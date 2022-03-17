“May your troubles be less, and your blessings be more, and nothing but happiness come through your door.”
— Irish blessing
March 17, 1873
A parade of our fellow citizens of Irish birth and descent was the largest demonstration in honor of Ireland’s Patron Saint, on St. Patrick’s Day that has ever taken place is Danville.
March 17, 1916
It was St. Patrick’s Day and in Danville there wasn’t a need to remind anyone of the day. The local Irish celebrated with plenty of green as the shamrock and green carnations were worn by most everyone. It was commented in the local newspaper that the people in the northern end of town were remembering days gone by when the celebration included an imposing parade and speeches by Irish notables remembering the homeland.
March 17, 1920
On St. Patrick’s Day, every true and loyal Irishman would wear the Shamrock or his bit of green ribbon on this day. It is St. Patrick who chased the snakes out of Ireland and is the Erin Isle’s patron saint. In days past, it was a great holiday for the followers of the Harp and Shamrock and parades were held in nearly all parts of the world.
March 17, 1926
The K of C Hall was the site of an Irish Day celebration. Entertainment was provided by the Ancient Order of Hibernians and the Ladies Auxiliary. They were accompanied by Mr. Shevlin at the piano and Mr. William Wool playing the violin. Refreshments were served and the affair closed with the audience singing “Wearing of the Green.”
March 17, 1940
St. Joseph’s Hall was the scene of the St. Patrick’s Day celebration presented by the Auxiliary of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. The program included songs and dances, bingo, card games and lunch. The ladies presented a song and speech relating the story of Ireland as reflected in the hearts of the Irish.
March 17, 1943
The shamrock was the order of the day of Irishmen around the world on this date. But because of the war many of the features that usually identified with St. Patrick’s Day were lacking.
In Ireland, the nation’s young men were standing their posts and there was no grand military parade down the streets of Dublin. However, the Army in Ireland would observe the feast of the national apostle and throughout the country; the ceremony of the Blessing of the Shamrock was held for those soldiers on duty. One thing marred the occasion in Ireland, of all places, the time-honored custom of toasting the shamrock would have to pass un-honored. The national legislation closed all the bars.
In Danville, on this date, approximately 330 people attended a St Patrick’s Day party at the Catholic Youth Center sponsored by the Ancient Order of Hibernians Auxiliary.
Round and square dancing was enjoyed by those present. Rev. Father Murray’s address was “America.” Many Irish solos were presented throughout the evening which ended with “when the lights go on again” and “God Bless America.”
March 17, 1946
The Knights of Columbus welcomed St. Patrick’s Day in typical Irish fashion as the Emeralds Isles Saint was feted on his anniversary throughout the day.
The observation came to a climax at night when a party was held at their Hall on Mill Street attended by 100 members, their wives and lady friends. Group singing of Irish songs, including “When Irish Eyes are Smiling” and “Danny Boy” among others, were enjoyed by all.
In keeping with the tradition, the Order of Eagles also observed St. Patrick’s Day with a gala time with music, hats, pipes and shamrocks for all. All the traditional festivities associated with the “Wearin’ of the Green” were observed even with a special Irish menu. Members of Eagles clubs from many areas, even Philadelphia were present for the celebration.
March 17, 1954
It was a bit of “Erin go Bragh” at the Danville DL&W Railroad station when members of the “Sunshine Crew” with their green derbies and bow ties stopped off to bid the local station men a happy St. Patrick’s Day. From Killarney’s lovely lakes down through Roscommon’s fields of clover, Irishmen sang and Irishmen paraded. None however could outshine the Danville DL&W station when Del Reppert local station agent with proper shamrock and clay pipe in hand greeted the Railroads “Sunshine Crew.” This group of Irishmen operated a switch train between Danville and Bloomsburg stopped every day at the Danville office. The Sunshine Crew was always ready for fun and got plenty of it from Reppert and the other local men. They all may have been in County Montour, but passengers at the station could easily believe that they were from across the Irish Sea in one of the fine counties on the Emerald Isle as they listened to their songs and tales.
Irish famine
We all know what happened in 1845 in Ireland. The famine raged as the potato blight ruined their primary food supply. A million people died of starvation and disease; another million migrated to America, Canada and England.
The worst year of the Irish Famine blight between 1845 and 1850 was 1847, making this year the 175th anniversary.
Those coming to Danville found work building the canal and in the iron mills.
Ukraine war
The annual Global Greening, where Irish landmarks around the world, 300 in 50 countries across the globe, are illuminated green for St. Patrick’s Day, will not happen this year as a mark of respect and solidarity with Ukraine. They now are raising the Ukrainian flag with the Irish flag at every embassy to the situation in Ukraine. Tourism Ireland decided not to promote the Global Greening initiative for St. Patrick’s Day. Normal activity around the day would continue according to The Department of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora groups around the globe.
The organization plans to use St. Patrick’s Day and this week to highlight their solidarity with Ukraine and the values for which the Ukrainians are standing. They asked all their embassies instead of the greening for the day to instead light up in blue and yellow, which are the colors of the Ukraine flag.
Fond memories
St. Patrick’s Day always brings back many fond memories of my dad, Ted Graham. He loved the traditional Irish ballads like “I’ll take you home again Kathleen” and “My Wild Irish Rose.” I would love to hear him again singing “Danny Boy” or “Galway Bay.” I have mentioned in the past that Bill and I had the opportunity due to the generosity of special friends, to visit Ireland.
Our bus stopped on a hill above the bay while we sat there and listened to the beautiful words of “Galway Bay:”
“And if there is going to be a life hereafter, and somehow I am sure there is going to be, I will ask my God to let me make my heaven In that dear land across the Irish Sea.”
All that I could think of while looking over Galway Bay, listening to Bing Crosby’s voice singing that sentimental Irish song was how I longed that my dad could have been sitting beside me.
Another fond memory of St. Patrick’s Day is while I was a student at St Joseph’s School from first to sixth grade and seventh and eighth at St. Hubert’s School. There was always a celebration on this day whether it was room parties, with history of Ireland, poems and music or plays at the Youth Center or school. One of my favorite events was a play while in eighth grade when Eddie Coleman sang “Danny Boy.” I can still envision it and I walked across the stage in a green outfit carrying a shamrock.
The New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade was first held in 1762. I am looking forward to the NYC parade returning in 2022 after two years of pandemic interruptions will be celebrating 260 years of parading on Fifth Avenue honoring the legacy of St. Patrick and Irish Heritage and culture.
“Erin go Bragh” — Sis
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column publishes Thursdays in The Danville News.