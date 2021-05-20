May! Queen of blossoms, and fulfilling flowers,
With what pretty music shall we charm the hours?
— Lord Edward Thurlow
THIS WEEK IN U.S. HISTORY
May 17, 1954, The United States Supreme Court ruled unanimously in Brown vs. Board of Education that racial segregation in public educational facilities is unconstitutional.
May 20, 1827, Charles Lindbergh set off from Roosevelt Field in Long Island, N.Y. flying the “Spirit of St, Louis” on an epic flight from New York to Paris. He completed the trip in 33 hours and 30 minutes.
May 21, 1881, The American Red Cross was founded by Clara Barton.
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
The Danville Area High School “prom royalty” was in a photo in The Danville News. The candidates for king included Greg Noll, Jason Comrey, Scott Koser, Scott Mertz, Tony Maturani and Mark Miller who was at state tennis tournament at the photo time. Candidates for queen were Julie Kelly, Menna Bhatia, Lauren Willard, Lauren Heath, Jessica Krum and Krista Foster.
Tony Maturani and Krista Foster were named king and queen at the Danville Area High School prom.
(Last week’s column mentioned No. 1 Doubles team that both Tyler Hennessey and Mark Miller were influenced in their love of playing tennis by siblings who had previously played for the high school. Each of their siblings was mentioned, but I learned since print that I had Mark’s 3 brothers listed and that his sister, Cathy, also played tennis for the high school team. The information that I researched didn’t include her name so I wanted to mention her today — Sis)
n
The 8th Annual Danville Area Relay for Life raised a record $90,000, almost $35,000 more than the $65,312 the year before, for the 24-hour event involving relay teams of 8-15 people. Teams and individuals representing corporations, clubs, churches, organizations, schools and cancer survivors registered for $100. Proceeds from the Relay benefitted the American Cancer Society’s patient services, advocacy, prevention and early detection programs as well as research.
Dave Hackenberg, honorary chairman, cut the starting ribbon before the survivor’s lap. Luminaries lined the track in memory of cancer victims.
Erin Harrison, Grace Gilbert and Zane Gilbert, members of “Team Walkabout” offered lemonade to those in attendance. The “Nana’s Angels” team won second place for the most creative banner.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Danville’s speedster Drew Pensyl won the 100- and 200-meter dash in the win against Bloomsburg, 84-66. It was the same score when Danville lost to Bloomsburg the year before. Kevin Burr finished third in the race.
Pensyl’s first-place win in the 200-meter dash also contributed to the overall victory. According to Coach Barry Seidel, Pensyl was by far the best sprinter in the league.
Matt Mutchler’s 400-meter relay win along with field events clinched the District IV Class AA title for the Danville squad, with an outstanding season 6-1 in SVL action.
n
Bob Bookmiller spent a day on the staff of The Danville News as part of Danville Area High School’s Senior Control Day. Bookmiller, who worked on the high school newspaper and was interested in the “literary arts,” wrote an account in The Danville News of his first day on the job as a newspaperman.
n
Students at Riverside Elementary School were pictured in the local newspaper wearing their special hats for “Hat Day.” Those pictured included Cara Slusser, first grade; Greg Daly, second grade; Carol Koppenhaver, third grade; Craig Lane, fourth grade; and Scott Riley, fifth grade.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
The Danville Ironmen ‘Diamondmen’ were pictured in The Danville News for winning the Susquehanna Valley League title.
Team members were: Dave Reedy, Bob Marks, Mike Reedy, Larry Blosky, Buzz Shobert, Dave Huber, Greg Williams, Fred Gerringer, Al Gerst, Joe Vargo, Dick Heller, George Reabuck, Mike Mader, Art Wetman, Dave Bush, Jim Mordan, Terry Lowery, Craig Hort, John Boyer, Jack Curry, Joe Koons, Dennis Heller, Harold Hurley, Dick Blosky, Ralph Burnheimer and Larry Warntz.
Dottie Kessler, representing the Danville Manufacturing team, was named queen at the Opening Day ceremonies for the YMCA Junior League.
She was pictured in the local newspaper surrounded by her court: Nancy Hinkel, representing the Moose team; Linda Wallace representing the Washies; Kay Bausch representing the Elks; Jane Smith representing the Jets and Jill Smith representing the FMEU.
75 YEARS AGO (1946)
Richard Mensch became the table tennis champion of the Danville YMCA tournament after fighting his way through the semi-finals to meet Don Whitko in the finals.
The table tennis phase of the program started with consolation matches: Bennie Wagner defeated Walter Phillips, Ray Santucci defeated Darian Snyder. Wagner became consolation champion by a 3-0 winning over Santucci.
The doubles exhibition was between Don Whitko and Donald Phillips against Benny Wagner and Darian Snyder. In the first game of he semi-finals, Dick Mensch defeated Bernie Woods and in the second match Don Whitko defeated Don Deitrick.
Mensch and Whitko advanced to the finals, Mensch became the victor, two games to one.
The entertainment for the night, interspersed between the tennis events, was “God Bless America” sung by Randall Bartgers, Jr., Stanly Shultz, juvenile soloist, sang “The Girl across the Aisle.” The music program was completed with selections by a girl’s trio of Joanne Bennett, Jean Forney and Margaret Maus. W.A. McCloughan was the master of ceremonies, Edward Kimble served as umpire and Roger Bailey kept score.
n
An old-fashioned garden was the setting for the annual Junior-Senior prom held in the Masonic Temple. Music was furnished by David Blight’s Orchestra of Wilkes-Barre.
The decorating committee of the junior class transformed the ball room into a beautiful dreamland. The blue and white senior class colors were effectively carried out by the committee. The hall became a beautiful indoor garden. Blue streamers arched overhead to form a sky with hundreds of glittering stars hanging from the ceiling,
An illuminated moon hung in the rear of the dance floor and a wishing well was placed directly underneath the moon for students to make their wishes for their future.
A large bunch of balloons hung in the center of the room. The dance floor looked like a “Blue Heaven,” an “Evening in Paris” and a “Fairyland.”
At 11 p.m. the judges announced Yvonne Markey as “Miss ’46” presented by Joe Blackburn, president of the junior class.
“Miss ‘47,” Dawn Leighow, was presented by Eugene Rothermel, president of the senior class.
William T. Deeter, of Riverside, presented each girl with a bouquet of lilies grown in his private greenhouse.
n
I found that the isolation that I have been keeping myself under the last year and a half had some benefits. I have become so much more aware of the same spring beauty that has always surrounded me.
When I awake and look out the window and watch the trees slightly blowing in the wind or hear raindrops gently falling, I stand fixated enjoying the moment; or on my daily ride around this great town, I notice the different shades of green on the bushes and trees along the way and get excited as new spring flowers appear, thinking they are more beautiful than ever before.
My rhododendron has thousands of buds ready to burst open, I can’t wait so I can take photos of it. Crossing over the magnificent Susquehanna, passing Zamboni Garden, full of beautiful colors is breathtaking.
The clouds, on the return trip over the river, were spectacular peeking over the grand mountain range that surrounds us. I actually spend many minutes watching the birds at my feeders. I also have an enjoyable treat, a bird’s nest at the window above my front door.
Early mornings I hear the sounds of an owl through an open window and sit and listen — I even enjoy the sound of a lawnmower cutting grass.
These pastimes of mine remind me of the beauty this area really has to offer.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.