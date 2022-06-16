“Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, storytellers and singers of song.”
— Unknown
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
Tessa Appleman and Kaela Appleman, both of Danville, were named All-American Scholars by the United States Achievement Academy (USAA). The USAA established this award program to offer deserved recognition to superior students who excel in the academic disciplines. The All American Scholars must earn a 3.3 or higher grade point average. Both girls attended Columbia Montour Area Vocational Technical School. Their names would appear in the yearbook that was published nationally.
n
Southside Fire Company opened its festival with a lot of food and fun. Todd Oberdorf, chief of Southside said, “We usually do a carnival but couldn’t get rides this year; we still have games and food; 1,300 quarts of homemade ice cream with an assortment of flavors, from old-time favorites to the exotic pineapple for everyone; plus a variety of other food including a chicken barbecue.”
Lots of musical entertainment was planned for the event. Louis Oberdorf, Joe Oberdorf and Norma Fowler were pictured in the local newspaper mixing up a batch of homemade peanut butter ice cream.
n
Fourth-grade students in Sue Cromley’s class at Liberty Valley Elementary School raised more than $1,000 toward “Camp Breath Easy,” a summer camp for children with asthma, held at Camp Victory. Top spellers in a spelling bee and top fundraisers were: Shelby Snyder, most words spelled correctly; Aaron Beaver raised $150, Nicole Wallize raised $165 and Jamie Lynn most words spelled correctly.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
Coaches for the Danville Dolphins swim team were preparing for the season opener at Sunnybrook Park. Coaches were Jeff Vrabec, Suzie Raff of Frosty Valley; Joni Ryan and Ken Enterline of Sunnybrook and Leslie Derr of Kipps Run.
n
An announcement notified all that Gene Shipe, director, pupil services, Danville Area School District, junior high professionals, Bob Buehner Sr., principal, Hurley Baylor, teacher, and Ed Klinger, teacher, high school, were retiring effective at the conclusion of the 1981-82 school year.
“The quartet represented nearly 140 years of service to the school community. They were all good friends, who as educators, assistant coaches and football support people contributed to the well-being of the local youth,” according to the announcement.
n
Winners of the Home Safety Poster Contest sponsored by Merck & Co. Inc.’s Cherokee Plant were in a photo in the local newspaper with their prize-winning posters. These contest winners were in first place in individual age groups; Heather Knouse, Rhonda Rudy and Aaron Diehl, were children of Merck employees. Each won $25.
n
Key Club and Kiwanis awards were presented to Danville Junior High School students at their awards ceremony. Michael McDevitt presented the Key Club award to Steven Borick while Donald Olley gave the Kiwanis Award to Rebecca Elder.
n
Danville High School track coach Barry Seidel was named the Susquehanna Valley Conference coach of the year and five individual and two relay teams were named to the All-SVC Team.
Drew Pensyl was named to the first team in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes. He was undefeated in dual meet competition in both events. Also named to the first team were Hank Mowbray, 400–meter dash; Tom Weiss, discus and Robert Kirkner, shot put.
The Danville 400 and 1,600-meter relay teams were named to the first team. Robert Welch, high jump, was chosen to the second team for Danville.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
James Cotner, Danville FFA student took home a bronze medal in meat judging at the State Future Farmers of America activities at Pennsylvania State University. Another Danville youth, James Hess, received honorable mention in meat judging. There were a total of 27 in meat judging and 37 in dairy products judging competitions. FFA members from throughout the country participated in the event. There were 21 Columbia-Montour boys in the competition.
n
Baseball, games and tennis were the order of the day at the Washies playground. Turtle race winners were: David Lynn, Kay Lynn and Kenny Shultz. Volleyball winners were Jack Buehner and Donnie Wertman. Toad forts were judged by the staff. Those participating were: George Shepperson, Tom Black, Jack Buehner, John McAllister, Mike Strausser, Billy Weaver, Dick Rogers and Kenny Shultz.
n
Miss Janie Coates was named winner of the 1962 Danville News award given annually by the newspaper to a local high school pupil displaying interest in high school journalism. She would attend, courtesy of The News, the sixth annual Pennsylvania State University Communications Institute for high school journalism at the university. The communications institute was an intense one-week course for high school students and faculty members who supervise student publications. Jack Feeley, editor of the News, presented the award.
n
Joe Jordan, president of the Knights of Columbus Dart League, was pictured in the local newspaper holding the championship trophy won by the Fordham team with Harry Johnson, captain of the team. Also in the photo was Jack Farrell captain of the runner-up, St. Joseph’s.
75 YEARS AGO (1947)
C.C. Ritter, local contractor and builder, was awarded the contract to place a new aluminum roof on the Hotel Watts after a difficult fire ran through most of the building. Ritter said they would begin work as rapidly as possible on the damaged interior of the building following the same pattern as existed prior to the fire. The entire building was involved but the second and third floors on the west side of the structure suffered the most damage by fire, smoke and water.
n
According to The Morning News Bing Crosby, the most famous name in three fields of entertainment — movies, radio and records — was going to help the clothing store of R.L. Marks make Father’s Day the greatest in Dad’s memory.
The store features a near-life-size window display in which a full-color portrait shows Bing Crosby, surrounded by his four “handsome sons,” each one presenting him with a Father’s Day gift.
“You’re Tops Pops” say the four Crosby sons. The entire Father’s Day Bing Crosby promotion came to the Marks store courtesy of the American Weekly, America’s largest national magazine in size and circulation.
The American Weekly, with more than nine million readers, told the story of Bing Crosby’s unprecedented popularity. Outstanding dealers throughout the country featured this “Father’s Day tie-up.”
The Marks store was selected by The American Weekly because of their store policy based on nationally advertised brands of clothing and furnishing.
n
On June 21, 1972, my family had a small gathering in my parent’s yard for my mother’s 54th birthday. It came to an end as Hurricane Agnes arrived, rain began to fall and all went home.
Our house phone rang in the middle of the night and Bill was called to help his mother, living at Gulick’s Grove, as water was beginning to surround her home. We lived close to the corner of Upper Mulberry and Center streets.
We were safe from rising water as our house was on a hill and the rainwater flowed downhill, eventually the ground was saturated. Much of the traffic wanting to leave Danville on Route 54, which was flooded locally, could exit by Upper Mulberry headed west.
A fire policeman stood day and night on the corner directing that traffic. We had some family and friends come to stay with us. That week is instilled in my mind.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.