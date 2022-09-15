“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.”
— C. S. Lewis
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
Dozens of Danville residents came out in the morning to participate in a memorial service for those who perished in the Sept. 11 attack. The service was held in front of the municipal building.
Rev. James Maddas, of the First Baptist church, led the group in prayer and silent reflection.
“This day is a time in our history that will never be forgotten” said Maddas. “It will be remembered in the same way we recall Pearl Harbor and the assassination of J.F. Kennedy. People will remember where they were and what they were doing on this date forever.”
Melissa Wolfe, of Cooper Township, the local Dairy Princess, organized the service on Mill Street with her mother, Tammy Stine.
Collins “Fuzz” Stump, president of borough council and veteran of the Korean War, was present and Ed Coleman, mayor of Danville, spent the morning visiting with residents. American flags were at half mast everywhere and patriotic music was played through the borough sound system.
The Danville Middle School sixth grade class, dressed in red, white and blue, gathered to form a living flag in honor of the victims. There were 250 children and 10 adults who participated in the event.
The bells that had been broken for more than a year at St. Joseph Catholic Church began tolling at midnight. Father William Weary, pastor, said there wasn’t an explanation for the tolling.
The mystery of the tolling bells was deepened by the fact that they started just before the anniversary of the Sept. 11 tragedies. He admitted the pealing of the bells, which continued all night, did seem miraculous.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
Danville won four of five singles matches and went on to defeat Jersey Shore in a Susquehanna Valley League girls’ tennis match. Kathy Houston, Karen Kistler, Jennifer Gensemer and Mary Beth Quickel all won in singles play to clinch the match for Danville.
Kistler and Mary Lynn Johnson teamed up in doubles play to win 8-4 in pro set play. Kathy Houston and Janae Faust won an an exhibition doubles match as did Quickel and Gensemer. Johnson and Rose won exhibition singles matches while Andrea Snyder won a pair of exhibition matches.
n
June Mankoski, of Riverside, set a record in winning the women’s “Run For Fun” mini-marathon held during the Ralpho All-Homes Days celebration.
Mankoski ran the 6.2-mile course in 41:30 to best the top women’s time of 43:16 set by Susan Hartman the year prior.
n
Laura Little, 17, Danville RD2, was notified by Danville High School Principal Karl Martin that she was one of 15,000 semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. Approximately 5,000 scholars would move ahead to the finals.
Little, a member of the National Honor Society, was active in the Drama, Key and French clubs; was a member of the high school chorus; and was involved in 4-H.
n
Barry Earlston, defense, Ollie Wagner, offense, and Gregg Campbell, special teams, were selected as the players of the week for the Danville High School football squad for their efforts in the opening game with Loyalsock.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
Marlin Hummel, of Boy Scout Troop 34, was pictured in the local newspaper receiving a first place ribbon award from Herb Fridley, Montour County Scout executive, at the Montour District Rally held at the DHS.
n
Lee Ellen Yohn, 15, Danville, was pictured in the newspaper holding the trophy she won at the All-Home-Days celebration at Elysburg over Labor Day weekend. Yohn, drum majorette for the Danville Boys and Girls Band, won the trophy in a baton twirling contest over six other majorettes.
n
A capacity crowd packed the local athletic field to watch the Ironmen make their 1962 football debut.
After a “back and forth game” in the first quarter; their first score came in the second period when Joe Gerst, with the aid of two completed passes, scored from the 5-yard line. Larry Blosky accounted for the extra point.
The Ironmen were at the end zone in the third quarter and Bob Marks made the “tally on a trap play;” Blosky again converted for Danville.
The Ironmen came away with a 14-13 win over the “Owls” in a “touch and go” contest. Blosky, making both extra points, was all-important to the win.
Sunbury scored once in the third quarter and again in the fourth, total 13 points.
Joe Gerst carried 12 times for 54 yards, Ken Bills picked up 18 yards in nine trys. Jack Curry collected 36 yards on five attempts. Blosky gained four in one carry. Bob Marks carried 18 times for 143 yards. Robert Marks, Danville Ironmen fullback, was nominated to the 1962 Big 33 All-Star checklist for outstanding performance in the game against Sunbury.
(Bob Marks was then selected to play in the Big 33 game. — Sis)
75 YEARS AGO (1947)
The Danville Ironmen football team, starting their new season, had a perk added to their venture.
The Old Dutch Bakery of Mill Street announced they were baking a cake for the end of the season banquet; the size of it would depend on how many times the team put the ball over the goal line for six-points. The bigger the score, the larger the cake.
The bakery would put aside one pound of ingredients to make a cake for every touchdown the Ironmen scored.
The most points Danville scored in football history was 421 in 1921, the year that Butch Mensch, Henry Hostelley and Bill Oswald played.
A third business added more support for the Ironmen, an unusual reward for the team.
Frank Wysocki, father of Francis Wysocki, tackle on the varsity team, announced that he in turn would match every pound of cake material of the Dutch Bakery with a quart of soft drink for the banquet.
The Capitol Theatre also planned entertainment for the night of the final game against Bloomsburg that included all players who went out for football and remained with the team for the season either on the senior varsity, junior varsity or junior high squads.
A reserved section would be for all those involved in making the football season possible. A seasonal movie would be on the screen.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.