“Life doesn’t come with a manual, it comes with a mother.”
— Unknown
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
Sam Harrison, 80, spent 41 years of service with Danville Little League.
“I’ve been involved in Danville baseball my whole life.” said Harrison who was honored for his service during a ceremony at the Little League field. Harrison played for teams before there was Little League. He was a member of the 2nd Ward Ravens, and the Riverside Tigers. He played on teams from Washingtonville, Jerseytown, White Deer and Watsontown, besides the years he spent coaching.
(One thing I remember is coaching a YMCA Senior League team in the 1960s and I was the manager of the first Senior League All Star team in Danville. He mentioned a couple names from that team like Greg Williams, Tom Vansicle and Dick Bloskey. Harrison, at 80, would throw batting practice and also coached a team. He was president of Danville Senior Softball League. — Sis)
He received a clock from District 13, Danville’s district, thanking him for his 40 years of service as an umpire. He did everything that could be done for Danville Little League. Two awards were presented, the one to Harrison and another service award to Chuck Fausnaught for his 30 years of service.
n
Several Danville High School students went to Honduras while participating in the “Helping Hands” for Honduras program sponsored by a group of local churches.
The students who included Shelby Cochran, Ken McKinley and Josh Smith taught the children various children’s games, including jump rope, the limbo and crazy eights. The group also helped build a foundation and handed out shoes, toothbrushes and other donated items.
-n
Danville High School sophomore Amy Adams, 16, in a local newspaper photo, played Pachelbel Canon in D, as she entertained the residents at Vintage Knolls. Musical high school students entertained the residents during an intergenerational program, which was part of the Palliative and Supportive Medicine Program at Geisinger Medical Center.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
The Danville Legion Band marched down Mill Street in a parade before the Danville Kiwanis Club-sponsored “Superteam Super Saturday event.”
Fire equipment and others highlighted the parade to the F.Q. Hartman Athletic Field for the annual Superteams Track and Field Competition. The team members of the Danville Superteam, planning to dethrone past champion Mount Carmel were: Colette Amarante, Amy Christian, Marilyn Young, Kris McCormick, Brenda Gass, Pam Roney, Val Sarisky, Gregg Campbell, Jack Shoop, Barry Earlston, Harry Evert, Ruth Shepperon and Helen Fausnaught.
Danville led throughout the day until the final event, a tug of war, clinched the championship for the Tornadoes.
The Danville first place winners were: Ruth Shepperon in the 50-yard dash; Rod Shultz, first in weightlifting; Marilyn Young and Harry Evert teamed to take first in Frisbee throw.
n
Three bowlers were awarded trophies for rolling the most 200 games in Moose Bowling Leagues this season. Winners were: Robert Welliver, A League; Donald Reibsome, B League; and Robert Beyer, C League.
n
Liberty Valley students were awarded trophies for being members of championship Danville Elementary basketball teams. Members of the fourth grade champions, Matt DiGiocomo, Greg Cashner, Josh Reeder, Steve Hendrickson, Forest Gerst, John Lesho, Carl Becker, Brett Pehowic, Tim Corbin, Jason Williams, varsity coach Steve Moser and elementary coach Joe Mahoney were in a photo in the local newspaper. Lesho was a member of the third grade championship team.
n
A Kite and Spring Festival took place on the parcel of land near the F. W. Diehl School on which the Danville Area Community Center would be constructed. Youngsters set their kites flying in a good breeze during the festival. In addition to the kite contest there were other activities.
Danville Patrolman Richard Lewis and son, Jimmy, 6, were trying out a 150-foot long Charlie Chaplin kite. The kite belonged to Dr. Joseph Vaughan, a biology professor at Bloomsburg State College who was on hand to help repair broken kites.
Jimmy, a kindergarten student, won second place in his kite class for flying his kite at the second-highest altitude. The Back Mountain String musical Band was part of the entertainment at the festival.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
Danville Little League officially opened its season with Mayor Francis P. Rooney throwing out the first ball at the Danville Kiwanis Field located at the rear of the Thompson Ramo Wooldridge Plant to start the game between the Thompson versus the Pioneers.
Dr. I.L. Messmore, Danville president of the league, threw out the first ball at the Lions Field; teams meeting on this diamond were CATV versus Merck. This year marked the ninth season for the Little League in Danville. More than 2,100 boys have participated to date.
The TV Company downed Merck, 9-6 while Thompson defeated the Pioneers, 10-8.
n
The Danville High School faculty walked off with the volleyball title this season, winning two out of three over the Junior High faculty. The first game was 15-12 won by the Senior High but Junior High bounced back to pick up the second round 15-7.
The final game was a nip and tuck affair and the title wasn’t decided until the final moments when Senior High faculty locked it up with a 16-4 victory. Spectators also had another view, the girl’s marching team of the Danville Junior High School and an archery demonstration by Ed Lawton, 1960 State Champion and regional champ for the past three years in his division.
n
The Queen and King of the prom were crowned at Danville High School during the annual junior-senior prom. Pictured in a photo was Sue Leiby being crowned by Harry VanSickle, president of the junior class, while Bob Marks, had the honor of being crowned by Donna Cohen, secretary of the junior class.
Vaughn Lake, Nancy Browneller, Susan McCracken and David Campbell were also pictured with the Queen and King.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
OH WHAT A BEAUTIFUL MORNING: “For Janice Foust, 10, who Saturday found a present for her mother during a visit to a long vacant chicken coop at her home. It seems Janice was worried about a suitable present for her mother on Mother’s Day and she had picked a nice bouquet of flowers. As she ran into the yard she noticed a dish in the coop, and entering to recover the dish she found a mother cat with four kittens in one of the nests. Her gift trouble was solved as she presented the little family of cats to her mother for a Mother’s Day gift.”
n
One of the most outstanding programs observing Mother’s Day was that given at the Danville Elks home by the local lodge with several hundred people in attendance. The musical program was especially pleasing with lots of singing. Danville War Mothers attended in a group and were served ice cream and cake in the lodge dining room. Melvin Love, Exalted Ruler, presided over the event.
n
My cousin Kathryn “Katie” Doran married Thomas DeGuzis on May 9, 1953, and I was the Maid of Honor. It was a wonderful ceremony full of family and friends. While at the reception we had a surprise when the Continental Fire Company came to take us for a ride through town on their fire truck.
Well, Kate and Tom celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on May 9, 2023, and, through the generosity of the Continental Fire Company, again surprised Kate and Tom when a member took them on their fire truck for a celebration ride through Danville.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.