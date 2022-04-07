“April hath put a spirit of youth in everything.”
— William Shakespeare
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
Local fire companies, churches and the American Legion were preparing their annual Easter egg hunts.
The largest of all the hunts is the annual one held by the American Legion Post No. 40. The organization holds a hunt in each of the four wards of Danville: F.Q. Hartman Field, Legion grounds on Route 11, Memorial Park and the Washies Playground in conjunction with the Washies Fire Company. The East End holds their hunt at the Mahoning-Cooper Elementary School. Southside’s egg hunt held at the picnic grove area and the Continental Fire Company at Hess Field.
Dick Vognetz, of the Legion said, “There would be prizes for everyone and no one goes home empty-handed.” Volunteers for the Legion were in the process of coloring eggs, last year 8,600 eggs were colored by them and the Goodwill Hose Company.
n
Volunteer Dave Krum was pictured in the local newspaper helping his grandsons, Matt O’Brien, 11, and Patrick O’Brien, 14, handing out food from the Danville-Riverside-Area Food Bank. Over 370 families would have a hearty Easter meal thanks to the members and sponsors of the area Food Bank.
Residents came to Shiloh United Church of Christ to pick up their boxes of food, milk and eggs. Helping the volunteers at the food bank were young men from the Community Reintegration Project. This group was carrying boxes of food for recipients to their vehicles.
“A lot of the food was received from the churches in the area” said Mary Lou Barsh, “The churches have been a big supporter of food drives every year.”
Joanne Aurand, chair of the Food Bank added, “We are thankful for the support and publicity received from The Danville News. They also have supported us over the years along with local residents and all the sponsors helping to make sure all would have a joyful Easter.”
n
Students for March at the Danville Area Middle School pictured in the local newspaper were: sixth grade, Jessica West, Sarah Temple, Jordan Beaver, Tyler Aurand, Brian Deegan, Lauren Swartz, Phillip Kyle, Nicole Adams, Hannah Franklin, Steve Jeffreys, Chelsey Stamey and Brad Muffly.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
Bob Marks, chairman of the Roundball Classic and former player, and Walter “Whitey” McCloskey, recognizing the efforts given and dedication to the classic cause by charter members, Jack Curry, ex-Ironman, and Bob Aurand, Danville Area School District Federal Programs director, presented each with a personalized plaque for their distinguished service at the Roundball Classic banquet held at the Danville Elks Club.
Everything was ready for the region’s most spectacular postseason basketball extravaganza, the “Whitey” McCloskey Roundball Classic that became a showcase for select senior girls and boys from the Columbia County, Susquehanna Valley League, West Branch Conference and the Keystone Basketball League, according to Jack Metzer, Classic public relations director.
The local Danville Area High School cagers picked for their outstanding play included: Kevin Moodie, Brian McKee, Hank Mowbray and Dwayne Heeter, members of the PIAA District Four Class AA championship basketball team, played with the Keystone Basketball League. Heeter couldn’t play due to an injury. Ironettes Lisa Baylor and Jackie Shearer would play for the Susquehanna Valley League.
The large crowd enjoyed the eighth annual Whitey McCloskey “Roundball Classic” as senior players were playing their final game on a high school court. All proceeds went to the Ronald McDonald House. The Keystone Basketball League won over the West Branch Conference squad 93-75. Kevin Moodie, DHS all time leading scorer, finished the game with 18 points. Hank Mowbray and Brain McKee ended their careers at Danville with six points each. In the opening game, the Columbia County girls won over the Susquehanna Valley squad 64-58. Baylor and Shearer saw action in the contest.
Marks cited all the generous contributions from local businesses who donated prizes to be raffled off at halftime. The Philadelphia Eagles contributed two autographed footballs, a watch and a game jersey to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House. The Winners of those prizes: Wayne McKee, Tom O’Malley, Dave Hunter and Bob Ebner.
n
Pictured in The Danville News was Stephen Bennick Jr. being congratulated by his father, Danville officer Stephen Bennick, after graduating from a 480-hour Municipal Police Officers course. Stephen Jr. was the graduating speaker in a class of 14 students at the Pennsylvania State Northeastern Training Center in Wyoming.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
An orientation tour of the new addition to the Geisinger Medical Center was held for area fire companies.
The first to begin the series of meetings was The East End Company. Subsequent tours and dinner meetings would involve the fire companies from the First, Second, Third and Fourth Wards of Danville. Members of each of the companies were to be guests of the medical center for a dinner to be followed by an orientation talk by Paul C. Dent, assistant chief engineer at the center.
Walter Shultz, who assisted Dent, was the borough fire chief, a member of the Goodwill Hose Company and also a member of the Electrical Department at Geisinger. Each group at their meeting was accompanied by Cameron Reichen, Danville fire chief, who would participate in the discussions. Dr. E.R. Browneller, administrator of the center, welcomed the arrival of each company. Geisinger officials said the purpose of the tours was to acquaint all fire company members and officers with the new areas, floor layouts and other details on safety features and construction.
n
Two Danville News carrier boys were pictured in the local newspapers with the investments each made with earnings from their routes. James Burkland was looking over a trumpet purchased by George Young, both from Riverside, while Young admired the bike bought by Burkland. Young was a carrier since May 1961 and Burkland since August 1961.
n
William Allen and Harry Carodiskey Jr., Cub Scouts of the Ridgeville Cub Scout Troop, received advancement awards at the Pack Meeting held at the Ridgeville Social Hall. John Styer and Harry Carodiskey Sr. made the presentations. Den Mother Mrs. John Allen was also present.
75 YEARS AGO (1947)
The Frank W. Sidler Post 40 planned to hold their first annual ham and egg breakfast on Easter Sunday at the Post home.
All Legionnaires and social members of Post 40 were cordially invited and each may bring one lady guest. In keeping with the Easter spirit members were urged to attend service in the church of their choice either before or after breakfast to conclude Holy Week in a manner pleasing to the Lord.
(More than 900 Legionnaires, wives and friends were served breakfast prepared by Steward “Gus” Livziey and members of the board of governors, continuously for six hours. — Sis)
n
Hundreds of children, unconcerned with a drizzling rain, flocked to the four centers of the Easter egg hunt sponsored by the Danville Aerie Fraternal Order of Eagles. Kiddies of all sizes and ages up to 12 scrambled to find some of the 2,160 eggs distributed among the four places at the Washies Playground, the Ferry Street Playground, the Geisinger Hospital Lawn and the Court House.
Jimmie Roney, chair of the committee, reported that 26 baskets were delivered to the children at the Geisinger Hospital and 128 were taken to children ill at their homes.
Motorists were urged to take note of the places where the Easter egg hunts were held and to proceed cautiously while in those areas.
(The first Easter Egg Hunt held by the Aerie Fraternal Order of Eagles was in 1946.)
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column is published Thursdays in The Danville News.