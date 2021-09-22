For it’s a long, long while from May to December
But the days grow short when you reach September.
— Maxwell Anderson
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
Candidates for Danville area High School Homecoming Queen pictured in the local newspaper were: Erica Hendershot, Francesca Romano, Erin Meschter, Rachel Hepfer and Bridgette Woll.
The 2001 DAHS Homecoming Queen, announced at halftime of the homecoming game against Warrior Run, was 17-year-old senior Bridgette Woll, escorted by senior Jarad Seidel.
Seniors Maria Colancecco, 17, Kelsie Haskins, 17, and Jen Ogden, 16 were in a newspaper photo during a tug of war competition at the DAHS Homecoming Carnival. Also pictured was Sophomore Mallory Woll, 15, sitting still as senior Dagan Indeck, 18, painted a football on her arm.
Soroptimist International of Montour County recently presented a plaque to the owner and manager of the Pine Barn Inn in recognition of their aid to the organization. Pictured in the Danville News was Meggie Warntz, treasurer of the soroptimists, Marty Walzer, Pine Barn Inn owner, and Sue Dressler, Pine Barn general manager.
Kyle Wintersteen, 11, of Cub Scout pack 39, was pictured in the newspaper handing a red, white and blue ribbon to Deb Servose. The scouts made the ribbons which they distributed to people walking along Mill Street. Free ribbons were, while the supply was available, at Beiter’s Department Store.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
According to The Danville News, a Danville-based rock group won top honors in the “Best of the Bands’” contest held at the York Fair.
“Hybrid Ice” beat out five other Pennsylvania rock bands to take top honors in the competition sponsored by FM station Q106. Members of the group, Danville residents, were: Rusty Foulke, Jeff Willoughby and Rick Klinger and Bloomsburg’s Bob Richardson and Chris Alberger. Hybrid Ice won eight hours of 24-track studio time at Atlanta Sound Mariette, and 500 45 rpm records pressed from their recordings by the radio station. Dan Steel, the program manager said, “They are one of the best talents I’ve seen in central Pennsylvania in my 10 years here.” More than 8,000 people attended the contest. Hybrid Ice performed in Daytona Beach, Fla., New York, New Jersey and other areas.
The Monday night golf league champions at Cherokee Golf Course, First National Bank, received trophies from League president Dick Kerstetter. They were Barry Ashenfelder, Minor Leighow, Doug Hawkins, Paul Fisher, Don Seebold, Emerson Foust, Dave Richard and Rick Fisher.
The Club Champion of Cherokee was John Sweatra who received his trophy from course owner, Wayne Brouse.
The Danville High School Cross Country teams — boys and girls varsity and jayvee — won a dual meet with Shamokin. Eric Erb “copped” first for the boys’ varsity with a time of 18:25 on the 3.1-mile course to lead his teammates to a 21-3 win. Darryll Fleishman was the top finisher for the Ironmen jayvees, who posted a 15:50 win.
Roxanne Braden led the Danville varsity girls with a 22:11, while Joy Fausey was first for the girls in the junior category with a time of 28:55.
Coach Jeff Brandt said, “Even with the heat the teams ran a strong race.”
Bob Deitrick, a DHS graduate and a senior at Susquehanna University, was a returning letterman for the football team. Deitrick, 5-11, 200 pounds, was an offensive guard for the Crusaders at the Snyder County University.
Richard Long, Ironman sports standout of the mid ‘50s, was only two stars away from being an admiral in the U. S. Coast Guard. Presently, he wore the insignia of a captain having been recently elevated to that rank.
A 20-year-plus veteran of the Coast Guard, he was an academy graduate and the holder of an aeronautical engineering degree from Purdue University.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
Over 3,000 people, including employees, family members and friends of the company visited the Danville Works of Thompson, Ramo & Woodridge (TRW) as the firm celebrated the 10th anniversary of its arrival in the community.
Family Day exceeded all expectations of TRW officials and employees in charge of arrangements, originally estimated at 1,000 people. A top plant official said he felt the Family Day turnout to be wonderful evidence of the pride TRW men and women take in their plant and in the work they turn out. Family Day featured a tour of the entire plant. Employees, many of them escorting their children and wives, explained the many operations which go into the manufacture of jet engine component parts.
Mark Leadbetter, right guard for the DHS Ironmen, was cited as “Lineman of the Week” for his outstanding defensive maneuvers and second effort in the game against Shamokin. Leadbetter played guard on offense and left inside linebacker on defense.
George Savery was pictured in the local newspaper looking over his dictionary presented as a gift from The Danville News in recognition of his being selected “Carrier of the Month for August.” George, a 12-year-old eighth-grade student of St. Joseph Parochial School, was a member of Boy Scout Troop 39, sponsored by St. Joseph’s church. His interest in sports was swimming and football. He also studied the clarinet with the Danville Boys and Girls Band.
Danville High School authorities acting on the recommendation of Dr. Mark Leadbetter, Merck physician, provided flu shots for the Ironmen team members following Saturday night’s contest with the Central Blue Jays.
The devastating effect of the Asian influenza outbreak of October and November 1957 on area football teams prompted the taking of this precautionary action.
75 YEARS AGO (1946)
The Pine Street Lutheran Church was celebrating a week of recognition and rededication. One of the evenings held a Community Service that featured church, education and welfare.
The Church and Community Life address was presented by the Rev. Ernest F. Andrews, pastor of the Shiloh Reformed Church. Church and Community Education was delivered by Fred. W. Diehl, Superintendent of Montour County Schools. Miss Dorothy Bonawitz, Executive Director of Public Assistance in Montour County, addressed the Church and Community Welfare.
The combined girls’ chorus and Glee Club of the Kennedy Van Saun Mfg. and Engineering Corp. provided the special music directed by Rev. J. Alfred Fryer.
John E. Nuss Jr., of Riverside, opened a grocery store on the Russell property, corner of Avenue E and Fifth Street.
The store, formerly owned and operated by William Kimble, had been unoccupied for 14 years.
Mr. Nuss, a WWII veteran of 38 months, said the building had been completely redecorated and new equipment added including a large electric refrigerator case. A full line of groceries, vegetables, fruits, fresh meats and dairy products would be open every day including Sundays and holidays, 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m.
(The fall equinox arrived on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 3:20 p.m. beginning the fall season in the Northern Hemisphere and of the spring season in the Southern Hemisphere. The equinox occurs at the same moment worldwide.)
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column publishes weekly in The Danville News.