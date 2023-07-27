“Appreciation is a wonderful thing. It makes what is excellent in others belong to us as well.”
— Voltaire
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
David Heeter, of Danville, was pictured in the local newspaper at the counter of Heeter’s Drive In as manager Russell Carl served him ham and eggs for breakfast. David’s son, Scott Heeter, opened the 50s-style restaurant on July 25, in Riverside in the old Pippon’s Twin Kiss. There was a front window for ice cream and a restaurant open at 6 a.m. that served diner style food. The newspaper article stated that drivers headed to Riverside could detour to Heeter’s Drive In.
The inside had lots of entertainment, a juke box, pictures of Frank Sinatra, “The Honeymooners” and others hung on the walls and a great menu. The staff members at Heeter’s Drive In were Mike Jeffreys, Russell Carl, Megan Wintersteen, Melinda Tourney, Melissa Berry and Justina Delbo.
o
Beer distributer, Henry Voelcker Inc. which operated in Danville since 1912, was up for sale. Owner Dick Voelcker, 57, said he wanted to retire.
Henry Sr., Voelcker’s grandfather, kept the business alive during Prohibition by making non-alcoholic beers. He brewed the real product and removed the alcohol. This project eventually ended and he began growing mushrooms in the brewing cellars and starting the Coca-Cola Bottling Works in Danville.
Henry Jr., Dick Voelcker’s father, navigated the business through the 1972 flood of Hurricane Agnes. Voelcker joined his father on a full-time basis in 1968 after college. The Ferry Street business was constructed in the late 1950s and opened in 1960.
o
“With the bat taken out of his hands” once again, Cody Cooper pitched Danville into the state tournament for the second consecutive year with a three-hit shutout as Danville toppled Upper Dauphin 7-0 at the Washies Little League Complex to win the Section 3 championship. Cooper along with teammates Anthony Renz, Jeff Ross and Cody Herman, would make their second trip to the Pennsylvania State 9-10 Baseball Tournament.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
Patti Farrell, Mary Farrell and Helen Wagner whipped up some creamy concoctions at a banana split party for patients at Danville State Hospital. Some 50 hospital workers and community volunteers donated their talents to the project.
o
Employees and youngsters at the Washies Playground honored “Whitey” McCloskey for his 30 years of service as playground director with a “Whitey McCloskey Day.” Mark Gatski, new director, and a group of youngsters presented McCloskey with a cake.
o
Distance runner Jeff Brandt was pictured giving youngsters a few tips on running during a running clinic held at the Washies Playground. Brandt had the youngsters run a few laps after a brief talk on the techniques of running,
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
The Washies Midget League all-stars, “sparked by the no-hit pitching” of Don Wertman, clobbered the Wayside Florist of Bloomsburg 23-0 on the visitor’s field in Bloomsburg.
The game was a no-contest affair with the locals scoring 11 times in the opening frame. Leading the Washies hitters were: Don and Gene Wertman, Morris Leighow, George Adams and Allan Harris. They each collected extra base hits. Wertman fanned 10 men and walked only four in the four-inning game.
o
The YMCA’s junior league baseball field at the Washies’ playground was being utilized for District and State Senior Division Little League playoff games. The grounds were in major league field shape, thanks to Don Straub, local player agent and Walt Spickert, groundskeeper. The games on the Second Ward site attracted large crowds.
An article in the local newspaper asked for housing for boys who would be playing in the state championship game of the Senior Division of Little League. They would only be guests in the homes on Friday night before the Saturday game.
o
Danville’s Bob Marks, a member of the Blue team in the annual Pennsylvania Big 33 game at Hershey, was tagged a “defensive standout” in the annual classic which was won by the Blue, 36-6. UPI All-State quarterback Dick Vidmer “ran and passed the Gray dizzy at every opportunity.”
Marks made a key tackle early in the first period, shaking the ball loose from the Gray ball carrier and the Blue recovered to set up their first TD. The Danville High School standout started on defense and worked through most of the first period until he made the tackle causing the fumble. Marks was slightly injured but was soon back in action. He figured in several key blocks, handling his job well as a right defensive halfback. Marks also handled a lot of the punting chores for the Blue, averaging 36 yards per punt on four attempts.
Marks’ rough and tumble tackles set up another TD for the Blue, this time in the third period when he hit the ball carrier so hard he again jolted the ball loose and the Blue recovered. The young Danville halfback also figured in the scoring on offense for the winners, receiving the pass from Dick Vidmer for the final two points late in the game.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
The Ferry Street Playground’s Fiesta, near the end of the event, had four members of the Danville Business and Professional Women’s club judge 45 entries in the Poster Contest held in conjunction with the Fiesta. First award went to Kathryn Doran, Peggy Ann Dailey was judged second, Pauline Smedly placed third, fourth place winner was Clara Lyons and Patricia Woll was the final winner.
Five cash awards were given and the winning posters would be displayed in Welliver’s store windows and the others distributed among the windows of town merchants. The other entries were: Mary Maurer, James Marr, Marlene Yeigh, Greta McDonald, Mary Erdly, James Kelly, Charles Reeder, Joseph Fisher, Henry Swank, Naomi Yeigh, Margaret McIndoe, Marlene Nevius and Dona Woodruff.
o
The Blue Jay team of the Ferry Street Playground held a 10-to-1 advantage in a late inning rally and defeated the Washies Midgets 10-7 at Ding Dongers Field. Each team pounded out seven hits but frequent errors in the field hindered the Washies. B. Snyder and B. Lane shared pitching honors for the Blue Jays with Snyder gaining credit for the victory. S. Boyer was the losing hurler. Boyer had two homers for the Washies.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.