20 YEARS AGO (2001)
Matt Tanner, of Boy Scout Troop 139, was pictured in the local newspaper during ceremonies with his father and Scoutmaster Dennis and Mother Valerie after receiving the Eagle Scout Award. Tanner spent more than 100 hours painting the fence around Sunnybrook Park for his Eagle Scout project.
Darlis Fausnaught, a veteran councilwoman for the 4th Ward, worked for 16 years at meetings to reinforce the borough of Danville. She was attending her final meeting on the same night council held its first meeting in its new chamber in the municipal building. Darlis, who saw a lot of improvements in Danville in those years commented, “I have enjoyed it all, seen a lot of things, met a lot of people.” Members of council expressed their sadness of her decision but wished her the best of luck. All agreed they had a good relationship.
Brian Witmer, another person in a job to support Danville, filed his final report as Danville Borough Fire Chief at the same meeting. Brian, appointed in 1999 for a two-year term, also a 4th Ward Councilman, said in a newspaper interview being “fire chief was his lifelong dream and he would do it again in a heartbeat.”
The Volkswagen division of Jack Metzer Automotive was honored by Volkswagen of Central Pennsylvania with an award for customer satisfaction, service and sales. The Metzer organization led the U.S. with a perfect score for October. Pictured in the newspaper were: Robert Metzer, general manager; Brian Llewellyn, service manager; and Ted Brady, sales consultant.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)The Fred W. Diehl School gymnasium was full of excitement with a huge crowd during the Ironmen cagers-Hughesville basketball game.
Danville senior co-captain Kevin Moodie was playing with hopes of hitting a career milestone of 1,000 points, a feat accomplished by only three previous DHS players, Jack Curry, Jim McWilliams Sr. and Al Nardini. Moodie reached the elite plateau at 1:35 of the first quarter and finished the game with a career total of 1,041 points. That wasn’t the end of the thrills for the evening as Moodie scored a career-high of 50 points, most scored in one game, a record that eclipsed Dick Dietrick’s old mark of 49 points scored in 1949.
After making his 1,000th point in the first quarter, Moodie presented the game ball to his mother, Fay Moodie. Again in the fourth period, he gave her the ball that surpassed Dietrick’s record. Moodie praised his mother for his success in basketball and thanked the team for their support.
Danville won 106-73 against the Spartans.
James Campbell, Danville, started powerboat racing about 43 years earlier. During those years he was active in the sport, Campbell became a household name among those in the know in the world of speedboat racing.
At the age of 60, Campbell completely rewrote the record books for the American Power Boating Association (APBA) Class 44-cubic-inch inboard hydroplane which he joined in 1938. Since then he had won the APBA’s National Championship three times in his class. Campbell called 1969 his banner year; he rewrote the record books at Norristown, when he broke his own record, with a run clocked at 69.609 MPH. The wins went on and on and at the end of that year he accumulated 20 consecutive first place wins and a 2,000-point margin over his nearest competitor.
In addition to being an expert driver, Campbell was also a master craftsman. He built his own boat, engine and hardware. Dick Johns, a Danville High School teacher, in his young days, “tagged” along with Campbell to races. Campbell received the “Region III Award” from APBA drivers for his contributions to powerboat racing and achieving a clean sweep of all awards and championships. He was inducted into the “Marine Racing Hall of Fame” in Florida. James Campbell’s homemade boat, “Mr. Jinx,” was a jewel.
Dave Richards, a 1978 DHS graduate was wrestling again on the Susquehanna University mat team. Dave, a senior, a returning letterman, wrestled at the 134-pound position and was voted by his teammates as the “Most Improved Wrestler for the 1981 season.”
His high school coach, Ron Kanaskie, commented that “Dave was a gutsy performer, always well prepared for a match. He did a super job for us and was a terrific team leader.”
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
Larry Rudy, a standout end on the Danville High School football team, was named to the second team of the 1961 Pennsylvania Associated Press All-State Scholastic Teams while five other Danville Ironmen, Al Gerst, Ken Bills, Fred Geringer, Mark Leadbetter and Clyde Laubach, were given honorable mention in their regional selections.
Paul C. Lechner, Danville, was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the United States Army Reserve at commencement exercises at Penn State University. Lechner, a major in business administration, completed the four-year Reserve Officers Training Course.
Danville Retail Merchants Association was holding a “Silver Dollar Day” randomly presenting shoppers along Mill Street and in participating stores with one of the over 300 new silver dollars.
75 YEARS AGO (1946)
Don Whitko was the new table tennis champion of the Danville YMCA, winning the first tournament against keen competition to secure 20 games undefeated. Prizes were awarded to Whitko, Woods, second, and Snyder, third place.
A second tournament was scheduled for mid-December.
Frank “Scootie” Hoffman, physical director at the YMCA, spent 2 days at Jim Foster’s music store listening to records for a team theme song upon a request from the Senior Basketball League. After two hours the first day listening to records, he returned to the “Audition Job” the next day. Scootie declared “that he wouldn’t mind the job so much were it not for the humorous twinkle in Foster’s eyes throughout the “try out performance.”
(In the ‘50s, I spent hours listening to records in Jim Foster’s store. He became a good friend and lived in our neighborhood. One time close to Christmas, as I was leaving the store in the early evening, he handed me a gift certificate for 10 records. I was so excited I couldn’t wait to tell someone and didn’t meet anyone while walking home.)
Santa Claus arrived in Danville via airplane and was immediately escorted to the W.W. Welliver Hardware Company Store to make his annual visit. He would remain at the store, listening to Christmas requests from the children.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column publishes Thursdays in The Danville News.