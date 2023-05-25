“Home of the free, because of the brave.”
— Unknown
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
Veterans George Young and Dr. William Gibson, both of Danville, were pictured in The Danville News, listening to speaker Dane S. Egli talk about fond memories of growing up in Danville and about the world’s current situation at the Memorial Day service in Riverside.
---
Danville Ambulance Service Paramedic Ron Jenovich and EMT Jason Messersmith were in a newspaper photo washing an ambulance in honor of National EMS Week.
Staff from Geisinger Medical Center’s Emergency Department and the Danville Ambulance Service washed area ambulances and handed out hot dogs.
Lutz preschooler Kira Temple and Brandt Whitlock got a firsthand look and feel of a heart monitor during a visit from Kim Edwards, operations manager, along with an ambulance, for the Danville Ambulance service.
Edwards showed the students at Lutz preschool how not to be afraid of ambulance personnel and their equipment.
---
Patrick Haefner, 9, of Danville, a member of Cub Scout Pack 139, was pictured placing a flag at the Odd Fellows Cemetery along with dozens of other Cub and Boy Scouts in preparation for Memorial Day.
---
The Montour Motorcycle Riders put together a motorcycle ride to benefit the Kid’s Fishing Derby in Danville. The event was in jeopardy because 5,000 trout died at the Rattlesnake Fish Hatchery in Point Township over the past winter. They raised $350, which was given to Butch Lee toward the purchase of fish.
The day of the annual Danville Fishing Derby, Jacob Hartzell of Danville, was pictured fishing from the weeds along the river, which were nearly as tall as him.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
Local students entered 200 posters to the Danville Memorial Day Poster Contest Committee.
They were on display at the former Cole’s hardware building on Mill Street. Michele Duffy and Shawnna Albertson, both 12, took first place in the contest.
Their poster reminded judges that those who served our country shed their blood for peace.
Vicki Turel, Ginger Woodruff and Trina Ferrare were joint second place winners and Collesco Mertz took third place.
---
The Memorial Day event began on the Danville-Riverside Bridge honoring those who lost their lives at sea. Dr. Jerry Cohn of the American Legion Band played Taps on the bridge in memory of American war veterans. They then marched down Mill Street to Memorial Park for a service.
The speaker was the Rev. Robert N. Paden, pastor of the Shiloh United Church of Christ. Gregory Miller, Danville senior, tennis team captain and president of the Honor Society, the son of Dr. and Mrs. O. Fred Miller, was selected to recite the Gettysburg Address. The Legion Honor Guard fired the 21-gun salute to honor the war dead in Memorial Park.
---
Gold Star employee Diane Shires and resident, Charles Conrad were pictured in The Danville News dancing in the parking lot of the Gold Star Nursing Home. Music was provided by Satellite Sound System. Wheelchair dancers Elizabeth Baker and Tom Zaveroch, residents of Gold Star, also participated in the dance held at the nursing home.
---
Plans were made for the Memorial Day T-Rail Run and the committee was ready for the big event that had 86 runners. David Maize, 20, took first place finishing in 42 minutes, 18 seconds. June Mankowski, 22, won the women’s race for the fourth time in five years in 54:03.
Bob Hause, 11, who was the youngest runner in the race and placed third in the 12-and-under category, was pictured receiving a medal from Annie Iobst, a race committee member. In another photo, Angie Voelcker received a medal for finishing first in the 15 to 17 age group for girls. Her father, an organizer of the race, presented her award.
---
Jeff Brant, Danville Junior High School distance coach for the track team and head cross country coach won the Orwigsburg Memorial Day Run finishing first over 200 runners in 31 minutes 26 seconds.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
Danville Area Boy Scouts began marking veterans’ graves in Montour County cemeteries in preparation for Memorial Day. Eagle Scouts of several Troops in the District accepted flags to be used in marking the graves, from members of Danville Veteran’s units. Taking part in the ceremony was the Danville American Legion Honor Guard.
“In Flanders’ Field, where poppies grow; you see the crosses, row on row.” This scene is repeated in the local cemeteries and Memorial Park where crosses were erected for services. After the tribute at the river bridge for those who lost their life at sea; the parade marched to the park to pay tribute to more veterans.
“On this day we march in the hallowed footsteps of the heroes of Valley Forge, Antietam, Gettysburg, Chateau Thierry, Battle of the Bulge, the Solomon Islands, the World Wars and many others. These men gave their lives to defend and preserve the precious ideals of freedom, human liberty, to overthrow the shackles of tyranny … to have what our Constitution provides, life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” said Col. Robert P. Seaman of Philadelphia, past national commander of the Society of the 28th Division, in a stirring climax to the Memorial Day service in Memorial Park.
---
Danville High harriers placed in three events at the annual District IV track meet held at Williamsport won by Mount Carmel. Danville’s “Francy” Moyer logged fourth place in the javelin throw and Joe Gerst came through with a fifth spot in the 100 yard dash; Danville’s Deitrick tied for fifth place in the high jump while the Ironmen 800 relay took fifth place in that event.
---
Danville High School diamond men came through with flying colors on the Milton High School field to give Danville the first “triple crown” in the history of the school. Ironmen won 13-4 in a playoff game for the Susquehanna League Baseball crown.
Dave Reedy was credited with the victory for the Ironmen. He pitched five and two thirds innings allowing two hits, walking three and striking out nine. He was relieved by Dick Heller, who finished striking out one and not allowing a hit. Willoughby, Gerst and Pursel hit doubles for Danville while Williams had two triples and Marks and Willoughby each added a three bagger.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
Three significant memorials were unveiled and dedicated at the Shiloh Evangelical and Reformed church during a special Memorial Dedication Service arranged by Pastor Rev. Ernest F. Andrews.
A bronze Memorial Service Plaque bearing the names of 135 members of the congregation who served in the armed forces during World Wars I and II was placed in the vestibule of the church. Col. A. L. Winterteen, a veteran of both world conflicts, contributed remarks during the unveiling done by two Gold Star Mothers, in tribute to the five gold stars on the plaque.
The other plaques were a renovated choir loft and a set of brass candlesticks that would be consecrated.
---
GOD BLESS THE USA
"…And I’m proud to be an American Where at least I know I’m free And I won’t forget the men who died Who gave that right to me…"
— Lee Greenwood
REMEMBER AND HONOR
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.