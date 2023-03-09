“Whoever is happy will make others happy too.”
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
Bruce Earlston, Danville Area High School senior, made his first trip to states for the PIAA Wrestling Championships held at Giant Center in Hershey. It all, according to the local newspaper, felt very familiar for Danville coach Ron Kanaskie.
Earlston and his dad, Bruce, would become the first father-son “tandem” in Danville history to participate at states. Kanaskie was honored to have had the chance to coach both of them along with Brandon, a younger son and a sophomore on the team.
Earlston, Danville’s senior leader, didn’t win the final match of his scholastic career, but he did end up on the podium at the new Giant Center with a state medal around his neck; finishing eighth. He closed out his career with a 36-8 record in his senior year and as the first second-generation Danville wrestler to reach states as his dad was a state qualifier for the Ironmen in 1979.
After leading her team through a league schedule with only one loss; that one in overtime, Danville girls’ basketball coach Patty Romeo was named the Susquehanna Valley League’s “Coach of the Year.”
Romeo led the girls to a 23-3 mark and their first league title in 10 years. Four of Danville’s starters were named to the first and second teams or received honorable mentions.
Katie Harlor, junior, who surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career average 16.9 points a game, was named to the first team for the second consecutive year. Brittany Marr was second-team selection scoring 9.9 points a game. Honorable mentions went to sophomore Brittney Wertman and junior point guard Steph Boudeman.
The American Cancer Society “Relay for Life” team introduced its “MOOving Mascot” to the community. The team from Maria Joseph Manor, known as “Sister Act,” placed a cut-out of a cow on lawns throughout the Danville-Riverside area for about two weeks.
A photo in the newspaper of the “Pink Cow” was pictured in the yard of John and Nancy O’Rourke in Riverside. Residents needed to give a donation to have the cow removed.
For an extra $2 donation, residents could name another lawn they could place the cow and be guaranteed the “Pink Cow” named, ‘Daisy,” wouldn’t return. Ronda Richards, co-captain said, “Everyone’s been really good sports about it.”
The “Relay for Life,” an annual event, is held to raise money, awareness and have fun. In June, a luminary service would take place throughout the two days and also included entertainment and prizes. The relay teams needed to keep a member walking on the track for a 24-hour period.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
Booth & Deutsch wrapped up first place in the Danville Recreation Center Adult Basketball League. The ‘realtors’ clinched first place with a 75-65 win over First National Bank. Randy Sidler scored 24 points for the winners and Scott Long paced the bankers with 20 markers.
Stephanie Sarisky, 16 and Valerie Sarisky, 17, were selected for membership as Outstanding Young Americans (OYA). They would both be delegates in the state conference to be held in May at Lycoming College.
High school students who committed themselves to excellence and service were accepted into OYA membership by invitation only and typified the organization’s motto: “Pride of the Present…Hope of the Future.”
The program emphasized the importance of self-confidence, good sportsmanship, dependability, mental alertness and physical fitness. Both girls were Danville students.
Mark Keller and father, Marty, Danville, both made the trip to Cable, Wis. for the 11th annual American Birkebeiner cross-country ski spectacular.
According to the local newspaper, while Mark wowed them on the trails, coming in 73rd in a field of 1,800 competitors, Marty and his 10-foot alphorn, a favorite of Pennsylvania Alpiner fans all over the country, wooed the crowds.
The race was traditional — a reenactment of an old legend about a Viking king who found his infant son’s life threatened. The king trusted the child to the speed and skill of several Viking warriors who skied him to safety 55 kilometers away. The legend sets the length and style of the race.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
Sylvia Young, Riverside, and Tom VanSickle, Danville, were in a local newspaper photo, pausing to “cool off” their tired feet in some snow as they took a final breather before finishing their 50-mile hike to Montgomery and back.
The youths covered the distance 53.7 miles in a little more than 12 and one half hours. Also in the walking party, but not pictured, were: Carol Bloom and Ken Burrows, Jr., both of Riverside.
The Danville Junior High School eighth grade basketball squad finished the 1962-63 season with a 16-2 slate. The Ironmen included Larry Pehowic, who won the team’s individual scoring honor with 224 points; Larry Baer, second with 183 points; Jack Leighow, Carl Hartman, Don Cotner, Joe Fleming, Gary Patterson, Lynn Millard, Ricky Seitz, Marlin Vought, Bob Cope and John Buckenberger. Gene Snyder was the coach.
Marine Private First Class Albert T. Cragle, Danville, was pictured in the local newspaper. Cragle was serving with the Second Battalion, Eighth Marines, Second Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force Atlantic at Camp Lejeune, N.C. The second Battalion was engaged in amphibious exercises as a landing force for the Sixth Fleet in the Mediterranean.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
The Parent-Teacher Association Girl Scout Troop celebrated the 36th anniversary of Girl Scouting in the United States at their regular meeting. Judith Marks and Lenna Erlston each taught a folk game.
Joann Kocher, Elizabeth Foulk, Mabel Weaver, and Elsie Foust exhibited and explained the star maps they made of the March constellations, Orion, Canis Major and Taurus. The troop, “said it with flowers” by showing the national flower of many lands where Girl Guiding or Girl Scouting was established.
The troop also presented “The Bells of London” in choral speech as a reminder that the second Guide Troop was organized by Juliette Low in London. The candlelight investiture ceremony was conducted for Elsie Foust.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.