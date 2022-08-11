“This above all: to thine own self be true.”
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
The Danville school directors during their meeting held a conversation about naming the new Danville Area School District stadium. A decision was made to not name it after one person as it was a community project. In a 6-3 vote, the facility was officially named Danville Ironmen Stadium.
The stadium was dedicated on Sept. 6, prior to the start of the season’s first home football game. The Ironmen won 10-7 against Shikellamy.
Margaret Auten, high school principal said, “The dedication activities were intended to honor the community as much as the stadium.”
The activities began at 6:30 p.m. Danville Superintendent Dick Martz and Director of Curriculum Steve Keifer participated in the ceremonies assisted by Danville School Board President Molly Chapman and Cathy McKenna, representing the Fieldhouse Committee. Former Danville Athletes were in attendance, including Jack Curry, representing Danville football; Rebecca Grubb, Evan Harlor and Matt Diltz representing Danville soccer.
Keifer spoke on behalf of the former stadium committee who initiated the drive to build a new stadium to replace the old F.Q. Hartman facility.
Assistant high school Principal Craig Burger held a ribbon that was cut by Chapman and Danville Athletic Director Harold Albertson. Former athletes, cheerleaders and band members were recognized in the stands. The school was decorated in orange and purple. School pride was running high.
Another dedication ceremony was planned for Homecoming Weekend in the first week of October.
Robert Witmer, adjutant for the Frank W. Sidler Post 40 American Legion, was awarded “Adjutant of the Year” for the 17th District at the American Legion State Convention at Valley Forge. The award was presented to Witmer by State commander Jeff Zellers.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
Harold Albertson, after coaching and teaching in the Danville School district for the past 14 years, was appointed athletic director at the board’s monthly meeting. He would be assisted by head track coach, Barry Seidel. Albertson and Seidel met with Danville Principal Karl Martin and Dr. Charles Wilson, superintendent, to be briefed on duties.
Albertson graduated from Bloomsburg State College in 1968 with a B.S. in Mathematics, began teaching at Danville in 1968. He coached intramural football for 13 years and intramural basketball for 11 years, was assistant varsity basketball coach for the past 12 seasons. He also worked at other sporting events.
Albertson said, “It will be quite a challenge taking on the new job going to be hard to fill the shoes of a guy who has been there for 23 years, John Maturani.” He looked forward to working with Seidel.
(Now, 40 years later, Albertson’s son, Brian Albertson, was just installed as the district’s new athletic director. — Sis)
Steve Borick of Danville “fired” a 76 at the Shade Mountain Golf Course to win his second North Central Pennsylvania Golf Association championship. Borick shot a 77 to gain top honors at the Lost Creek Golf Course one week earlier.
CATV was pictured in the local newspaper receiving the trophy for capturing the Danville Little League championship with a 6-4 win over KVS in the deciding game of the series.
Players were: Jeff Rothermel, Brian Broscious, Steve Hendrickson, Mike Hendrickson, Mike Welliver, David Rogers, Barry Wood, Matt Fleming, Carl Faust, Steve Vanaskie, Straughn Lumpkin, Daryn James and Jeff Strausser. Accepting the trophy was manager Bob James and Coach Al Lumpkin from Ilene Jones, league president.
Rob Hahn, 11, of Danville, won the Phillies Home Run Derby contest in Sea Isle City. Hahn had five home runs in 10 attempts and was invited to compete in the regional final in Millville, N.J.
Hahn was a member of the Cabinet Pioneers in the Danville Little League and would play again the following season. The winner of the Millville regional competition would compete against other regional winners prior to the Phillies-Astros game at Veterans Stadium.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
Frank J. Connolley, president of the Danville Chamber of Commerce, was pictured in the local newspaper presenting the YMCA Little League Senior Division State Championship trophy to Steve Focht of Upper Merion.
The Upper Merion team defeated Brookline, of Pittsburgh, 4-1, on the Washies field, winning the state title. Focht went the distance for the winners. A large group of baseball “rooters” from Pittsburgh was at the game. The crowd was estimated at 1,000, the largest remembered locally. Danville officials did a commendable job in providing for the needs of the competing teams.
Tournament officials were well pleased with the local site.
The Danville Jays won the North Branch League Crown with a 15-7 win over Buckhorn.
Bob Shepperson was “big gun at the plate” for the Jays having four hits in five trips with four runs batted in for the day.
Mordan and Rudy aided the Danville cause, each hitting a double. Bush was credited with the win for Danville. He pitched seven innings allowing seven hits, fanned seven and allowed only one free pass. He was relieved by J. Mordan.
This was the first time the Jays won the title. The Danville team had been in the league four years, finishing second in previous years.
75 YEARS AGO (1947)
Field events, including 11 activities, formed a noteworthy part of the week’s program at the Ferry Street Playground. Bob Whispell, Donald Harvey and Eddie Kimble, won first places in the running races.
Four boys placed in the Hop, Skip and Jump races, George Hendricks, first, Dick Lowery, second, Bob Whispell, third, and Donald Harvey, fourth.
Ethel Share and Charles Lewis were winners in the circle games. They won over 15 and 17 contestants in their respective games. The table ball event was won by Clark Share, the runner-up was Etta Mae Ritter. Charles Wagner was a consistent winner in the game of Thirds played on the basketball court.
Platform volleyball — two teams played two games on the band platform. Team 1 was Clark Share, captain, Arlene Hack and Bobby Schmidt. Team 2 was Tom Shoemaker, captain, Charles Wagner and William Kaiser. Team 1 won both games, 10-4 and 10-8.
Mickey McIndoe placed first in the rope jumping contest, Etta Mae Ritter, second and Naomi Yeigh, third, Yeigh also won the Hop Scotch contest over seven competitors.
