“Blossom by blossom the Spring begins.”
— Algernon Charles Swinburne
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
Developments in the War with Iraq prompted the town’s decision to stand for the Red, White and Blue.
A display, honoring local military service men and women, was set up inside the Giant Food Store. The idea for the display came from frozen food manager Carla Hess as part of Frozen Food Month; Hess decided to incorporate a patriotic theme into her department because of the current trying times for the country. The display consisted of a blue cloth with an American flag as a background, red and white stars on the cloth; on a covered riser there were four caps, one each for the Air Force, Army, Marines and Navy; Also poems written by Hess’s son.
Employees at all locations of FNB Bank, N.A., were also showing their colors by wearing red, white and blue for two weeks. Those pictured in the newspaper at the main bank were: Mary Fritz, customer response, Stacey Hovenstine, executive secretary, Kim Crawford, customer service representative and Donna Page, bank teller.
Flags were flying around town as the war in Iraq continued. Joe Miller of the Danville Borough Street Department was pictured in a photo tying some patriotic bunting onto the railing of the Municipal Building in recognition of the troops fighting in the Iraq War.
Danville Middle School eighth-grade students Megan Stout, Shaina Davis, Sarah Erb and Kristen Grubb organized a meeting for collecting items for care packages to send to the troops in the Persian Gulf.
This sign hung on the fence by the Danville Plaza in recognition of Danville High School graduate Jessi Perruquet’s National swimming championship.
DANVILLE IS SO PROUD OF
JESSI PERRUQUET NCAA 200 Yard Freestyle Co-Champion.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
The Danville Fire Department took Danville Area High School wrestlers on a fire truck ride to parade around town to celebrate the Ironmen finishing second in the PIAA Class AA wrestling championships in Hershey along with Jim Martin, Danville’s 96-pound wrestler, who won his second straight PIAA Class AA title in the Hershey Arena. It was his 43rd straight win of the season. Martin’s title helped Danville finish second in the team race, Rob Meloy finished second and Dan Donahoe placed fourth.
Bill Admire, of Danville, a DHS graduate, was a member of the spring track team at Susquehanna University. Admire, a biology major, is the Crusader record holder in the long jump.
Four area youths would travel to Allentown to participate in the fourth annual Red Cross First Aid Competition. The team representing the Danville Area Red Cross Chapter included Grant Gable, Joe Cooper, Kish Barrett, captain, and Chris Mordan. Absent from the photo in the local newspaper were Dave and Patti Splitt and Larry Phillips.
Thirty-one Merck employees completed Red Cross CPR training in classes taught by Paul Venarchick. Those participating in the class were: Eddie Miller, Jack Reilly, Ronald Rudy, Bruce Evans, Jack Maize, Douglas Bastion, W.R. Beyers Jr., Dennis Kunkel, Gary Stalker, Ron Hunter, Harry H. Marr, E.R. Miller, J.E. Harris, Edmund V. Parrish, Donald Harmon, Gary R. Bowes, Barbara Stewart, Larry Bickhart, William B. Phillips, Gary Phillips, Thomas Nicola, Laura A Reinmiller, Mary A. Ditty, Gerald Hornberger, Ronald E. Haas, Madelene J. Dawson, Florine Shaffer, Pat Keough, John T. Pegg, M.P. McAndrew, Harlean Howard, William Howard and Francis Mahoney.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
Danville’s Chapter of the National Honor Society elected officers for the year; President Bob Marks; Vice President Marty Kester; Treasurer Mary Lou Hidlay and Secretary Carolyn Johnson, all members of the senior class. The society’s advisor, Mrs. Elnera Houck was planning an induction ceremony.
Pictured in The Danville News were the winning teams of the Danville intramural basketball “Night of Champions.” Winners were: Second Ward A team, Fourth grade. Players: Keith Livziey, David Crumb, John Wertman, Craig Stout, George Adams, and Raymond Tobias. Winners of the fifth-grade team, First Ward A, were Richard Huber, Vic Marks, Scot Reilly, Pep Smith, Bill Wagner, Mike Machusak and Bob Booth. Riverside sixth-grade winners were John Magill, Chris Smith, Reed Messmore, Bob Baney and Jeff Jones.
Joe Gerst and Ken Shepperson paced the Juniors in an intrasquad track meet with the Juniors coming out 89-22 over the seniors, sophomores and Freshmen. Gerst came through with three firsts — the 100-yard dash, the 220-yard dash and the javelin throw — while Shepperson was first in the high hurdles, low hurdles and the high jump. Latchford had two firsts, the mile run and the 880-yard dash. Jim Pegg took first in the discus and broad jump. Other first-place winners were Wagner in the 440-yard dash and Young in the shot put.
The Indian Patrol of Danville Boy Scout Troop 47 placed second in the annual Columbia-Montour Council Boy Scout First Aid Meet. The first-place winner was Eagle Patrol, 62, of Catawissa. Troops from all districts in the council were in competition. Members of the Indian Patrol were: Norman Troutman, Terry Brofee, Steve Troutman, Nick Fisher, Scott Shultz, Marlin Schreffler, Kenny Livziey and Lynn Swank. The troop was sponsored by the Pine Street Lutheran Church. Norman Troutman Sr. was the Scoutmaster.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
Girl Scout Troop No. 6 of Riverside at their meeting at St. Peters Methodist Church received donations for the Red Cross Fund.
Members of the Washies Fire and Hose Co. along with the South Side Chemical Company added to the fund.
The Red Cross drive raised over $800 to date.
The New York Giants came from behind to defeat the Pittsburg Pirates 6-4. Bobby Rhawn rapped a homer to account for the Giant runs in the 8th inning.
Bobby Rhawn, nicknamed “Rocky,” was born in Catawissa in 1919 and died in Danville on June 9, 1984. He began his baseball career in 1947 with the Cardinal chain and was sold by them to the New York Giants. He was rated, by a majority of observers, as the top third baseman in the league; considered a team player leaving little to be desired. He later played with the Chicago White Sox though his primary team was the N.Y. Giants.
The upper Susquehanna River, in the days of the French royalist settlements, was the scene of Gilbert W. Gabriel’s novel “I Thee Wed.”
The story concerns the log-cabin in a village of Azilum, built in 1793, by French and Americans as a refuge for Marie Antoinette. Several of the novel’s leading characters are historic figures whose descendants now live in Pennsylvania and who are responsible for such place names as Dauphin, Montour, Luzerne, Fayette, Dupont, Dushore, Jeannette and La Plume. As a Hollywood scenario writer and former newspaperman, Gilbert Gabriel made “I Thee Wed” an accurate portrayal of a romantic period in America’s history.
(Bill and I visited French Azilum many years ago. — Sis Hause)
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column publishes weekly in The Danville News.