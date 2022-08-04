“Actions speak louder than words.”
— Abraham Lincoln
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
Nick Good, who would be a senior at Danville Area High School in the fall, won the Tuff Man and MVP awards at the prestigious Lebanon Valley Big Man’s Basketball Camp at Lebanon Valley College in Annville. It was the first time in the history of the camp that both awards were presented to one player.
Good, who was a first team All-Central Susquehanna Conference center as a junior, was participating in the Keystone State Games at College Misericordia along with teammate Jason Berthelsen.
Jorge Montero of Moore Construction was pictured in the local newspaper, putting together the lights for the new Danville Area High School athletic stadium. Within a few days the first of four sets of stadium lights were on their way up with the help of a crew of Styer Construction and Moore Construction and Snyder Electric. Officials reported that the stadium would be ready for use for the first home football game.
Sara Diehl and Mallet James, were pictured in the local newspaper doing the Hokey-Pokey as K.J. Reimensnyder-Wagner sang during the summer reading program sponsored by the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit and the Thomas Beaver Free Library.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
Indiana University of Pennsylvania chemistry major Bryan S. Warner, of Danville RD5, was presented with the 1982 freshman “Chemis-try Achievement Award” sponsored by the Western Pennsylvania Water Company. The award was presented at the annual awards banquet of the IUP chapter of the American Chemical Society held at the Indiana Country Club.
Warner, a 1981 graduate of Danville Area, was shown receiving his certificate from Carson Green, a Western Pa. Water Company representative, and Dr. Ronald Marks, IUP chemistry department faculty member.
Hundreds of dollars in prize money lured 200 anglers to cast their lines in the Susquehanna River in hopes of winning the first ever Muskie Tournament in Columbia and Montour counties.
“The fish did not cooperate and hung out on the river’s bottom and away from the sun.”
At the end of the two-day event, only 27 muskies, bass, and walleye “decided to go along with the contest’’ held from Berwick to Danville, netting $700 in prizes for four fishermen. Tournament officials hoped for future tournaments to draw anglers from out of state. James Lynn, of Danville, won $50 in the fishing contest for catching the largest bass, an 18-incher. The contest was monitored by the Pennsylvania Fish Commission.
Howard Hack and Sally Ashton were crowned Mr. and Mrs. Washies by the previous year’s winners. The new royal couple was pictured with runners up George Hendricks, Karen Pence, and B.J. Kirkpatrick, Don Earlston, and Lisa Weiser.
Winners of the annual Hotshot basketball contest at the playground were: Joe Rogers, 13, Jim Mordan, 17, John Mordan, 11, and Dwayne Kyttle, 14.
Don Lutz, of Danville, drove to his second straight victory in the limited late model division at the Selinsgrove Speedway. Lutz captured the lead on the third lap and was never “headed” as Dave Kepner finished second.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
Three of the four local Boys Scouts, William Kuprevich, John Messmore and John Kuprevich, who would begin their trip to Philmont Scout Ranch, New Mexico, were pictured in the local newspaper looking over a map of some of the territory they would be covering on their trip. John Buckley was absent when the photo was taken but also made the trip.
The Danville Borough Council passed an ordinance requiring licenses on bicycles.
The ordinance stated that it would be unlawful for any person, adult or minor, to operate a bicycle within the limits of the Borough of Danville without first having the bicycle licensed and registered. The cost to register a bike was 50 cents and could be purchased at the Danville Police Station. All bicycles also needed to be equipped with a bell or other signaling device and a light. Police Chief Robert Burke asked parents to assist in getting bicycles licensed as soon as possible.
Kenny Johnson, with a ring in hand said, “With This ring I Thee wed” to Alice Harris in the annual Tom Thumb wedding held at the Washies Playground. Stanford Shultz was the best man. The wedding was attended by over 400 guests. Linda Mausteller, playground supervisor, was in charge of the program.
Another event at the playground was youngsters trying to break an ice-tossing world record of 4,027 consecutive throws before the cube melted, held by two girls from Indianapolis. The local mark of 3,050 tosses was set by Donna Dewalt and Debbie Rake — short of the world record but they enjoyed tossing the ice cube in the summer heat.
Dr. L.F. Bush, chief of staff of Geisinger Medical Center, and Harold Egli, physical therapist at the hospital, were two of the main speakers at an all-day conference on athletic injuries held in Harrisburg. Bush talked about considering shorter seasons for sports and advocated the use of weightlifting and wind sprints for a few weeks to condition a player for football. Other state medical experts also called on coaches to consider shorter seasons. Physicians, coaches and physical therapists gathered for the conference sponsored by the Pennsylvania Medical Society and the Big 33 football program.
75 YEARS AGO (1947)
The traditional moonlight ride on the Susquehanna by residents of Danville was held with 165 persons making the trip.
As the moon began to appear, the boat was brought up river to the Ferry Street landing where an enthusiastic group of Danvillians stepped aboard. The flat boat was owned by Roy Hack and operated by his two sons, Harold and David. The boat moved away from shore at about 8:45 and returned there three hours later. A second boat was added at Red Point and the two boats fastened together proceeded back up stream.
Sam Keefer led the 165 people in group singing and the Von Blohn sisters of Mausdale played several numbers. Keefer also displayed his skill in operating the flatboat.
Refreshments were sold on the boat. The ride, sponsored by the Pine Street Lutheran Brotherhood, was thoroughly enjoyed by all.
Robert Burkland, upon landing back at Ferry Street, removed his shoes and socks and stood in the water to help passengers down the boards leading to dry land. All hoped for another boat trip this year.
“Coast Guard Day, held every Aug. 4, commemorates the founding of the United States Coast Guard as the Revenue Marine on Aug. 4, 1790, by then-Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton,” according to an article in the local paper. “The U.S. Congress, then guided by Hamilton, authorized the building of a fleet of the first ten Revenue Service cutters, who had the responsibility to enforce the first tariff laws enacted by the U.S. Congress under the U.S. Constitution.”
Always ready to protect our shores and waterways, the Coast guard provides more than search and rescue. They take part in the nation’s navigation system and Marine Environment Protection.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column publishes on Thursdays in The Danville News.