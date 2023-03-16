“Wishing you a pot O’gold, and all the joy your heart can hold.”
— Irish blessing
25 YEARS AGO (1998)
This week’s column is a repeat of one that I wrote for The Danville News after spending St. Patrick’s Day at the Riverview Hotel on its last day of business on March 17, 1998.
The last call at the Riverview Hotel in Danville was a combined St. Patrick’s Day celebration and an old-fashioned Irish wake for an ancient building that held more memories than any other building in this town.
It was a wake for a business that had continued in Danville for 186 years. Sadly, March 17, 1998, was the end of an era when the ‘last call’ closed the Riverview’s doors for the final time.
Oh, the stories its walls could tell! When the Riverview was constructed, Danville was part of Northumberland County and James Madison was the fourth president of the United States. It’s not hard to imagine the political discussions about him and the 38 presidents who came after him. Especially when you consider the many present-day political issues that have been discussed, mulled over and disputed there.
In its beginning, the Riverview was called the Farmers Hotel; it was built by John Gulick on ground that he had purchased from Daniel Montgomery. In 1813, when Danville became the county seat of Columbia County, court business was held in a log cabin near the river.
In 1817 a new county courthouse was erected in close proximity to John Gulick’s Farmers Hotel. Happily for Mr. Gulick, it became a lucrative business catering to the people who came to Danville by horseback and stagecoach to conduct court business.
Along with lodging, the hotel was a meeting place where the news of the day could be discussed. The news of every war was certainly analyzed there. Every battle, in every war, since the Revolution — the War of 1812, the Mexican War, the Civil War, the Spanish-American War, World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Persian Gulf War — were certainly contemplated and agonized over.
We can be sure that when the news of each casualty from any of these conflicts reached the Riverview, glasses were raised in a toast to those who had made the supreme sacrifice. Imagine the celebration that was held when each of these wars came to an end.
My husband, Bill, and I went to the Riverview on closing night to be a part of its history. As we sat there and listened to the conversations taking place around us, I mused about the earlier days of the Riverview.
I thought of all the different clothing styles. What a shock our present-day fashions would have been to the early customers of the hotel. I also thought about the menus that would have been served in the early days. I laughed to myself as I looked about at the many patrons eating pizza.
I was thinking of the ambiance of the oil lamps that were originally in the building and of the gas lights that were installed in 1854. Can you imagine the excitement in 1899 when electric lights were introduced? and now neon beer signs!
I looked out the window and envisioned when the bank had been just a slope to the river. What a splendid view it must have been. Many hours could be spent watching the traffic on the river. In the late spring the river was virtually a superhighway, as many as a thousand arks and rafts a day floated down the Susquehanna, laden with their cargo as they made their way to market and the Chesapeake Bay. Imagine how exciting to listen to the strains of the banjo, harmonica or fiddle played by those on board as they traveled the Susquehanna.
Men would dock their rafts and spend the night at the hotel. What tales and songs must have filled those rooms? Probably as good as the tales and songs we heard on St. Patrick’s Day.
This would have been the perfect spot to sit and watch the construction of the first covered bridge to span the river in 1829, the second in 1847, the third in 1875 and the present, the only iron bridge, built in 1905. It’s reasonable to surmise that many residents viewed more than one of those bridges being built. It saddens me that the Riverview will not be here when the new span is erected.
In my generation, as in past generations, every local sporting event was replayed at the Riverview Hotel. I remember the pride everyone felt when Dick Deitrick and Randy Sidler each were named All-Americans and the excitement every time Jack Curry broke another Penn State record. How proud all were of Jimmy Martin, who had the most wins in high school wrestling in Pennsylvania history. The accomplishments and talents of our local athletes are endless and you could count on hearing the latest news about each and every one of their accomplishments at the Riverview. One of the best discussions of the century had to be when the Philadelphia Athletics played in Danville and the score was 162 to 11 in the 1870s. I don’t have to mention who won that game.
One can only fantasize about the conversations that went on through the years as major events in the history of Danville, such as the construction of the canal in 1829 and the rolling of the first T-rail in 1845, transpired. and what a commotion there was when the first railroad steam engine roared into town, people actually fainted. The sight of the first horseless carriage and the giant man-made birds that flew over the area had to cause utter amazement.
The talk surely had to be prolific when the atomic bomb that ended the war with Japan in 1945 was dropped. By 1969, TV had invaded the Riverview and discussion was intensified since everyone was able to watch as Neil Armstrong walked on the moon.
Generations have come and gone and the Riverview has remained. The time has come for this Danville landmark to become part of our history; taking with it almost two centuries of memories. These walls will hear no more.
As D.H. Brower an early local historian, said about demolition in his time: “The spirit of improvement has rudely laid its relentless hands on the time-honored memories of Auld Lang Syne. One by one the old familiar objects that were wont to greet our eyes are passing away.”
Now it’s the Riverview’s turn to pass on. I, for one of many, am very sorry to see it go. Thanks for the memories.
Matteo LeDuca was the final of fourteen different owners of the Riverview Hotel. (This article appeared in the Danville News in 1998, after Bill and I were at the Riverview’s final closing. It was published again in Moments in Time in 2013, today with added song.)
“May there always be work for your hands to do; may your purse always have a coin or two; may the sun always shine on your windowpane; may a rainbow be certain to follow each rain; may the hand of a friend always be near you; may God fill your heart with gladness to cheer you.”
— Author unknown
Ireland’s favorite song was written by Chauncy Olcott and George Graff, Jr. in 1912. John McCormack, a famous Irish tenor, first recorded during World War I.
“When Irish eyes are smiling sure, ‘tis like the morn in Spring. In the lilt of Irish laughter you can hear the angels sing. When Irish hearts are happy all the world seems bright and gay and When Irish eyes are smiling sure, they steal your heart away.”
“Erin go bragh”
— Sis Hause
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.