“Peace on earth will come to stay, when we live Christmas every day.”
— Helen Steiner Rice
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
Tom Jenkins, director of the Thomas Beaver Library, was pictured in the local newspaper accepting a $100 check from Joanne Faust, former president and board member of Kiwanis and her grandson, Graham Krum. The money would be used to purchase books for the children’s library.
n
Riverside’s Joe Bernath, member of the Peace Corps, was in a photo in The Danville News checking baseball equipment donated by the Danville Little League, which he would take back with him to the Ukraine. Bernath, along with his former Little League manager, Ed Burke, were pictured in the newspaper.
Bernath loved playing with the Cabinet Industries in Little League; was now spending time working with the Peace Corps in the Ukraine, where his love of baseball continued.
n
The Danville girls basketball team ended the 18th annual Benton Holiday Tournament with a 76-29 win over Sullivan County in the championship game. Danville took home three post-tournament awards. Stephanie Hummer and Brittany Marr each were named tourney all-stars; Kelsie Haskins, who earned the MVP Award, had five steals, five assists and three rebounds in the game.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Jeanne Smith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. D.L. Smith of Danville, was among 18 Keystone Junior College sophomores nominated for the 1982 edition of “Who’s Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges.” Jeanne joined an elite group of students selected from more than 1,300 institutions of higher learning in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign nations. Outstanding students have been honored in the annual directory since it was first published in 1934.
n
Sean Michael Pursel, the first area baby born in 1982, was the son of John and Kathleen (Wolfe) Pursel and weighed six pounds, 13 1/4 ounces. He was born 12 minutes after midnight on Jan. 1.
n
Danville Borough Secretary, Frederick O. “Fritz” Yohn, was honored for 26 years of service at a recognition dinner held at the Pine Barn Inn. He was presented with a plaque by Danville Borough Council President Ted Graham and Council Vice President Walter Shultz.
n
The write-in candidate, who has always been involved in the town, was sworn in as Danville’s new mayor. James Doran, a retired Merck employee, claimed the Democratic and Republican nominations in the May primary. Doran served for eight years as a borough councilman and policeman for six years. Mayor Doran then swore in Ted Graham, unanimously re-elected in his 13th term as president of Danville Borough Council along with Walter Shultz also unanimously elected as vice-president for the second year. All department heads reappointed included: Police Chief Lewis Lee, Borough Superintendent Robert Bloskey, Water Plant Superintendent Tom Graham, Street Superintendent Bruce Earlston, Sewer Plant Superintendent Don Shobert, and Zoning Enforcement Officer William Rogers.
n
Al DeSantis, pictured in the local newspaper, presented the assistant chief’s hat to George Heath in a ceremony at Washies Fire Co. DeSantis, outgoing chief of the Washies, became borough chief; Heath served as new Washies chief as well as assistant borough chief.
n
Six youngsters were winners of the coloring contests sponsored by Century 21 Heart Realty. First-place winners were Dawn McHugh, first grade; Cara Slusser, second grade; and Tom Erdly, third grade. Amy Koser, first grade; Todd Ritter and Chad Foster, second grade, and Dorothy Russell, third grade, received honorable mention. The winners received restaurant certificates.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
Larry Rudy, Danville Ironmen end on the 1961 grid team, gained honorable mention on the United Press International All-State team. Rudy was the only Ironman named on the list. Those named for this honor would receive an All-America citation.
n
Albert Lynn Robinson, was the first Montour County baby of 1962, born at 2:24 a.m. Jan. 2 at the Geisinger Medical Center where his father was an intern. He weighed seven pounds 10 ounces.
n
The Tigers of the Danville YMCA Senior League won over the Lions, 57-51. Bill Kishbaugh set the pace for the Tigers with 23 points and J. Oberdorf added 10. Pacing for the Lions was Butch Lee with 26 points and Art Sticklin with 21.
75 YEARS AGO (1946)
Plans were made for a dance to be held at the Masonic Temple on New Year’s Eve. Arrangements were made for round dancing for the first full hour and round and square dancing until 1:30 a.m. in 1947. Music provided by Seidel’s Orchestra of Jerseytown and the caller, Harry Deitrick.
Les Carpenter, in his Morning News article, Pad and Pencil, wrote: “Of the many things planned to welcome the New Year, the round and square dance in the Masonic Temple, a grand climax to the Saturday night entertainments which has been carried through 1946. These dances — or this New Year’s Eve dance deserve a moment of comment because of a contributory of enjoying life and getting the most out of it. There were 50 dances held this year; developed as a means of giving the young and older people recreation and it has passed big dividends, because the average attendance at the dances was a 160 persons.”
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column publishes weekly in The Danville News.