, first grade, Jesse Carl, second grade and Schyler Goetz, third grade, all third place winners; and honorable mentions were Kagen Haberstick, first grade, Samantha Deter, second grade and Kourtney Tersavige, third grade.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
Barry Earlston tagged out Milton runner Shawn King, at home in the game’s fourth inning after a throw from center fielder Marty Neitz, in a local newspaper photo. Earlston and Neitz teamed to nail two runners at home and Danville won, 6-5.
Trophies were presented to the winners of the Mahoning-Cooper elementary basketball championship team by varsity coach Steve Moser and Elementary coach Joe Mahoney. The team players were: Richard Rudy, Ron Bernardi, Doug Kremer, Chris Young and Jerry Hort.
Dave White of RD 4 Danville displayed the medal he won at Lafayette College for finishing first in the U.S. Kids National Regional Freestyle wrestling tournament. White was among 600 wrestlers representing 13 states. He won the 80 pound title in the 9 and 10 age group.
Danville qualified five girls for the PIAA AAA championships and captured two first places to finish second overall in the District Four AAA track championships. Jani Ryan set a District 4 shot put record of 37 feet, 4 inches for first place. The 400-meter relay team fell short of a record but took first place by more than one second. Both Ryan and the relay team of Kris McCormick, Ruth Shepperson, Dana Hagenbuch and Wendy Parker would compete in the state championships at Shippensburg. Other Danville girls placed to help the team finish second.
Ross Walker and Chris Ackerman, Danville wrestlers both earned first places in the Middle Atlantic AAU championships in Newark, Del. Walker took first place in Greco-Roman competition for 11- and 12-year-olds at 70 pounds and was second in the freestyle event. He represented the Bloomsburg Wrestling Club. Ackerman was first in the 15 and 16 age group of 92.5 in the freestyle competition.
The Danville tennis team was 9-0 in SVC play this season and needed three more wins to finish its second straight undefeated season. Team members were: Dave Metzer, Jeff Miller, Greg Miller, Steve Lee, Tark Pharr, coach, Jan Burns, Alan Adler, Jim Connell, Bob Hinkle, Robb Dickerson and Paul Weaver.
Former Danville athlete, Dr. Richard Deitrick was inducted into the Western chapter of the Pennsylvania Hall of Fame. Deitrick played football, basketball and baseball at Danville. He won more letters at the University of Pittsburgh than any other athlete. Upon graduation he was voted “Mr. Pitt;” an honor given him for the mark he left on Pitt.
Deitrick captained the Blue-Gray All-Star Classic and started for the college all-stars against the Detroit Lions. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams, but turned down their offer to attend the Pitt Medical School on a scholarship.
He was at this time the head of the Century Medical Group at Allegheny General Hospital and served as an officer of the Allegheny County Medical Society in which there are 2,500 physicians. His son, Rich Jr., was one of 10 boys selected from Pittsburgh city schools to receive an award from the national foundation and Hall of Fame signifying great performance in football and academics.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
The Danville High School girls again won the Pennsylvania State Bowling Championship, which was announced during the annual bowling awards dinner for junior and senior high school bowlers.
The “Alleygators,” made up of Helen Adams, captain; Donna Cohen, Sally Ann Wertman, Judy Leighow and Mary Ann Wertman were more than overjoyed when Alfred Barratt, bowling coach, made the announcement. This was the seventh year that a Danville team came through with the National Tournament State championship. Many other awards were presented including a trophy to Mary Ann Wertman for placing second in the United States in the national tournament.
Sue Fahlund, a junior at Danville, was pictured admiring the new basketball jackets worn by Ken Shepperson and Greg Williams. The orange and purple with white trim summer jackets were presented to all varsity members of the 1963 basketball team in recognition of their winning the Susquehanna Valley League Championship, the District Four Championship and ending up in the Eastern semifinals of the Class “A” PIAA Championship playoffs.
Nancy Clark, Sylvia Young, Becky Eifert, Carol Backenstoe and Patty Redka were selected to serve on the staff of the next year’s Orange and Purple as editors. They would assume their responsibilities in September when an underclassman would be chosen assistant sports editor.
The Orange and Purple claimed a first place in the 39th annual Scholastic Press Association Conference held at Columbia University. Copies of the school newspaper were sent to the association and scored. Awards were based on the scores. Danville’s entry scored 850 points out of a possible 1,000.
This was the first time that the local school paper had taken a first place since it was published as a special page in The Danville News.
Members of the Booth and Deutsch team of the Danville Moose Ladies League, winners of the playoff championship, were pictured in the newspaper. They were: Evelyn Gabriel, Barb Edmondson, Barbara Comuntizis and JoAnn Foust. Missing from the photo were: Dot VonBlohn and Ruth Ann Montague.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
President Harry Truman could relax; the House renewed an old law guaranteeing him a stable for his horses and “suitable accommodations” for his carriages. The information came in an issue of the “congressional record.”
It contained the full text of a bill the House passed and sent to the Senate. The bill filled four pages of fine print and brought together in one tidy bunch all the laws on the planting, cultivation and care of a U.S. president.
In the fine print was the provision, which made sure the president had some place to park his horses and carriage. The law was passed back in 1911, when such provisions were a little more practical; but if Truman or one of his successors, became horse minded, the Quartermaster Corps, was compelled by law to locate bed and board for the animals.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.