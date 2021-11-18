“Fear not November’s challenge bold — We’ve books and friends, and hearths that never can grow cold: These make Amends.”
— Alexander Louis Fraser
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
According to the local newspaper, there were business people, community leaders, a state senator, a pastor, residents and former residents in attendance at the event for the presentation of the American Red Cross Charles N. Pursel Distinguished Service Award held at the Frosty Valley Country Club.
Dr. Charles Laubach, the seventh recipient, was introduced by Dr. Bill Kimber, a longtime colleague in the cardiology department at Geisinger, who gave a biography of his life.
Dr. Royer, the previous year’s Pursel award recipient and a former Geisinger doctor who trained under Laubach, said “Charlie Laubach is one of the brightest physicians ever.”
Bill and Martha Cole said “Laubach is a wonderful person, He’s part of the Geisinger institution, part of the community.”
State Senator Edward W. Helfrick honored his friend of 22 years with a citation from the Pennsylvania Senate. All had interesting and fun stories to express their friendship with Dr. Laubach.
In his parting words to the audience, he urged them to get involved, using a quote from Sir William Grenfail, “As we pass through this world, the rent we pay is service.”
n
Danville Area Middle School announced its students of the month for October: Eighth grade — Matt Bird, Ashley Ryman, Nick Herbst, Ryan Kishbaugh; seventh grade — Sean Betts, Allyson Hemma, Megan Stout; sixth grade — Cody Johnson, Mindy Raker, Erin Dailey, Matthew Long and Brad Wallize.
n
Members of the local chapter of Preceptor Delta Alpha Chapter Beta Sigma Phi were in a photo in The Danville News presenting a check in the amount of $750 to the Montour County Memorial Park restoration project. The money was raised through a Basket Bingo. Pictured were Preceptor Delta Alpha members, Betty Austin and Sharon Mausteller, Park Committee Treasurer Bill Rohrbach, park committee members, Brent Lees and Mary Beyer, a regent of the Daughter of the American Revolution.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Paul M. Brosius Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul M. Brosius Sr., Danville RD 2, was serving a tour of duty with the Army near Nuremberg, Germany.
He completed his basic and advanced training at Fort Sill, Okla.
n
Dr. S. William Snover, was named director of Emergency Medicine in the Division of Surgical Services at Geisinger Medical Center. The news was announced by Dr. Thomas C. Royer, senior vice president and medical director.
In this position, Dr. Snover would direct Geisinger’s newly expanded Emergency Department and Trauma Center.
Dr. Snover joined the Geisinger staff in 1975 after completing a residency in internal medicine at Geisinger and became assistant director of emergency medicine last year. A Harrisburg native, he received his medical degree from George Washington University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C., and did his undergraduate work at Muhlenberg College in Allentown.
n
A Sailboat Regatta was held by Cub Scout Pack 30 at Ridgeville Church.
Perry Patel “sailed his way” into a first-place win in the Den 2 Division. He defeated Jeff Gensemer. Jonathon Spahr and Mark Makary came in second and third respectively in the division. Den 3 winners were Brian Voelcker, first, Chris Foust, second and Steve Becker, third in the Weblos division. Ross Walker took first while Matt Hedding was second and Sachin Shah was third.
n
The third annual Susquehanna Valley League girls’ field hockey All-Star team was selected by the league’s coaches and announced by Danville High School hockey coach Leanna Wynn.
Kris McCormick, a junior left inner, was selected to the first team. Selected to the second team was senior center forward, Jody Martz, her second year on the SVL all-star unit. Laurie Forney was named to the Honorable Mention team.
n
“The Butler Did it” was the name of a comedy presented by the Danville High School Drama Club. Cast members were pictured in the local news: Al Sceski, Leeny Hause, Allison Richards, Sylvia Cole, David Kimber, Randy Kessler, Jon Martin, John Carr, Kally Clark and Val Sarisky. The production was under the direction of Jean Knouse.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
Twelve Danville High School seniors would play in the final football game of their high school career when the Ironmen met Coal Township in their next game.
Seniors participating in the contest, which marked a milestone in the career of a high school athlete, included Fred Geringer, Emerson Heffner, Albert Gerst, Clyde Laubach, Mark Leadbetter, Jim Lyons, Jim Lewis, Jim Reeder, Dave Reimold, Larry Rudy, Tom Vargo and Larry Willard.
The Ironmen held an 8-2 record at this point of the season with Coach Jay Livziey.
n
Membership in the Danville Ambulance Service League reached an all-time high, according to Herman C. Delsite, drive chairman.
Delsite said 6,375 area residents signed in the league this year surpassing the goal of 6,000. It was the largest membership since the group organized in 1953.
n
The 1961 Champions of the Danville Area Joint Intramural Football League were pictured in the local newspaper with Coach Guy Long. Members of the team: Duane Hoover, Norman Troutman, Thomas Barr, George Fausnaught, James Delbo, George Myerley, Larry Pehowic, David VanGilder and James Wallace.
n
A Danville native was maintaining the reputation he built up in Danville as a bowler, even though he was away at school in Williamsport.
Larry Foust, 19, who the previous year was a member of the Danville team which won the Pennsylvania State Junior Bowling Tournament, was keeping up his record of being a good bowler.
Foust rolled a 627 after a rousing 668 the week before.
75 YEARS AGO (1946)
There were four winners in the essay contest sponsored by the W.W. Welliver Hardware Company, according to Thomas C. Bailey, manager of the store.
The four winners were presented with their prizes at the junior high school by the school English department. The essays were written by all students in the eighth and ninth grades as an English unit under the direction of Miss Mary Welsh and Robert Buehner. The winners: Joanne Casner, 8th grade, first prize of $10; Jean Ann Evans, 8th grade, second $5; Richard Deaner, first prize, 9th grade $10 and Dorothy Lynn, 9th grade, second $5.
n
The YMCA entertained members and friends at a modern dance at the Y on Saturday evening.
The feature was the music of the Elrose Allison Orchestra which provided dance numbers from 8 to 11 o’clock.
Recorded music was played for dancing from 7 to 8 o’clock. Children under 13 were admitted from 7 to 9 o’clock, allowing them to enjoy the music of the Allison Orchestra.
n
(I hope everyone is enjoying these fantastic sunsets each evening. — Sis)
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column publishes every Thursday in The Danville News.