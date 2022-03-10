20 YEARS AGO (2002)
A tribute in The Danville News honored the women whose historic and contemporary achievements have made history; women who have opened new windows of opportunity for the next generation. It is important that the role of these women in history not be overlooked, but be duly recognized and celebrated as an inspiration for the female history-makers of tomorrow.
At the PIAA Swimming Championships in State College, Danville’s Aaron Pebley won the consolation final in the 100 backstroke to finish seventh in the event and placed 11th in the 200 individual medley. As a member of the 200 medley relay team with Brad Bitterly, Jason Yap and Chris George, Pebley and his teammates just missed the consolation by finishing 13th.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
Members of the DHS Key Club who attended the Pennsylvania District Convention were pictured in the local newspaper with their awards received during workshops and competitions. Pictured were: Club Advisor Mike McDevitt, students Mike Karchner and Karen Dragon who took second place for musical selections in the talent competition and Elizabeth Ackley and Lori Swanger. The Danville club was also recognized for its contributions to the Keystonian.
Danville Elks Exalted Ruler John Bausch Jr., in a newspaper article, was pictured serving food to one of the Danville High School basketball players, Hank Mowbray, during a Sunday morning breakfast for the District Four Class AA championship team at the Elks. Brad Lynn and Scott Lynn, a junior varsity player, were also in the photo.
Bob Ortmyer, of Riverside, and Toby Webber, of Danville, were among 18 youths and adults at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church who participated in a 24-hour rock-e-thon to raise money for a Millville youth who was seriously injured in an auto accident. The group raised $2,000 to be used to help defray the family’s medical expenses.
Danville wrestling Coach Ron Kanaskie was in a photo in the local newspaper holding the District 4 team trophy after his squad “handily” won its second title in a row. Kanaskie was also named the District Four Coach of the Year and would be awarded a plaque at the annual coach’s banquet.
After the Ironmen won the District 4 championship, seven wrestlers went to states and five of the seven earned medals. State champions were Jim Martin (98) and Brian Stamm (155), third place Paul Wysocki (185), fifth place Rob Meloy (112) and sixth place Jeff Hostelley (138). Danville’s wrestling team was also the state champion.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
Linda Webber and Richard Newman, of Riverside, were presented with trophies at the annual Science Fair of the Danville Junior High School for having the best entries in the fair. Hurley Baylor and Edwin Vastine, science teachers at the school, made the presentation. The fair was held in conjunction with an open house of the new addition to the building.
Mary Maier and Claire Brady were pictured in the local newspaper with their trophies awarded during the annual Danville Women’s Bowling Association banquet at the Elks. Miss Maier was the handicap-all events champ while Mrs. Brady was the scratch-all events champ.
Fred Geringer, co-captain of the 1962 Ironmen squad, was one of three area high school basketball players given honorable mention on the United Press International basketball team chosen from Class A Players throughout the state. Fred was also selected to the Bloomsburg State College Thirty-Fifth Invitational Basketball Tournament All-Star team.
Fifty years of Girl Scouting in America was celebrated during the week of March 11-17 in the Montour County-Riverside area.
Girl Scouts of America was founded by Juliette Gordon Low on March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia. Girl Scouts originally began in England and Scotland by Robert Lord Baden Powell. Low and her husband were acquaintances of Lord Powell. She became leader of several Girl Scout troops in England before arriving in America.
Locally, Girl Scouts were first formed in Danville through the leadership of Miss Mable Bottomley and Miss Jessie Soars in 1931. They had over 25 years of service helping the organization grow in Danville. At this time, 1962, there were 410 Girl Scouts and Brownies in the area comprising nine troops in Danville, three in Mahoning Township and four in Riverside.
Bottomley and Miss Elizabeth Peifer, honored at the annual Juliette Low ingathering ceremony conducted by Danville-area Girl Scouts, were presented with certificates of appreciation by Mrs. John Williams, president of the Girl Scout Leaders Association. Soars was also to be honored but could not attend.
75 YEARS AGO (1947)
The Danville Town Council, with John Becker in the chair, authorized the purchase of 15 acres of land from the Reading Iron company for the sum of $15,000. The land would be used as a site for a disposal sewage treatment plant as recently made mandatory by the commonwealth for communities along the Susquehanna River. Local officials were also authorized to apply for federal aid for engineering fees for the project.
Members of the Masque and Wig Dramatic Club of DHS under the direction of Mrs. Phyllis Blaum presented the play, “Girl Trouble,” in the Junior High School.
The fine performance, enjoyed by the audience, of each member of the cast was an attribute to the actors, actresses and directors.
Members of the cast were: Howdy Riley as Wildcat Willie; Mary Reilly as Gladys; Lola Deibert as Mrs. Wilkins; Ted Snyder as Joe; Leon Murray as Vernon; Margy Shultz as Angel; Larry Brady as Cary; Jane Derr as Allison; Edward Fausnaught as Dale; and Frances Wysocki was assistant director.
Thank you to the 1982 Wrestling Team Queen, Allison Richards Pensyl, for helping with the record information of the team’s splendid season. — Sis
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column publishes Thursdays in The Danville News.