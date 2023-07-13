“The healthiest response to life is joy.”
— Deepak Chopra
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
The Danville middle and high school “Ironbot Robotics” teams earned top honors in an international competition held in Italy.
Three members of the squad, Alex Patterson, Kyle Venarchick and David Huss, were crowned World Champions in the robotic rescue competition. Three others, Genevieve Kelly, Peter Komar and Jess Forbes, captured third place in the robotic dance division. Three more members of the squad, Mike Phillips, Mike Brabender and Nick Oren, scored 17th in the robotic soccer tournament.
Dr. Timothy Philips, director of Interactive Technologies at Bloomsburg University, was the “Ironbot” coach, working with the team on a volunteer basis.
o
Montour County Commissioner Bernie Swank and Jean Knouse, co-chair of the Iron Heritage Steering Committee, were in a news photo with Commissioner Harold Hurst as he signed a proclamation declaring the week of July 14 to July 20 Iron Heritage Festival Week in Montour County.
The fifth annual Iron Heritage Festival kicked off with a parade down Mill Street. Five bands, six floats, an organ grinder, antique tractors and cars and dozens of people dressed in traditional costumes highlighted the parade.
Mayor Ed Coleman presented James Patti Ryan, 101, a lifelong Danville resident who worked at the Big Mill as a teenager, a certificate making him honorary mayor. Ryan would lead the parade as grand marshal.
While the community celebrated its history during the festival, many past families returned to Danville to enjoy their past history. The Jacob family, whose ancestors operated a Mill Street candy store for 100 years held a reunion in town.
o
In the opening game of the District 13, 9-10 year old championship series, Danville began with an offensive attack and combined it with an impressive pitching performance to lead the Area 1 champions to victory over previously unbeaten Snyder County.
Anthony Renz tossed his first career no-hitter and Cody Cooper jump started the offense with a solo home run as Danville defended its District 13 championship with an 11-0 triumph over Snyder County to advance to the Section 3 Tournament. Renz, appropriately nicknamed Yogi, who was also a catcher as well as a pitcher, extended the string of impressive outings by the Danville hurlers by tossing the teams’ fifth consecutive shutout.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
Twin sisters Jean Piestrak and Sue Hartman, of Danville, were among nearly 80 participants in the ninth annual Lake Augusta Canoe Regatta. The 10-mile race started at the West Milton State Park and ended at the Shikellamy State Park Marina. The girls took 4th place in the mixed racing category.
o
Joe Gerst, past president of the Pennsylvania State Wrestlers Association, made a donation of $2,416.23 to the Easter Seal Society. The association raised the money through its Challenge of Champions wrestling match. Poster child Linda Mensch, of Berwick, Art McMahan, president of the Central Pa. Easter Seal Society and Emily Curry, Montour County campaign chairperson, were pictured in the newspaper accepting the donation.
o
The Decal Gals of Danville captured the girls’ division championship of the Easter Seals Society Slowpitch Softball Marathon held at Metzger Field. Decal Gals went undefeated.
The teams in the softball tournament raised $750 for the Easter Seal Society. Team members pictured in the newspaper included Cindy Zimmerman, Pat Pehowic, Pam Hoover, Sue Mowrer, Joyce Chappell, Helen Cox, Betty Miller, Linda Berkey and Sue Reibsome. Missing from the photo were: Jane Wintersteen, Vicky Hurley, Cheryl Neiss, Meme Moore, Jackie Wright, Gayle Starr, Michelle Gabriel and Karen Steers.
o
Dan Fegley was named the first soccer coach at Danville High School. Fegley, a junior varsity basketball coach, was one of two new coaches approved by the school board. Bob Garrison, replacing Al Barratt who resigned, was named the bowling coach.
o
The Danville Little League Senior Division All-Stars members pictured in The Danville News were: Joe Rogers, Joel Gum, Brian Wiktor, Bryan James, John Albertini, Tony Willard, Keith Burkland, Bill Wilt, Mike Kopelcheck, Chris Beaver, Greg Hain, alternates Robert Shrawder and Rich Davies. Coaches were: Bob Hilderbrand, Scott Llewellyn and Wayne Brookhart. Missing from the photo were Ken Yeich, Randy Heddings and James Wentworth.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
Jimmy Tomcavage, Ronnie Tomcavage, and Grier Boedker placed one, two, three respectively in a Popcorn Flip contest held at the Ma-Ho-Tow Playground. Free fruit-flavored drinks and peanut butter crackers were served to the youngsters.
Rich Mertz, who had the lucky number for the popsicle winner, received a free popsicle and “Three End of the Season” prize points. “Home Helpers” for the day were: Donna, Jim and Mike Baylor and Greg Wertman. Contest winners were: Circle Toss — Rich Mertz, Greg Wertman, Dorothy Mordan; Flip It — Judy Mertz, Ken Weaver, Dave Mensch; Pitch Back — Ed Mordan, Dave Mensch, Bruce Williams; Skee Ball — Judy Mertz, Donna Baylor, Alberta Wargo; Marble Balance — Dorothy Mordan, Mary Wargo, Francis Woods; and Center Toss — Rich Mertz and Dennis Reinaker.
o
John P. Feeley, editor of The News, was pictured presenting a check to Miss Nancy Clark, Danville RD 5, to cover tuition to the High School Institute of Journalism at Pennsylvania State University.
Clark attended the one-week course under the sponsorship of The News. She was a member of the DHS’s staff of the Orange and Purple paper.
o
From Sport’s Whirl: Bob Marks, DHS backfield star, would soon join the Big 33 football squad in training for the annual all-star game at Hershey. Young Marks, who was due to enter Bucknell University in the fall, has been keeping in shape jogging around the golf course this summer. Incidentally, Marks, a top notch golfer, placed 5th in a statewide Chamber of Commerce-sponsored tournament staged at Johnstown recently.
T. Megargle of the FMEU was top batter in the Danville YMCA Senior Division Little League, according to the end of season statistics. Megargle completed the campaign with a solid .636 average. R. Thomas was second, with .514. Duncan Kishbaugh, of the Washies and R. Thomas of the Elks, shared pitching honors, each coming through with 5-1 hurling marks for the season. Dave Bressler and Dunc Kishbaugh were the two pitchers who threw no hit games.
o
Mike Coira and Jerry Lemon, manager and assistant manager of the Elks, the 1963 senior division of Little League champs, were pictured in the local newspaper holding the trophy presented to them during the annual league banquet held at the Washies Fire Company. Looking on was Jack Smith, president of the Danville YMCA board of directors along with Danville Police Chief Robert P. Burke, who presented the trophy to the Elks team. This was the second straight year the Elks won the crown.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
Records were again set at the Ferry Street Playground with 2,160 children attending the grounds, who conducted practically every game known for children. The playground was open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Several hundred children visited the Ferry Street Playground as different ball games were featured for the children. In a softball game played in the afternoon, the “Red Birds” defeated the “Blue Birds,” 13-6. Members of the winning team were: Tom Keiser, Charley Knorr, Mickey McIndoe, George Hendricks, Butch Smedley, Donnie McIndoe, Sonny Dalton, Jack Keiser and Dick Keiser. Their opponents were Don Lowrey, Joe Fisher, Bill Milroy, Howard Venarchick, George Milroy, George Knorr, Thomas Morgan, Bill Keiser, and Tom Baylor. Individual batting honors went to Hendricks, Fisher and Smedley.
The newly inaugurated volleyball schedule saw the “Playground All-Stars” defeat the “Gray” two games out of three; playing for the All-Stars were Donny McIndoe, Joyce Kotzen, Mary Maurer, Bud Rudy, Dick Keiser, Tom Baylor, Bill Keiser and “Punk” Wertman.
The “Grays” lineup consisted of Tom Keiser, Clark Share, Howard Venarchick, George Milroy, Eddie Smedley, Charles Keiser, Bill Milroy and Butch Smedley. Dodge ball and “Bring home the bacon” were played during the evening with teams captained by “Punk Wertman” and “Don Lowrey” winning the events.
Ping pong games were also conducted during the evening with Mary Maurer emerging as champion of the girls and Ray McDonald winning the day’s championship. Games continued throughout the evening.
Summer time, baseball and playgrounds filled the newspapers.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.