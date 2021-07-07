“Here men from the planet Earth first set foot upon the Moon. July 1969 AD We came in peace for all mankind.”
20 YEARS AGO (2001)Robert Marks Jr., a third-generation attorney in the law firm that bears his father’s name and was started by his grandfather, E. Robert Marks, was pictured in the local newspaper. He was appointed Montour County public defender.
The 30-year old Marks, a 1989 graduate of Danville Area High School, graduated from Bucknell in 1993 and from Regent University Law School in Virginia Beach Va. in 1997.
The skateboarders in the local area were hoping for a place “to do their thing.” The Danville Area Community Center made a decision to open its parking lot for skateboarders on Sundays from 5 to 8 p.m. Executive Director Jean Knouse said the lot would be emptied of vehicles and the center would provide a staff member for supervision. Participants were required to wear helmets, knee pads and elbow pads.
Mark Makowski, Adam Cook and Devon Swank were instrumental in helping to get the DACC parking lot opened for skateboarders.
Gage Reber, 4, of Riverside, Kylie Marcheski, 4, Danville, and Cody Griffin, 5, of Riverside, were pictured in The Danville News moving to the music during closing ceremonies of Vacation Bible School for Trinity Lutheran, Christ Episcopal, and Pine Street Lutheran churches held at the Pine Street location. The theme of the week was “Polar Expedition.” Over 50 kids from the three churches participated in the week-long event.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)Members of the “Big Green Machine,” champions of the 1981 Senior Division Little League, posed for a newspaper photo. Team members were Scott VonBlohn, Brett Walker, Dave Witmer, Mike Kopelchek, Fred Shepperson, Bill Wilt, Dave Krum, Brian Metzer, Chuck Fausnaught, Pat Peters, Bud Mordan and Roger Shultz. Missing from photo were Doug Land and Jeff Miller. Tom Fausnaught was the coach.
Danville wrestling sensation Jim Martin, son of Dr. and Mrs. Thomas Martin, registered two impressive victories to win the 96-pound championship in the Eastern Schoolboy Freestyle Tournament at Montclair State College.
Wrestling in the U.S. Wrestling Federation’s 15-16-year-old bracket, Martin outclassed Rich Morris of New Jersey, 12-0, in the semifinals and then whipped Doug Stanford, of Meadville, 13-1, in the final. Martin would be a sophomore this year at Danville High School. Last year, he compiled one of the most impressive freshman wrestling records in the history of the school. He was planning on training at Clarion State College before leaving for the University of Iowa to compete in the national freestyle championships.
Two Danville runners grabbed top honors in the men’s and women’s division of the Danville Summer Run, a five-mile road race.
Jeff Brandt, a Danville math teacher and a world-class runner, copped first place honors in the men’s division with a time of 23:03, while Roxanne Braden, a Danville Junior High student, won top honors in the women’s division with a time of 32: 41.
The race was sponsored by ERA J.D. Kile Realtors Co. The proceeds from the race benefitted the National Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Danville American Legion baseball coach Harold Albertson announced that six Danville players were selected to play on the American Legion All-Star Team.
Included were: Jim Keiser (first base), Don Fausnaught (second base), Dwayne Heeter (third base), Brian Kimmel (shortstop), Mike LeVan (pitcher) and Greg Breech (pitcher). The entire infield was named to the squad.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)Playground information for the week: Sunnybrook Evening dances were held every Tuesday and Saturday night. The “Stilt Contest” was won by Marie Buckley and Joan Knauer. The winners of the boy’s “Quoits Contest” were Joey Graham and Ray Mausteller. The younger children enjoyed “Hop Scotch” and “Duck and Goose.” They boys defeated the girls in a softball game. Another day, a free swim, Marie Buckley won the “Skee-ball” contest while Mimi Graham won the quoits contest. The younger children played “Red Rover” and “Monkey Bar tag.”
At the Mo-Ho-Tow playground, Ray Shepukski took top prize in the “Six-Pins” while Jack Mertz came in second and Linda West finished third. In the “Circle-Toss” Amy Dannels took first with Jack Mertz, second and Ricki Woods was third. Dennis Clark was first in the “X-line Toss” with Jimmy Tomcavage, second and Wayne Baylor, third.
The softball team held a practice session.
The children at the Riverside Playground were occupied playing, “Eagle’s Nest,” “Duck, Duck, Goose,” “Electric Shock” and “Fruit Basket.”
Joe Weaver was the winner in a “Ball Toss” contest. The winning team in a “Bean Bag” relay was Gloria Vargo, Susie Love and Sylvia Vargo.
Four Danville Jays were picked to participate in the annual North Branch League All-Star Classic, a contest between East and West squads. Named to the West squad were: Danville, Jerseytown, Roaring Creek Valley and Buckhorn. Danville players were: Jim Mordan, pitcher; Clair Stump, catcher; Don Smedley, outfielder; and Bob Shepperson, first base.
A beagle dog, owned and handled by Joe Brady, of Danville, won first place and the 15-inch class championship of the Pennsylvania Central Circuit of Beagle Clubs at the Lost Creek Beagle Club.
The Central Circuit is a cooperative association of Beagle Clubs made up of four clubs in the central Pennsylvania area.
75 YEARS AGO (1946)
Three members of the Montour Riding Club won nine ribbons at the Millville Horse Show. Jack George claimed one first, one third and one fourth place. Jack Fry won one first place and one second place. Melvin Love acquired three first-place ribbons and one second-place winner.
Employees of the Kennedy-Van Saun Manufacturing and Engineering Corp. of Danville were granted an increase in pay according to an announcement posted on the bulletin boards of the local plant and signed by Fred O. Reedy, vice-president and general manager of the corporation. Simultaneously, the increase was announced to the employees through their shop union president, George R. Rabb.
The corporation’s announcement which revealed the increase also assured Danville that the firm would do everything possible to keep the plant operating at full capacity and provide steady employment for its workers.
Activities at the Ferry Street playground were in full swing with scavenger hunts, peanut scrambles, hayrides, basketball, volleyball and the model plane contest among the features for the children of Danville.
Attendance for the month of June was 5,570.
(The Ferry Street Playground was closed by the late 1950s. The ground was sold and purchased by Weis Markets who built their first Danville store on the site; today, Cole’s Hardware.
Again, such a joy to reminisce about all of the activities available for children during my youth and that of my children; also that of adults. There are constant stories of events, beside the sports and the playground activities that fill the newspapers.)
Sis Hause is a Danville historian.