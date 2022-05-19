“May! Queen of blossoms, and fulfilling flowers, With what pretty music / Shall we charm the hours?”
— Lord Edward Thurlow
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
Danville Area High School held its annual prom with the theme “Secret Garden.” Forest Smith and Maria Colancecco were pictured in the local newspaper dancing after being crowned king and queen of the prom. The male candidates besides Smith were: Seth Kanaskie, Matt Reichard, Chase Tobias, Mark Hartman and Jarad Seidel. Those for prom queen were Abby Eckel, Francesca Romano, Kelly Zarski, Rachel Hepfer, Danielle Grubb and Maria Colancecco.
The Danville Middle School Eighth-Grade Liberators team came in third during the fourth annual Susquehanna Valley Envirothon for middle school students, held at Montour Preserve. It was the largest Envirothon held to date as students from five counties participated. Team members were: Tyler Patterson, Paul Dennehy, Brianne Jamison, Amberlee Taylor and Amanda Longo.
Lifelong Danville resident James “Paddy” Ryan was pictured in the local newspaper getting a birthday hug from Ruby Venarchick of Danville as “Paddy” celebrated his 100th birthday with friends, family and workers at Grandview Nursing Home.
“Paddy” was the oldest living active member of the Continental Fire Company and the last living “call boy” from the iron day. The call boy used to wake up Puddlers for their shifts. “Paddy” was issued a citation by Rep. Robert Belfanti to congratulate him on turning 100. County Commissioner Bernie Swank read a resolution from the Montour County Commissioners for “Paddy’s” community service.
(I had conversations with Paddy Ryan about his days as a “Call Boy” of the Montour Iron Works. Great memory.)
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
Harold Emerick, of Riverside, was the winner in the fifth week of the final fishing contest co-sponsored by Bill’s Sports shop and The Danville News. Charley Wertman was the grand prize winner. Emerick caught a 17 ½ inch brook trout to win a gift certificate for $17.50 from Bills Sports shop. He used minnows in Mahoning Creek for his winning catch. Wertman, of Danville, was the winner of the second contest with a 19-inch brown. The fish was the largest caught during the five-week contest. Wertman received a $19 gift certificate along with a trophy from Bill’s Sports shop. Winners from the previous weeks were: first week, Laurie Ashenfelder; second week, Charley Wertman; third week, Clarke Kase. No one was able to catch a trout 16 inches or larger to enter the fourth weekly fishing contest.
The Danville girls’ team came in a respectable fifth at the District Four AA Track Meet. Roxanne Braden was first in the 1,600-meter run and the 400-meter relay team of Jessica Mahoney, Ruth Shepperson, Kris McCormick and Dana Hagenbuch placed first. These four girls along with Roxanne Braden were the first Danville girls to win district titles. Thirteen “Ironwomen” competed in the meet. Central Columbia was the winning team of the District.
Danville boys won the District Four AA Track team title beating runner-up Lewisburg, 88-67. Drew Pensyl led Danville to the title “by shattering the 11-second barrier in the 100-meter with a 10.98; he also won the 200-meter dash in 22.69.”
Hank Mowbray, in the 400-meter dash, and Tom Weiss, in the discus, placed second. Coach Barry Seidel said, “We got a top performance from everybody.”
Placing second for Danville and qualifying for the state meet were: Robert Kirkner in the javelin and Jon Vella in the 400-meter dash and the 400- and 1,600-meter relays.
At the state championships, Danville’s 400-meter relay team set a school record with Pensyl, Kurt Hilker, Gary Borner and Mark Bickhart. Mowbray and Pensyl advanced to the semi-finals in sprinting events for the Ironmen. Drew Pensyl finished second in the 200-meter dash, winning a silver medal and third in the 100-meter dash in the finals. His performance allowed Danville to tie for eighth place in the team standings. Hank Mowbray set a school record of 50.07 in the 400-meter dash but missed placing by .06 of a second.
The graduates of St. Joseph’s School, Danville High School, and St Cyril Academy were honored at a communion breakfast sponsored by St Joseph’s Parish Council of Catholic Women. Graduates pictured with the guest speaker, Sister Maria Milada, were: Jenny Sceski, June Delbo, Becky Gable, Lena Dalton, Lisa Dalton, Elizabeth Sibley, Arlene Hilkert, Dottie Lynn Ferarri, Debbi Gill, Pan Kieber, Aileen Hause, Lisa Dennen, Annette Doran and Eileen Gallagher.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
According to the local newspaper, the complex and fascinating world of modern medicine opened to Central Pennsylvania residents beginning with the three-day dedication of the new five-story, $2.65 million addition to The Geisinger Medical Center. The extensive dedicatory program consisted of talks by prominent medical and public figures, tours and exhibits dealing with advanced medical equipment and technique over three days. Tours were open to the public on the opening day. Refreshments were served by wives of physicians.
Many notable congressmen spoke throughout the dedication weekend. The laying of the cornerstone with 16 items dealing with the new addition and medicine as practiced in 1962 completed the ceremony on May 19 on the final day.
The cornerstone was laid in an elaborate, formal, dedicatory ceremony featuring talks by distinguished medical and public figures as a long list of these prominent persons were in attendance. Chief of Staff Dr. L.F. Bush spoke on “Our challenge.” The climax to the dedication ended on the lawn near the new addition when Dr. LeRoy E. Burney, former surgeon general of the United States and now vice president in charge of health sciences at Temple University was the speaker.
Mrs. Wilson Steinman, American Legion Auxiliary Poppy chairman, was pictured in the local news pinning the first poppy on Mayor Francis P. Rooney for the observance of “Poppy Day,” the nation’s annual memorial to the war dead. The red memorial flower would be sold throughout the business district by junior members of the American legion Auxiliary.
Mrs. Robert Lee, president of the Auxiliary, said, “Wearing this little red flower helps rekindle the spirit of patriotism and service to the country. As long as such a feeling remains, we need not fear for the future of our nation. We will remain assured that the great majority of our citizens are ready to serve and sacrifice for their country.”
The Danville High School Girls Varsity Bowling team captured the Pennsylvania State Championship. Announcement of the award was made at the annual bowling banquet. Mrs. Nancy Fulmer, a representative of the Pennsylvania Women’s Bowling Association, made the presentation. Al Barratt, bowling coach, at Danville High extended greetings to the group and guests.
The invocation was asked by Rev. John W. Harkins, pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church. Members of the championship team were: Kay Lewis, Sandy Brown, Nancy Kelly, Helen Adams and Sally Wertman.
75 YEARS AGO (1947)
Miss Hilda Schmidt, 18, of Danville R.D. 2, was chosen as Montour County Dairy Queen by three judges at a banquet held in Seidel’s Turkey Restaurant at Washingtonville.
It was a close decision between Schmidt, who was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Schmidt, and Ethel Shultz. The new dairy queen, a student at the Bloomsburg State Teacher’s College, besides attending to her studies, the young lady milked sixteen cows morning and night. Other contestants were Leah Spangler, Ethel Craig, Barbara Reinaker, Eleanor Kashner, Catherine Lobach and Mary Rhodes.
Lily of the Valley is the official birth flower for those born in the month of May. Lily of the valley symbolizes humility, hope and sweetness.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.