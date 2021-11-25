“As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.”
— John F. Kennedy
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
The Danville Knights of Columbus held their 18th annual Thanksgiving Dinner at the St. Joseph School Hall. The sit-down full–course meal included homemade pies for dessert and free Christmas door prizes.
A story in the local newspaper invited everyone to join the fellowship, added “so don’t cook a big meal and stay home alone on this special day-it should be shared with others.” Jennifer and Mike Bialecki were pictured in the newspaper helping prepare the meal at the school cafeteria. Reservations were not required.
(The Knights will hold their 38th Thanksgiving Dinner at the St. Joseph School Hall on Thursday beginning at noon. The invitation again welcomes all to dinner.)
During a Thanksgiving celebration at St. Cyril’s Preschool and Kindergarten, pupils Andrew Bobinskyj, Zachary Riegel and Eric Haney were pictured in a newspaper with their classmates during the annual St. Cyril’s Thanksgiving dinner served at the school.
Joe Koons of the Danville Moose was in a newspaper photo carrying a box of food, one of 25 boxes, into the Shiloh Church basement for the annual “Feed a Friend Run” by the Danville Chapter of the American Red Cross. With the donations from the community, Red Cross Executive Director Carolyn Nadel said “Feed a Friend” was able to deliver turkey with all the trimmings to 340 families in the area.
Kindergarten students at Danville Elementary School gave their thanks with written messages on the feathers of an 8-foot turkey in the hallway where many were able to view it.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Riverside kindergarten students of Sue Jensen made costumes, popcorn, cornbread and applesauce for a Thanksgiving feast. Mrs. Glowaski and Mrs. Crowl, homeroom mothers, helped with the festive occasion.
At St. Joseph Church, the school students celebrated a special Thanksgiving Liturgy. At the offertory, each class presented a box of food to be distributed to the needy. A group of young pilgrims led the procession.
o
Danville High School’s football team finished the year with three varsity performers in the Top 10 among the area’s scholastic scoring leaders. The Ironmen top scorers were: Kevin Burr, a tailback, with 66 points, 3rd; Hank Mowbray, split end, 60 points, 5th; and Rich Johns, tight end, 7th, with 42 points.
Only Berwick High School’s bulldogs, SVL Kingpins and Eastern Conference South A Champs, registered as many gridders in the Top 10 list.
o
Santa Claus selected a 1900s surrey drawn by a horse for his transportation for the annual Christmas Parade.
Five-year-old Billy Joe Henninger correctly guessed that Santa would arrive from the North Pole via horse and buggy. He received a $50 savings bond donated by the First National Bank. He also rode with Santa in the parade. Santa planned on spending many days visiting Danville and being available to take requests for Christmas presents.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
The Susquehanna All-Star football game between the Northern Division and the Southern Division, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club, was held on Thanksgiving Day. A large crowd was in the stadium at the F.Q. Hartman field to see the first All-Star game played in this area. Danville High School band provided the music for the Southern team. The Frank W. Sidler American Legion Post 40 Color Guard presented the colors as the Danville band played the National Anthem.
Danville Ironmen gridders, 10 in number, on the South team, played heads-up football to pace the attack. The Southern team won, 14-6. Tom Vargo scored the first touchdown on a run. Larry Williard, the second, on a pass from Fred Geringer.
PATs were scored by Vargo and Don Wolf of Selinsgrove, both runs over the goal line.
There were eight teams competing, four represented in each the north and the south. Danville players on the Southern All-Star team were: Albert Gerst, Larry Rudy, Larry Willard, Clyde Laubach, Jim Reeder, Jim Lewis, Emerson Heffner, Fred Geringer, Tom Vargo and Mark Leadbetter. Other team players on the south were from Montoursville, Warrior Run and Selinsgrove.
Larry Rudy, Danville Ironmen end on the 1961 grid team, gained honorable mention on the United Press International All-State team.
Winners of the Danville YMCA’s high school basketball league were: Linda Wallace, Kay Bausch, Judi Wilson, Donna Cohen, Marchia Erlston, Dottie Kessler, Karen Giebelhaus and Sue Fahlund. The girls won out over one senior and two junior teams.
75 YEARS AGO (1946)
An event held at the Capitol Theatre was hailed as a fine tribute to football in the Danville High School Pre-Thanksgiving game rally.
Highlight of the rally was the recognition of seniors who participated in their last DHS game; a gold football given to each by the D Club was presented by Henry Hostelley, master of ceremonies. The seniors receiving this honor were: Lee Cooke, Jack Reilly, Ralph Kitchen, Luther Hagenbuch, Dick Farnsworth, Ted Molter, Ira Wildsmith, Walter Hartline, Larry Brady, Randall Bartges and Bud Christian.
The rally was full of pre-game pep as the cheerleaders of the junior high, junior varsity and senior varsity squads added color to the rally. The program also included selections from the Danville Boys and Girls Band. The Majorettes performed some drills.
The Danville Ironmen the next day faced the Bloomsburg Panthers at the F.Q. Hartman Field for the annual Thanksgiving Day game. The local team gave Bloomsburg, the conference champions, plenty of trouble, but could not stop the victorious Panthers from scoring 4 touchdowns to win, 15-0.
o
May the blessings of this Thanksgiving fill your heart and home with happiness.
Enjoy the day. — Sis
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her Moments in Time column publishes every Thursday in The Danville News.