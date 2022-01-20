“Winter, a lingering season is a time to gather golden moments, embark upon a sentimental journey, and enjoy every idle hour.”
— John Boswell
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
Jared Whitmer, culinary intern at Geisinger Medical Center, was pictured in front of a patriotic ice sculpture of an American eagle, the U. S. symbol of defense, located in the fountain near the entrance of the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital.
There was food and fanfare at the center’s employee cafeteria. From the menu to the table decoration to the music, it was a Patriotic Salute to America. Janet Merluzzi, retail food service manager, planned the event which was two months in the making, picking a time when there wasn’t much happening.
The event centered around the red, white and blue theme, choosing food from throughout the country. The dining room, which seated 500 people, ran out of seating for everyone. She said nice to see the doctors and nurses “bee-bopping to the music.” Money raised from the salute was earmarked for the Children’s Miracle Network for the Children’s hospital. The staff was involved in the preparation of the patriotic dinner event.
---
Danville Mayor Ed Coleman, was pictured in the local newspaper as he swore in Brian Earlston, first Danville borough assistant fire chief; Mark Fry, second assistant fire chief; David E. Crumb, deputy fire chief and Ken Strausser, Danville borough fire chief, for their new two-year terms.
---
A four-year-old girl, Abbie Wolfe, decided to save her allowance, money from birthdays, holidays and other amounts received throughout the year to buy pet food for homeless and abandoned pets. She and her mother dropped off a 55-pound bag of dog food at the Danville SPCA. Abbie had a deep love of animals.
---
Seth Kanaskie, a senior on the Danville Area High School wrestling team, was pictured in the local newspaper in the position to pin a Southern Columbia wrestler for his 80th career win. Another photo pictured Seth being congratulated by his father and Coach Ron Kanaskie.
The Ironmen won 65-10. Seth joined his brother, Ryan, as a member of the 80-win club. Seth was the third Danville wrestler in two years to join the club following Scott Koser and Scott Mertz the year prior. Other members of the club were Jim Martin, Rob Meloy, Dan Donahoe, Chris Ackerman, Ross Walker, Mark Weader, Buster Bobb, Rob Sarviss, Jeremy Merrell, Ryan Kanaskie and Brett Merrell.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
Dr. Paul Risk, Penn State Associate Professor of Environmental Interpretation, was pictured in the local newspaper during an outdoor session of a Wilderness Survival Course held at the Pennsylvania Power & Light Co’s Montour Preserve.
Risk taught the popular course to youth groups, state police, pilots and military groups. The class was filled to capacity. His instruction included life-threatening wilderness situations.
He explained that “Nature is not fair. In nature you’re dealing with very powerful not neutral forces. Survival is an attitude. People who keep their head are the survivors.” He left the audience with safety instruction in difficult circumstances.
Montour Preserve also had future classes planned for the coming weeks; a challenging course, Winter Wilderness Backpacking and Camping, and an Ice-fishing Clinic.
---
Thorr Pharr and Keith Vrabec were recipients of the Elks “Student of the Month” award for January. Thorr, in addition to being an active youth leader in his church was president of the soccer team, member of the Ski Club and a member of the gymnastics team.
Keith, a member of the French Club, Ski Club, National Honor Society, track team, cross-country team and FSA, was also into swimming and auto restoration.
---
Don Cotner Farms of Danville, took three third-places and a fourth-place win in a number of egg contest divisions at the 66th Annual Pennsylvania State Farm Show.
---
Glenn Ebner was elected president of the Danville Fire Police at a reorganizational meeting. Herman C. Delsite, newly-elected treasurer, supervisor of activities and uniforms and 1st Ward sergeant, reported that the fire police served a total of 1,883 hours for community events in 1981.
Other officers included: Secretary Frank Huntington; first Lieutenant, Tom Miller; second Lieutenant, H. David Myers; third lieutenant, Raymond Baylor and fourth lieutenant, Russell Ackley.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
George A. Venarchick, of Danville RD 4, was among 11 young men from Montour and Columbia Counties who enlisted this month in the United States Air Force. He was undergoing Air force Aero Space indoctrination at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, prior to going on to a technical school of his choice.
---
Bob Moser set the pace for the Eagles of the YMCA Senior League, “bucketing” 20 points in a 54-48 victory over the Tigers.
Moser was assisted by Dick Lowery with 13 and Bob Weaver with 12.
---
Bill Kishbaugh was top point man for the Tigers hitting for 20 points while W. Hause came through with 15 in the losing cause.
---
The Northeastern District Pennsylvania Music Educator Association Band Festival was located at Athens, Pa.
There were approximately one hundred sixty students from many different high schools throughout the state.
Director Kenneth Warmkessel, along with the students who represented Danville High School at the festival were Chester Reitz Jr., trombone; Gerald Fisher, first cornet; Carol Beacher, flute; Michael Noll, tenor saxophone; Dale Smith, third cornet; Linda Yeager, first alto saxophone; Fred Arnow, first clarinet; Karen Kostenbauder, alto clarinet; Alan Newman, second alto saxophone.
75 YEARS AGO (1947)
The American Isteg Steel Corporation marked another milestone in the history of Danville industry as it shipped its first load of web-rib re-enforced concrete bar from the plant on East Market Street to a customer in Puerto Rico.
The results of the first lot manufactured were checked for quality production and as a result of this special quality process the plant manager believed it would gradually get into capacity production.
---
Directors at an annual meeting of Art Bronze & Iron Works, Inc. returned A. H. Foulke to his position of president and general manager for the fourth consecutive year. Before then, Foulke was vice-president who automatically completed the unexpired term of his late brother, C. L. Foulke. In addition, he served in one official capacity or another since the establishment of the firm in May, 1922.
---
"For Mrs. R. Y. Grone, one of the best coffee makers in Danville, knowing how the wind was howling last night, and how busy the News staff was handling hundreds of phone calls, while amid writing other stories, the rush of writing the PTA story; Mrs. Grone went home, brewed a large pot of coffee to give the night staff. Thus Mrs. Grone who is doing a swell job as president of our Parent-Teacher Association raises the top salute of this corner."
— "Oh What A Beautiful Morning: (A front-page daily corner column in The Morning News)
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.