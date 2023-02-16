“Wisdom comes with winters.”
— Oscar Wilde
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
The parent chaperones of the members of the Danville Area High School Band were pictured in the local newspaper loading suitcases onto one of the buses getting ready to leave for Florida after school. About 149 band and color guard members would perform in the Future World March parade in Epcot on Saturday and then would participate in clinics on Sunday and Monday at Disney World.
The band had to audition to be eligible to perform in the parade. In another photo, DAHS band members Kris Gerig, 16, Mike DeGuzis, 16, and Chris Billas, 15, added their luggage to the pile. Allison Wislock, 6, was pictured giving her big sister Amy Wislock, 16, a kiss goodbye.
Senior Girl Scouts of Troop 1119 of Danville recently made meals for the guests at The Ronald McDonald House of Danville. The girls prepared quarts of soup and chili as well as dozens of cupcakes. Pictured in the local newspaper were Shanna Lenches, Jasmine Myers and Lauren Muscato.
Missing was Coty Koser.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
Jim Martin scored a fall to run his wrestling record to 29-0. There is more to the story; the 98-pound junior won the 100th bout of his career. Martin became the ninth District 4 wrestler to win 100 bouts and the first junior to accomplish it.
According to the newspaper article Martin’s goal was “To win states two more times.” He was presented a card signed by the wrestling team and Danville cheerleaders and received a standing ovation from Ironmen fans commemorating the event. Coach Kanaskie said, “I think it’s great for Jimmy. He is so unassuming and humble and doesn’t steal the limelight, but years from now he’ll look back and enjoy it.”
Renee Heeter was pictured in the local newspaper being crowned Danville High School basketball queen by Marty Neitz at a dance following the game against Millville at Diehl School. Chris Reidinger, the Queen’s escort, was also in the photo. Other candidates for queen were Heather Johns, Brenda Gass, Valerie Sarisky and Colette Amarante.
Mark Gatski’s Danville Junior High School ninth-grade team “deserved a 15-game salute.” That’s the number of victories compiled during the season and it was the first undefeated ninth-grade season since 1970-71. James Wentworth scored 16 points and Brian Severson added 10. Gatski was excited about the 50-24 win against Bloomsburg.
Gatski was captain of the 1968-69 Ironmen quintet. Fans enjoyed him. They nicknamed him “Scooter, on the court as an exciting leader, speedy, ball handling wizard and defensive great.”
A gala party was held honoring the coach and title-winning squad. Members of the basketball team were: Brian Severson, James Wentworth, Ken Yeich, Scott Keppler, Kevin Kauwell, Ed James, Chris Coleman, Chris Hort, Ed Cope, Eric Segada and Todd Reidinger.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
Bill Davis, a carrier with The Danville News since 1958, was presented with a trophy by Mayor Francis P. Rooney in recognition of being selected as Danville News 1962 “Carrierboy of the Year.” With the young lad in a newspaper photo was Jack Feeley, The Danville News general manager, William Davis, his father, Mrs. William Davis, his mother, Don Jeffrey, advertising manager for The Danville News and Al Kurtz, shop foreman.
Bill was selected from a group of excellent carriers, all of whom won the Carrier of the Month distinction during the year. A full page in the newspaper congratulated “William Davis as a Young Businessman Today — Leader of Tomorrow.”
Over 11,000 residents of the Montour County-Riverside area poured into six immunization centers to receive the first Sabin Oral vaccine in a three-phased campaign sponsored by the Montour County Medical Society. The vast turnout to defeat the threat of polio in the local area was even more significant because of the number of ill persons unable to report for the vaccine.
A small donation of 25 to 50 cents a dose was asked by the Medical Society but persons unable to afford a donation were encouraged to take advantage of the program.
Winners of the Dizzy Dribbling Derby competition for Danville Intramural Cagers were: Doug Smith, Riverside, fourth grade; Mike Wintersteen, Mahoning Township, fifth grade; and Tim Long, 1st Ward, sixth grade.
William T. Shepperson Jr., Danville DHS graduate, was assigned to the position of Station Agent for National Airlines. He was to be stationed in New York, New York. Shepperson completed the Weaver Airline Personnel School’s home extension course.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
The worst and largest fire in the history of Danville completely destroyed the historic Christ Episcopal Church and Parish House at the corner of East Market and Pine streets. The flames, spread from the organ loft, broke out at one of the worst possible moments since water pressure throughout the town was greatly reduced by the break in the lateral line on Mill Street and made it difficult for firemen to draw water from hydrants. All of the interior sacred items were destroyed.
The cornerstone of First Christ Episcopal Church was laid in 1828 and the house of worship was dedicated in 1829.
The Danville Ministerium extended their sympathy to the congregation at their enormous loss and offered use of their churches and facilities.
(I was in fifth grade on the second floor at St. Joseph’s original school on the corner of Bloom and Ferry streets and we saw the enormous fire looking out the windows. — Sis)
Ken Burrows, manager of the Danville Airport, received a letter from the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association of Washington, D.C., containing a highly coveted Certificate of Merit Commendation issued by the national organization representing our pilots’ appreciation for the type of superior courtesy, service and facilities rendered to transient private pilots.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.