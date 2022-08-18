“Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.”
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
Duane Hilkert, Grand Knight of the Danville Knights of Columbus, presented Mark Olaf, a 2002 DAHS graduate, with a scholarship for $500. Olaf would attend Bucknell University in the fall and major in biology. The scholarship was based on academics, community service and church activities.
The Frosty Valley Country Club concluded its club championship. Winners and runners-up were: Jack Foust, first in championship flight; Steve Sidler, second in championship flight.
Ken Nadel, first in first flight; Joe Graham, second in first flight; Bob Booth, first in second flight; Clair Sitler, second in second flight.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
Mark Harmon and Lee C. Brosius, members of Troop 47, were pictured in the local newspaper being pinned by their parents at the Eagle Scout awards at Pine Street Lutheran Church who were their sponsors. State Rep. Merle Phillips, Pastor Ray E. Jones and Lamar Welliver Sr. of the executive board of the Columbia-Montour Scouting Office were present.
A double celebration was a special day for David Krum Jr. who not only celebrated his birthday, but was also presented an Eagle Scout award. David was pictured being pinned by his parents as Lamar Welliver, president of National Eagle Scouts, and Rev. Robert Paden of Shiloh United Church of Christ were present.
The Danville squad that won the American Youth Soccer Organization soccer tournament held in Bloomsburg was pictured in The Danville News: Scott Synowiez, Jamie Evans, C.B. Burton, Eddie Varano, Aaron Fitt, Andy Skiendzielewski, Sean Ryan, Doug Kremer, Rich Wentworth, Jason Fox, Mike Albertini, Aaron Beyer, Chris Miller, Jason Garbes and Michael Hullihen. Coaches were Dr. Angie Garbes and Steve Wallingford.
Jack Maize, Cherokee safety engineer, and Jerry Levandoski, manager of Merck and Co.’s Cherokee Plant, were pictured in the local newspaper accepting the National Safety Council awards from Art Perri, MCMD safety and industrial hygiene manager from Merck’s Rahway, N.J., plant. The merit awards were for the 1981 safety performance and one million man hours without loss of time.
Jim Kelly “bested” John Maize, 2-0, in the best of three series to win the championship of the “Old Times’ Arm Wrestling” tournament staged at the Washies Playground. In the boys’ Senior Division, Gary Brent defeated Bill Wilt, 2-0, to win the crown. John Brent won the Intermediate Division title with a 2-0 win over John Bratzman.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
A comprehensive program, according to The Danville News, for the possible future redevelopment of certain “blighted” sections of the community, was detailed to members of the Danville Area School Board. The proposed development, to be carried out by the Montour County Redevelopment Authority, was approved by the U.S. government.
Federal funds were also available. It would take six months to draft complete plans for the program. Leading the discussion was Edward Kear, chairman of the county redevelopment authority, and Clifton Rodgers, chief of a Harrisburg planning firm.
Dolls of all shapes and sizes were entered in the annual doll show held at the Washies Playground.
Winners in the annual doll show were: Gene Wertman, Debbie Rake, Susan Wertman, Barbie Stetler, Ann Marie Brent, Molly Freeze, Alice Harris, April Mae Jones, Janet Appleman, Gale Riley and Sally Elliott. Tabby Seidel received a special presentation from the children for all the prizes he made for the show in the past 20 years. Nancy Trowbridge, Lavern Shepperson and Mrs. Elizabeth Mausteller served as judges.
The top five prize winners at the Mahoning Township Playground’s annual prize day held at the Playground were: Diane Williams, Alberta Wargo, Richard Mertz, Jean Mertz and Keith Whitenight. The youngsters won prizes for having accumulated the largest number of points throughout the summer playground activities.
Greg Williams and Bob Nygren, of Danville, spent a week at the Howie Landa Ideal Pocono Mountain Basketball Camp learning the fundaments of the game. Coach Landa, along with guest Charlie Podlesny and weightlifter Joe Senalis, kept the boys busy throughout the week. Many boys from Pennsylvania towns were at the camp including one from Omaha, Nebraska.
75 YEARS AGO (1947)
Hailed by 200 people, as one of the best picnics ever held by the Washington Fire and Hose Company No. 2 for the members, their wives and sweethearts. The annual outdoor entertainment was held at Bartosic’s Grove. It was an all-day outing starting at 10 a.m. and continuing to a grand climax at dusk. Entertainment was provided by Wolfe and Adams, noted booking agency of Reading, who sent four acts. The performers completely captivated their audience.
Chuck Seitz was the arrangement chairman of the 18-man committee. The committee was assisted by President Harry Jones and the board of trustees. The menu had plenty of food to enjoy throughout the day,
(Bartosic’s Grove was located on the left side of the back road to Catawissa from Danville. Bartosic’s Grove was a favorite place for picnics in the early 19th century through the ‘40s and ‘50s. I attended a few picnics at Bartosic’s Grove. — Sis)
Bud Haines, 15, and Bob Lee, 15, were the main winners in the model airplane contest conducted by the Ferry Street Playground under the joint sponsorship of the W.W. Welliver Hardware Co., the Danville Airport and The Morning News. Bud Haines won first place in the gas-motored models and received one hour of flying time. Second place in the gas-modeled class was won by Donald Vannan, 16, and third went to Daniel Yeigh, 17. Bob Lee won first prize in the non-motored class and received a half-hour flying time and a log book from the airport.
Nineteen boys entered 55 models. Judges were: Edward C.P. Kimble, Ellis S. Raup and Dan Himmen. Ken Burrows acted in an advisory capacity.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column publishes weekly in The Danville News.