“Everyone must take time to sit and watch the leaves change.”
— Elizabeth Lawrence
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
Sheryl McGettigan was pictured In The Danville News taking down the bee fire station from a limb of the “Mini Hollow” Tree while Ruth Browneller, of Riverside, took one of the mini scenes from the tree before moving it to the front window of the Danville Area Chamber of Commerce office.
The display of a fairytale land of creatures and animals constructed by the Susquehanna Mini-Makers would be on display through the month of October in the front window of the Danville Area Chamber of Commerce.
The old-timers from Continental Fire Co. No. 3 gathered for a banquet to recognize the retirement of its 25-year president, Russell Hendrickson, and to honor its oldest living member, Paddy Ryan.
Paddy, who was 100, said, “I feel old.”
More than 100 members turned out for the event. The company had 1,200 members, including active, social and ladies auxiliary.
Danville’s seventh grade girls basketball team jumped out to a 12-point lead in the first quarter and went on to a 27-12 victory over Warrior Run. Sara Andreychik led the Ironmen with eight points while Adrienne Jantzi and Ally Creasy combined for seven more. Michelle Garman, Danville coach, said, “This was a great team win with the defense and rebounding.”
40 YEARS AGO (1982)Danville Borough Council, unable to find a buyer for the borough’s 1949 LaFrance Ladder Truck, decided to donate it to the Marty Link Steamer Co. 5 history museum in Richmond, Va. The museum director arrived in Danville to take the truck to its new home. Councilman Walter Shultz and Borough Secretary Resse Phinney were there to see the truck off to a new venture.
Danville Rotary Club member Bob Yeager was in a newspaper photo with special guest Brenda Gass, Rotary Student of the Month, at the club meeting at the Pine Barn Inn. Enrolled in the college prep program, Brenda planned to attend college and major in marine science.
Notre Dame and Villanova were tied for the lead in the Knights of Columbus Dart League after posting 3-1 victories. Mark Mayan led Notre Dame to a win over Fordham by shooting a 77. Jim Cropf matched that effort for Fordham. Butch Raup Jr. paced Villanova to its victory over St. Joseph’s with a 106 series. Tom Brady led Fordham with a 94 and Rick Miller shot an 81.
Krystal Woodruff was crowned Danville High School homecoming queen at halftime of the Danville-Milton football game. She was pictured in the local newspaper with her escort, Wayne Renz. The other candidates were Jen Wentworth, Lisa Bausch Val Sarisky and Renee Heeter.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)“‘IN 1492, COLUMBUS sailed the ocean blue…’
”How many of us still recall those words of childhood which exclaimed of brave deeds by brave men? With only slight changes, the same words and feelings could be applied today to the men who have dedicated themselves to the dangerous job of seeking out the secrets of space.
”Columbus, 470 years ago, today, (1962) ended his journey into the unknown on three ships no bigger than modern tugboats. History will record, no doubt, the journeys into space by our astronauts in vehicles which, to future mankind, will be likened to the model T Ford.
”There is no telling what the years will bring as man delves deeper and deeper into unexplored areas of the sky and even under the sea. Columbus had no way of knowing the world he was opening up.
”The spacemen of today, too, are ignorant of what their explorations will really unfold.
”The fantastic story of Columbus is being rewritten almost down to the words, this October 12, 1962. Nowhere is this more evident than in the flight to the planet Venus of the Mariner II spaceship. Exactly to the day 470 years ago, Columbus completed a journey of several thousand miles, against unbelievable hardships and obstacles.
”Today, (1962) the Mariner II will be 7,559,361 miles from earth in a straight line. It will have traveled nearly 70,000,000 miles through space at a rate of 65,971 miles per hour and will flyby Venus in December to complete its epochal journey of 110 days. (There were 46 flyby missions to Venus from 1960s-2020.)
”They will be dressed differently than Columbus. They will speak a different language and eat a different food but they will be the same kind of man as the noble ship captain.”
— Editorial, Danville News, Oct. 12, 1962
(With the development of next generation spacecraft and technology, setting foot onto unfamiliar planets, as Neil Armstrong did on the Moon, may not be so impossible as the future of space travel looks bright with Space X and NASA’s recent advancements in spacecraft which may make space travel more practical. — Sis)
Dale A. Richard, son of Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Richard Danville, was assigned to Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. Richard was a 1962 DHS graduate.
Sports Whirl, in the local newspaper, mentioned that Rea and Derick’s Drug Store assembled a photographic array of Ironmen gridders and coaches for the display windows of their Mill Street Store.
(I remember those days with lots of people stopping to view photos of their hometown athletes. They could also purchase a copy of a favorite player. I also remember their lunch counter in the rear of their store. — Sis)
75 YEARS AGO (1947)Herbert S. Marks, who resigned as general counsel to the Atomic Energy Commission after long and capable service to the government, was the son of Robert L. Marks, one of Danville’s leading merchants and vice president of the Danville National Bank.
Marks resigned as general counsel of the atomic energy commission and the commission accepted the resignation “with great regret.”
Marks served since the commission was organized in October 1946. His resignation would take place in November to enter private law practice. A letter from the chairman described Marks as sound, sensible and competent. He worked on the wartime atomic energy project. He was formerly special assistant to Dean Acheson, undersecretary of state. During the war, he served with the War Production Board and before that he was employed in a legal capacity with the Tennessee Valley Authority and the Bonneville Power Project.
Dr. Leroy Wintersteen, well-known local dentist, and George Kmiecinski, who held the Silver Star and Purple Heart for action during World War II, received appointments to the Sunbury and Danville National Guard units respectively. Wintersteen was appointed as captain in the dental office for the 190th Group located in Sunbury. He served as a Navy dentist during World War II. Kmiecinski was appointed first lieutenant in the Service Battery of the 176th Armed FA Battalion, Danville. He served in Italy, Sicily and Africa during World War II. He would now serve as a battalion motor officer.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.