20 YEARS AGO (2003)
Jeremy Winn, Ironmen first-year football coach, assistant coach Bill Freeman, three team captains, including junior Ben McConnell, senior Scott Perruquet, senior Pete Wonderland and sophomore John Gudonis volunteered to help the Danville-Riverside Good Samaritan Fund move boxes of clothing from the Danville Armory to its new headquarters on Ferry Street.
Also on hand to help were Samaritan Fund volunteers Sandy O’Rourke, Annette Cooper, Cheryl Patton, Francis Kerr, Millie Strittmatten, Lucille Splain and Bessie Howell. Brian Markey and Bob Brady provided their trucks to move the boxes. The Good Samaritan Fund had served the Danville and Riverside areas for seven years.
Danville’s 9-10 Baseball All-Stars Zach Russell and Cody Cooper were pictured holding flags from countries around the world during the parade of champions prior to the start of the World Championship game in South Williamsport.
Danville’s state championship team was invited by Little League Baseball to take part in the ceremony. (A team from Japan was the champions of LL World Series. —Sis)
More than a dozen new teachers toured the Danville Area School District in preparation for the start of the school year. Steve Keifer, the superintendent, said 18 new teachers were hired. He said 13 of the new teachers would teach at the high school where eight teachers had taken advantage of an early retirement option. One teacher would teach at the elementary level and four would teach at the middle school.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
Just about five months after its grand opening, the Danville IGA would close. It was confirmed that the store would close by the end of the following week.
The closing would put five full-time employees and about 15 part-timers out of work. It was acknowledged that the reason for the closing was that business was slow at the Danville store. A&P operated its own supermarket there until 1981, when it also closed several stores throughout the state.
A large crowd was pictured entering the IGA store on Northumberland Street to get the best bargains they were offering. The store announced it would go out of business and had reduced all items by 20 percent.
A new store, the same day, announced that Time Markets Inc. opened its 19th store at the corner of Jade and Bloom Streets in Mahoning Township. Manager Barry Straub said the store was fully operational and the grand opening ceremonies were scheduled for Sept. 10.
Brian Severson scored four goals in three games to lead the Danville junior varsity soccer squad to second place in the West Snyder soccer tournament. The junior Ironmen rebounded from an opening game loss to blank West Snyder 2-0 and whip Waynesboro 5-1 to capture second.
Goalie Dave Quickel allowed just three goals in the three games. Severson, Ken Yeich, Jim Wentworth, Greg Ghosh and George Cera all tallied goals in the final game with Waynesboro.
Guests at the Villa Sacred Heart were in line for dinner at the area migrant farm workers gathering held yesterday. A day of fun and games was held for the workers. Sister Maria Stella, S.S.C.M. coordinator of the Villa’s resource center, provided a liturgy; Father John Campion celebrated the Mass in Spanish and English. Sister Maria James S.S.C.M. played the organ.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
The Danville News in its annual Danville Ironmen football special edition had many photos of the local team at Weikert camp preparing with intensive drills for the new football season.
Practice continued after their return to Danville. Ken Shepperson was pictured practicing his specialty, punting, during one of the sessions. A familiar scene to area football fans this season would be of quarterback Jack Curry setting his sights on Shepperson and Ollie Wagner; all three would be rounding out their final season of orange and purple football.
Joe Gerst, manager of the Ironmen football squad, was pictured watching his younger brother Terry as he tried a pair of Joe’s football shoes.
Joe, a standout on the previous year’s championship team, was ineligible to play due to a PIAA ruling prohibiting a boy from playing more than three years on a varsity team. Coach Jay Livziey’s Danville Ironmen team returning members were: John Moyer, Henry Hulihen, Harry VanSickle, Mike Young, Ken Shepperson, Doyle Yeager, Jack Curry, Greg Williams, Francy Moyer, Ollie Wagner, Tom Little, Dick Blosky.
They hoped to match the record of the previous year’s Ironmen who posted an 11-0 slate.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
Harold “Bud” Creasy outdistanced Dale Cotner, Robert Fiegles and Doug Sharon in the finals of a race at Washies Field to become the “Fastest Kid in Danville” for the year of 1948.
He was presented with the trophy purchased by the Danville Police Department to signify his accomplishments on the track course. Robert Burke presented the trophy.
Frank “Scootie” Hoffman, physical instructor at the YMCA, opened the pre-race ceremony with the introduction of the entries, judges, Burke as the official starter, Kenneth Bills and Walter Mensch served as judges and Edward Judy Price was timer. Creasy earned his way into the finals by outdistancing three contestants in the first of four heats Bill Watkins was a close second, Ronnie Hickey and Tommy Shepperson finished third.
A new soda fountain was installed as part of general renovations to Couregon’s Confectionery store on Mill Street.
Ground was broken for the War Memorial to be erected in Memorial Park. McKinney, of McKinney Construction, supervised the first phases of excavations and marked off the shape of the memorial as a guide for the footings of the memorial.
A maple tree was removed before any work could begin. The dedication of the World War II Memorial monument took place on July 4, 1949, at the climax of a three-day event to honor those who served in World War II.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.