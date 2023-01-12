“With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts.”
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
Megan Kishbaugh, a volunteer coordinator of education at the Women’s Center, used a puppet as part of a puppet show on stranger safety at the Thomas Beaver Free Library. Joanna Murphy, 3, Cassandra Caragine, 3, and Ian Shields were pictured in a newspaper photo enjoying the show.
Chad Shaffer, the defending District 4 diving champion, was one of three Danville divers to reach the final and he took first in the State College Invitational. Ronan Kelly also made the finals for the boys, finishing 12th and Tom Bartlett finished 16th while Patrick Lamey was 18th. There were 19 boys at the invitational.
On the girls’ side, Liberty Woodruff was the only Danville diver to make finals finishing eighth. Her twin sister Brigette was 16th for Danville. Their younger sister Noel was 25th and Katie Mazol was 27th for the Ironmen.
Sarah Mullen, 10, was pictured in The Danville News holding onto her sister Ally, 3, as they rode down the dike on a sled while enjoying a day off from school due to a winter storm.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
The impact of the sluggish economy on Pennsylvania farmers lent a somber note to the opening of the 67th Annual Pennsylvania Farm Show amid the usual competition of cattle, tractors and home-grown food products.
In Sunday ceremonies kicking off a week of livestock contests and agricultural exhibits, Gov. Dick Thornburgh termed it as, “Only a fair year for the farmer in Pennsylvania. Farmers, like all segments of the economy, felt the effect of the worldwide slowdown.”
Congratulations appeared in the Sports Whirl column to the eight Danville High School players, coached by Ted Yeager, to first and second team SVC Class AA All-Star football status, namely, Ollie Wagner, Barry Earlston, Jack Shoop, Chuck Fausnaught, first team; Matt Maturani, Gary Bordner, Gregg Campbell and Rod Shultz second unit.
The highest award in Boy Scouts was presented to two young men, Keith Ikeler and Fred Kocher III, both members of Troop 33, during a service held at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, Riverside.
Rod Lynn, Scoutmaster, Pat and James Ikeler, Keith Ikeler, Dr. John Dennehy, Scouting commissioner, Fred Kocher, III, Fred Kocher, II, Irene Kocher and Lamar Welliver, Scouting representative, from the American Legion were in a local newspaper photo.
Danville eighth and ninth grade basketball teams remained undefeated in junior high playing against Selinsgrove. The ninth grade squad ran its record to 6-0 with a 43-29 victory. James Wentworth led with eight points, Chris Coleman, seven, and Ken Yeich added six.
The eighth grade team won its sixth game without a loss by beating the Seals 45-21. Steve Marcus led the young Ironmen with 13 points. Bryan James and Bob Mordan, each scored six markers for the winners. Twelve different players scored for the eighth grade squad.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
The Danville Ironmen basketball team, coached by Walter McCloskey, referred to as “The Great White Father,” opened their ’62-’63 Susquehanna Valley League season with three co-captains, Bob Marks, Jack Curry and Ken Shepperson.
Marks, a senior and a guard on the team was president of the senior class and also president of the Danville chapter of the National Honor Society. He earned a varsity letter in baseball, basketball and football and was a member of the Danville High School bowling team.
Junior co-captain Jack Curry, forward, was active in sports, was recognized in baseball, basketball, football and bowling and was a member of the Science Club.
Junior co-captain Ken Shepperson, center, another athlete participated in basketball, football and track and was a member of the Science Club.
Leonard “Duff” Killian, Danville, picked up a fourth place award in the U.S. Pan-Am trials at Stillwater, Oklahoma. “Duff,” a former standout at Danville, now a junior at Pittsburgh, where he is a member of the wrestling team in the 114.5 pound class. “Duff” was rated among the top wrestlers in the country in his weight class.
Many Montour County-Riverside area residents were among the 250,000 persons expected to pack the State Capitol sidewalks for the parade following Governor-elect William W. Scranton’s inauguration.
The spectators were treated to almost four hours of entertainment, including music from the 88 members of the Danville High School Band representing Montour County in the parade. Arthur Enright Jr., president of Danville Borough Council, was the Danville official representative at the inauguration.
Two members, Chester Reitz and Robert Geary, of the Danville Chapter of the Future Farmers of America represented Danville High School in the FFA Band at the Pennsylvania State Farm Show. Both boys were active members in the local and area FFA.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
The Danville High School Vocational agriculture students prepared a window exhibit entitled, “Prevent Farm Accidents,” which was displayed at American Stores, Harrisburg, the week of the Pennsylvania Farm Show. Several merchants made arrangements for window space in cooperation with the Department of Public Instruction.
Carnegie Hall would make its debut on the radio in the persons of a brother and sister vocal team to broadcast over WCNR Bloomsburg. Frank Hoffman, director of Carnegie Hall, the YMCA’s talented show for young juniors, announced “Punk” (Malcolm) Workman and his sister “Sonnie” (Sandra) Workman would sing solos and duos on the program.
Seven Montour County World War II veterans were admitted to membership in Frank W. Sidler Post No. 40 during a regular meeting of the organization at the Legion Home with Oliver Haas, the commander in charge. Veterans to become members were: Joseph Gearhart, Edward L. Kear, John L. Hanaway, Ralph Jones, Max P. Seidler, S.B. Labour and Frank Shaffer.
Congratulations to the five Danville Ironmen (12-1) named to the Sports Writers Football Class 3A All-State Team:
Class 3A team: Zach Gordon, quarterback; wide receiver, Carson Persing; offensive lineman, Declan Aikens; athlete Ty Brown-Stauffer and linebacker, Mason Raup all earned honors.
— Sis
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.