20 YEARS AGO (2001)
Good, clean fun, ghouls, ghost and a Pikachu all showed up at Washies playground for a Halloween celebration. Sisters Sarah Mullen, 9, and Ally, 2, made a “boo-tiful” pair of ghosts. Matt Millar, 8, was ready to catch a water balloon.
In addition to the costume parade and water balloon toss, there was an egg toss. At the end, children got to bob for apples.
(Another day, full of games and laughter, at one of Danville’s playgrounds. — Sis)
n
According to the local newspaper there was an unexpected visitor at the Washies’ Little League Complex for the Pennsylvania 9-10 State Softball Championships.
Little League World Series mascot “Dugout” stopped by between the game and the hitting contest.
“Dugout,” an oversized bear, danced around with several players and coaches. Before leaving the field, Dugout danced by every team group, picked up a couple players and moved on to the next team until they had a “long dancing line.”
n
Dylan Fry, 2, Samantha Colegrove, 2, Aimilee Beaver, 2, and Vera Boyer were in a photo in The Danville News having fun in the water sprinkler during water play day at Busy Little Beaver Preschool.
(We didn’t have sprinklers. We chased each other around spraying a hose. — Sis)
n
Rae Mitterling, of Sunbury, was pictured in the newspaper being congratulated by Cathy McKenna for winning the 2001 Ford Focus that was raffled off to benefit the McKenna Field House. The fundraiser made $3,500. The vehicle was purchased through Jack Metzer Ford with a portion being donated by Jack Metzer.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Members of the Danville Community Players were pictured in the local newspaper at their final dress rehearsal for their six-day production of Eugene O’Neill’s, “Ah! Wilderness;” a comedy about the merry romp through a family’s Independence Day celebration in 1906.
In the photo were Lois Wyatt as Essis Miller, Christine Turner as Mildred and David Doran as Nat Miller. Pat Dennehy played the lead role of Richard Miller. There was no one star as each of the 15 cast members turned in a stellar performance.
n
Kevin Moodie, Danville basketball standout, was acclaimed by clinicians as being the “Most Outstanding Player” in attendance at Bloomsburg State College’s roundball camp.
Moodie was named to the all-star team and his group went undefeated in “copping league honors.”
The Danville Fastpitch Softball League announced its 1981 “Hot Dog Dream Team.”
According to a league official, these players “can really cut the mustard.”
Players included Reynolds Schicatanno (Milton 76), first base; Jim Odorisio (GMC), second base; Jim Kishbaugh (Hilltop), shortstop; Lenny Campbell (Don’s Coins), third base; Jeff Nevius (Hilltop); Tony Ford (Don’s Coins), center field; Kim Hastings (GMC), right field; Gary Lynn (GMC), catcher; and Harry Garman (Don’s Coins), pitcher.
The colorful personality of Art Richer (Pat’s Grill), managed the “Hot Dog Team.”
Gary Lynn easily won the “Top Dog Award.” Jim Kishbaugh was awarded honors as “Rookie of the Dogs.”
“Can’t Miss” labels were awarded to Mike Shade (Pat’s Grill); Tim Phillips (GMC); and Chum Hagenbaugh (Continental) for next year’s team. The Hot Dog Team was hoping for an all-stars game.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
Three Montour County 4-H Club members of the Mayberry Township Club won second-place awards at the District 4-H Demonstrations at Northwest Area Joint High School and were pictured in the local newspaper. Emma Woodruff, Danville, won an award for an individual demonstration on ”Fashions Accessories — What, When, Where?”
Nancy and Carolyn Clark, Danville, who won a team award, gave a demonstration on the topic, “Needed-Proper Sewing Tools.”
There were 63 demonstrators taking part in the affair. Other counties represented were Columbia, Northumberland, Lycoming, Luzerne, Lackawanna, Wayne, Pike, Susquehanna, Carbon and Wyoming. County agents and extension home economists from the different counties were in charge.
n
Sunnybrook was planning a carnival for Aug. 9 to 11. A contest to identify the Carnival Queen, determined by a board member, began on Aug. 4. Her identity was only known by the board member. The queen was a local girl and well-known in the community. She wrote a series of her daily communications in the local newspaper.
To identify the queen residents needed to approach who they thought was the queen and say, “I think that you are the Sunnybrook Queen; Are you?” An additional gift was added each day that she remained unidentified. The contest concluded on the evening of the final day of the carnival.
(I can’t wait to read about and relate the winner in the column next week. — Sis)
n
Sam Harrison, vice president of the Danville YMCA Junior League, was in a photo in The Danville News presenting a gift to Fred Gerringer, who was named “Honor Boy of the Year,” at the annual league banquet. Others in the photo were Miss Dottie Kessler, who was named “Queen of the League,” and Henry Hostelley, executive secretary of the local YMCA.
75 YEARS AGO (1946)
The OPA, according to a newspaper article, was going full blast in its new role as official price raiser. Moving swiftly to get prices in line with the new price control bill, the OPA had boosted the retail price of farm equipment and replacement parts an average of six per cent, and agency officials said an increase of at least ten per cent on cars was expected at this time. Wholesale food prices were on the upswing due to 31 basic foods reports that prices last week reached the highest general level since January 1920.
n
Geisinger Memorial Hospital received its first infantile paralysis case this year.
Dr. Edith Nichols, who had charge of the case, stated that while paralysis was present in both legs, the case was mild and expected to yield to treatment.
n
The bottom right-hand corner of the “The Danville Morning News” included an article that appeared daily in the 1940s and early ‘50s. It was one that many people looked for upon opening their morning newspaper. This one appeared on August 6, 1946.
OH WHAT A BEAUTIFUL MORNING
“For Robert Bob Burger, the “Rapid Robert Feller” of the Junior Baseball League, with two no-hitters to his credit and a lot of one and two-hit games,
“Rapid Robert Burger” is one of the up and coming stars being developed by the YMCA Junior League. Bob pitches for the Washies, which have not lost a game in the league to date. He stands out as an example of many other fine players on the various teams who are winning their spurs as juvenile ball ‘tossers’ and players.”
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.