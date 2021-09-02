“Make it a September to remember.”
— Robert Finch
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
While researching the newspapers for info for this week I happened to notice a photo of myself with a short article about my years spent at the Thomas Beaver Free Library copying thousands of stories from their microfilm. The article mentioned as of September 1, 2001, named “Moments in Time” would begin appearing weekly in The Danville News.
My first article was titled “Unique Fish Pond wins praise from hundreds.” The pond, located on Chamber Street was designed and constructed entirely by Mr. William Becker and was truly amazing. My added message: Like many youngsters of the time, I remember Mr. Becker’s yard, pond and creative talent. I saw in it then the enchantment I assume today’s young people see in Disney World.
Geisinger Health System recently replaced its old Life Flight with a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter. The interior of the helicopter had room for two patients and four technicians and was equipped and ready for all medical emergencies.
(Geisinger Medical Center now has 6 helicopter bases in the surrounding areas. Their first helicopter went into use in July 1981.)
Kristen Shepulski, in a newspaper photo, was waiting as Katie Newcomb and Wahida Mohammed signed their names on softballs to be given as mementos of their successful year on the 11-12-year-old Major Division All-Star softball team.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Rick Morris, of Danville, won third place in a tough Pro Bracket Eliminator at Numidia Dragway. Morris ran an elapsed time of 11.66 seconds with a top speed of 102.97 mph.
Darryl Fleishman, 16, of Riverside, became possibly the youngest in the state and maybe even the country to open his own business.
Fleishman, an enthusiastic coin collector encouraged by his father, Optometrist Robert J. Fleishman Jr., at six years old, planned to open a coin shop at 114 Mill St. in Danville on Sept. 1.
The business, named Coins ‘n Things, would deal in all kinds of U.S. and foreign coins; buy gold and silver coins and rings; appraise coins and diamonds; also buying and selling baseball cards.
“Sports Whirl” had a “Hats Off,” in the local newspaper, to Graham Electric, Danville Men’s Slo-Pitch Softball League diadem winner. Congratulations were extended to Henry “Butch” Coira, Don Johns, Don Wertman, Jack Curry, Larry Willard, Ken Anderson, Jim Cero, Randy Sidler, George Reabuck, Bill Moran and Bob “Bones” Bloskey.
Meet the coaches — The coaching staff for the 1981 Danville High School football team was pictured in the local newspaper. The coaches, hoping for another fine season of Ironmen football, included Ron Kanaskie, 8th grade; Ted Yeager, head coach; Dennis Adams, 9th grade; Jim Gerdy, offensive line; Joe Mahoney, 8th grade; and Dick Martz defensive coordinator.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
Jon W. Vastine, ex-Ironmen and Presbyterian College athlete, and newly appointed line coach of Plymouth High School’s football team, was introduced to “team backers” by head coach Edward Davis at the meeting of the Shawnee Gridiron Boosters Club held at the Plymouth VFW Home.
According to the local newspaper, “The Up- river sports fans were giving the former Orange and Purple End the red carpet treatment. If Wilson, affectionately called in his high school days, could rub some of his own ability off on the Shawnee players to come, the name Plymouth would be again feared in the Wyoming Valley area.”
Joe Vargo, star halfback on the 1960 Ironmen football team, was pictured in The Danville News as he congratulated Jim Mordan, another standout on the 1960 squad, on his acceptance of a full athletic scholarship to the University of North Carolina. Vargo received a full scholarship to Penn State University earlier in the year.
Another photo in the local newspaper was of first-graders, pupils at the Second Ward School, on their first day of class. Bobby Jones and Eddy Cooper appear to be hard at work while Kenny Johnson and Clayton Shepperson seem to “have other ideas.”
Over 3,000 pupils enrolled in the Danville Area Joint Schools on opening day for the 1961 school year, an increase of 70 over last school term, according to figures released by Harry Ruhl, Montour County superintendent.
Twelve youngsters received prizes in the next to final day of the season at Sunnybrook Park. The youngsters were chosen by virtue of the number of points they accumulated from various contests throughout the summer.
The winners included: Mimi Graham, Marie Buckley, Donna Barnhart, Richie Lubeski, Joan Knauer, Patty Wilt, Elain Knauer, Mary Kunkle, Mary Knauer, Gary Tanner, Penny Barnhart and Laurie Stoklos.
Donna Barnhart was given a prize for being the outstanding Playground Citizen for her efforts helping the playground officials.
The day ended with a party.
The Washies Playground ended its season on Sept. 1 with a thank you to all who contributed time and donations to make it a remarkable summer.
75 YEARS AGO (1946)
Miss Patty Beyer, sponsored by Rea and Derick, one of the 12 entries in the Beauty Contest at the Washies Carnival grounds, was crowned “Queen of Beauty of Montour County,” a unanimous choice of the contest judges on the 1946 Halloween Committee.
She, sister of William Beyer who won acclaim in World War ll as a fighter ace, was crowned by Chief Burgess Harry Trumbower.
Miss Peggy Vogt, sponsored by Amig’s Garage, was selected as the Crown Princess of the contest.
Myles Mottern, Norman Mottern, Elmer Delsite and family attended the 31st annual reunion of the Canal Boatmen’s Association at Port Trevorton.
A great oration by R. Gauger featured the afternoon’s entertainment. The reunion was largely attended by old canal boatmen and a good time was enjoyed by all.
(The name Mottern of Danville, known as the “Mottine” Boys, that “Ploughed the Ditch” were closely associated with the North Branch Canal.)
Managers of teams in the Junior League were to invite their players to see the films showing the highlights of the 1945 World Series between the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago Cubs projected by John Bausch after the meeting of the Rotary and Kiwanis Clubs.
(I am in awe of the enormous amount and variety of activities the children and adults of these years, including mine, were able to look forward to participating in and enjoying each day. Hundreds of children together daily on the local playgrounds; organizations had constant events for both the young and the old. It was a great opportunity to spend time with friends and obtain lifelong learning experiences — without television.)
