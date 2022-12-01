“Hello, December, Let the spirit of the season surround you.”
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
Dozens of residents braved a cold Saturday evening to officially start the holiday season. A Christmas tree lighting ceremony near the river was followed by a candlelight preview on Mill Street to get an early start on holiday shopping.
Bruce Earlston and Gary Brent of the Danville Borough Street department were making their way up Mill Street wrapping the lampposts in holiday greenery in preparation for the holidays.
Twenty years after Kevin Moodie graduated from Danville in 1982; all his records remained and none had come close to them. Moodie, Danville’s all-time leading scorer in boys’ basketball history was honored for his terrific career before the start of the 2002 varsity basketball game with Shamokin at Danville Area High School’s gym.
Moodie finished his three-year career with 1,635 in 86 games before the 3-point rule went into effect. He also held the single season scoring mark and the single game scoring mark records. Moodie, when playing for 1,000 points, had a game high of 50 points, beating Dick Deitrick’s record of 49 for points in a game set in the late 1940s.
Two other team members, Al Nardini and Dwayne Heeter, also had scored 1,000. Although it had been 20 years since he wore the orange and purple, he said, he still “remembers the crowds and the big games against guys like Richie Tarr, of Shamokin, and the great teams from Northwest; also the night early in his senior season when he surpassed the 1,000 point plateau.”
(Kevin Moodie’s record of 1,635 points for boys’ basketball from 1982, 40 years later, still stands.
Amber Renz, 2016 graduate, left a record of 1,728 for the girls’ basketball team; the all-time DAHS record for scoring baskets and also rebounding. — Sis)
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
Mahoning-Cooper Elementary School students Mark Weader and Jennifer Sellers were pictured in the newspaper putting their creative talents to work when their first-grade class decorated gingerbread men for Christmas.
Mrs. Ann Thomas, a cake decorator from Weis Market, assisted in the activities; the youngsters were students of Pat Krum.
Mary Dent, publicity chairman and Louise McCormick, president of the Geisinger Medical Center Auxiliary, were in a local newspaper photo displaying an afghan won by Robert Fleck, following a drawing at the auxiliary’s Christmas Craft Show held at Geisinger.
Danville opened its wrestling dual meet season in strong fashion at home overcoming Central Columbia 42-11; the impressive Ironmen, on their feet, were taken down once in 12 bouts.
Coach Bill Elder, according to Coach Ron Kanaskie, said “Elder deserved a lot of credit for spending a lot of time with the kids on their feet.”
Sophomore Scott Von Blohn got Danville off with a 58-second fall at 98-0. Jim Martin followed with a fall at 105 to give Danville 12-0. Dan Donahoe needed only one minute to close his bout at 119. Rob Meloy posted a 14-1. Mike Ekberg posted a 9-5 victory at 132. Harry Evert stretched its lead to 33-2. Ken Ackerman added 3 more points with a 4-0 at 155. Barry Earlston in the 185 bout; Earlston 10-4; Chris Moser finished the victory with a 12-6 decision.
Award winners pictured in the local newspaper holding their trophies were: Bob Strausser for being named the Most Valuable Player for being selected to the basketball All-Tournament Team after Danville defeated Central in the finals of the Columbia County Invitational. Coach Steve Moser held the team trophy and Marty Neitz displayed his for being selected to the All-Tournament squad.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
The Danville Borough Police Department and the Montour County Office of Public Assistance, on an unofficial basis, sponsored the Community Christmas Tree.
The Tree, a Yuletide event, here for many years, allowed residents of the Montour-Riverside area an opportunity to help friends and neighbors, particularly children who might not find gifts from Santa under the tree. Directing the efforts of the Tree again this season was Police Chief Robert P. Burke, aided by his officers, Mayor Francis P. Rooney and Miss Dorothy Bonawitz, staff member of the DPA, and all members of the board. Gifts could be placed at the tree.
Patrol Boys at Danville’s First Ward School were pictured on a street corner they patrolled with new crash helmets and capes purchased by the First Ward PTA. Along with the boys in the photo were Guy A. Long, principal and Robert Burke, police chief.
The capes and helmets were yellow, which is usually worn for safety purposes. Patrol boys were: Bill Curry, Chuck Faust, John Clark, Tim Long, Kim Houck, David Hackenberg, Bob Lemon and Scott Wagner.
Holiday Gift Days, sponsored by the Danville Retail Merchants Association, got underway presenting their first awards. First recipients of the three Danville Gift Days, all $25 gift certificates, were: Jean Gerst, Donald Buckley, Mrs. Richard Webb, Mrs. Harry M. Fry, Mary Delbo, and Ruth Bolesta. Olen D. Eves, Danville a $50 certificate and Betty Brand, $100 cash and $50 gift certificate. No purchase was necessary to sign for the gifts.
The Warriors, up for their fourth straight win, squeezed by the Knicks 26-25 while, the Hawks “plastered” the Lakers 34-17 in the Danville YMCA Grade School Basketball League. Vic Marks proved to be the “big gun” for the winners by sinking 5 baskets in the last quarter and collecting 16 points for the entire game.
Carvel May and Jim Ashton were high for the Knicks with 13 and 10 points respectively. In the other contest the Hawks had an easy time winning over the Lakers 34-17. Kim May was high with 14 points for the winners while Jack Buehner was the top man for the Lakers.
75 YEARS AGO (1947)
Santa Claus made a triumphant entry into Danville for a weekend visit arriving at the Pennsylvania train Station in South Danville. While ushering in the Christmas season he was greeted by T.C. Bailey, manager of W.W. Welliver Hardware Company, and “an adoring crowd of young and old.”
The Danville Boys and Girls Band in their uniforms and new raincoats were on hand to greet Santa with the traditional ‘Jingle Bells’ forming a background for the laughs of Jolly Old St Nick. Radio station WCNR broadcasted the great event picking up the music of the band, the “hissing of the steam locomotive” and the voice of the jovial Santa as he interviewed the children in the crowd.
Bailey then escorted Santa to his waiting decorated chariot with toys of all kinds, a decorated seat for Santa, led by the band followed by a mile-long string of automobiles, made his entry into Danville and arrived at the store; entered and took his seat on a platform in the decorated toy department and lines of parents and children visited him. As he greeted each child he presented them with a gift, an estimated 2,000 kiddies met with Santa. He promised to return in the near future.
Congratulations to the DAHS sports teams and individuals that had an amazing season and were the recipients of many well-earned honors, awards and district and state titles.
— Sis
