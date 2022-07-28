“Keep your face always toward the sunshine-and shadows will fall behind you.”
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
Members of the Danville FFA competed in various career development events at the annual state FFA activities week held at Penn State University.
Five members of the Danville FFA competed in the Agri-Science Fair. Amanda Hack and Eric Rubenstein competed in zoology; Gretchen Brady, Megan Rake and Melissa Wolfe in botany. Brady, Hack, Rake and Rubenstein all placed first in the Agri-Science Fair career development event. This qualified those members to go to the National FFA convention in Louisville, Kentucky, in October.
n
Montour County Commissioner Harold Hurst presented a plaque to Dorothy Brouse in memory of her late husband Wayne Brouse who was named a Paul Harris Fellow; watching were Jeff and Kevin Brouse.
The Brouse family recently hosted the 10th annual Snowball Open at the Cherokee Golf Course to raise money for the Danville Rotary Club to be used for local charities. The Paul Harris Fellow is given to those who raise $1,000 or more for the Rotary Club.
n
Torin Lehmier, 6, Danville, was pictured in the local newspaper doing a set of jumping jacks during the Kardio Kids program at the Danville Area Community Center.
The goal of the pilot program with the summer kids was to offer the 30-minute program at DACC in the fall. The program for school-aged children provided them with fun organized fitness classes to benefit their overall health. During the class, they warmed up by walking or running around the track then stretching and either a cardio workout or strength training.
The instructors showed them the proper way to do the stretches and exercises and ended the class with a fun game.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
Pete Sassaman was pictured in the local newspaper taking down Dave White at the wrestling clinic conducted at the Danville High School. Telling the youngsters what to do was four-time Susquehanna University Letterman and former Danville High School wrestler, Dave Richards.
Jim Martin, 16, brought a world championship medal back to Danville after capturing first place in the World Schoolboy Wrestling Championships at the University of California in Fullerton.
Martin defeated an Italian wrestler 5-4 in the finals to earn the gold medal in the competition sponsored by FELA, a French wrestling group. The U.S. won the team title in the 25-country tournament with India placing second. The title automatically qualified Martin for the Olympic 200 Projects next season. All of those entered in the tournament exchanged gifts after the competition and enjoyed a large banquet.
n
Danville held its annual Downtown Sidewalk Sale and Gala Community Days celebration sponsored by the Danville Business Association and chaired by Tony Randello.
An auction of merchandise provided by Danville merchants was held. A large number brought their lawn chairs to sit and bid on the brand new items.
Another day, 150 gallons of ice cream and 300 gallons of soda were given away as their way of thanking customers. All types of entertainment, arts and crafts, demonstrations, magicians, artists and music were provided throughout the three-day event from various bands.
n
CATV was eliminated from the District 13 Little League tournament despite a fine pitching performance by Daryn James.
James struck out 14 Milton Pirates and allowed just four hits, but CATV lost 3-2. Jeff Strausser led the locals at the plate with a 3-for-3 night. Carl Foust and Straughn Lumpkin each singled to account for CATV’s five hits.
CATV and KVS would meet at the Washies Little League field in a series of three games for the local championship.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
Army Pvt. Raymond I. McCormick, Danville, completed eight weeks of military police training at the Provost Marshal General School, Fort Gordon, Ga. McCormick was instructed in civil and military law, traffic control, map reading, prisoner of war control, and self-defense, completed basic training at Fort Gordon. The 23-year old soldier graduated in 1957 from DHS.
n
Many hundreds of local area residents were on Mill Street for the opening hours of Danville’s second annual old-fashioned sidewalk sale to take advantage of the bargains being offered by the local merchants. A Dixieland band was on Mill Street entertaining shoppers.
Free goldfish were given away to kiddies; Friday and Saturday a mystery man was giving away silver dollars.
n
The second annual Sunnybrook Park carnival was planned for five evenings, starting Tuesday and ending on Saturday.
Tuesday featured a concert by the Danville Boys and Girls Band; a diving show was held on Wednesday; an aquacade on Thursday; Tito Barbosa and the Bongo Gang on Friday; and Mal Arter and his orchestra on Saturday.
Many other features for the week were: bingo, ponies, food, games and round and square dancing.
A contest to identify the queen of this year’s carnival continued through the week until the queen was properly identified. A person would approach a person to be identified and ask the question, “Are you the Queen of Sunnybrook Park?”
The question would be asked using only those words. A clue to the identity of the queen was published in each day’s edition of the news. The winner would receive a $25 U.S. savings bond.
Those performing in the aquacade at the carnival were: Karen Freeze, Gail Ricketts, Shirl Hawk, Brenda Gearhart, Susie Seidler, Maxine Seidler, Lucinda Huntington, Bonnie Marks, Pat Bolan, Nancy Hinkle, and Phoebe Hinkle who directed the members of the aquacade.
On Friday, the secret queen of the park was identified by Mrs. Hannah Rhawn upon asking Mrs. Jennie Lewis, the question and Mrs. Lewis answered, yes. Mrs. Lewis and her husband, Charles, built Sunnybrook about 35 years ago and operated it until five years ago when the Danville Playground Association bought the property but remained interested in the park and continued working there.
n
A new fad developing in the local area as well as over the nation for young people passing time — see how many times you could toss an ice cube back and forth before it melts. At the Washies Playground, Bobby Buehner and Margaret Rogers were pictured trying the new fad. The current record of 4,027 tosses was reported to be held by two Indianapolis high school girls.
A World Champion tourney was planned for the local playground.
75 YEARS AGO (1947)
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Smith purchased the Jim Heverly gas service station and auto repair shop on the Mausdale highway a mile from Danville. The station was operated by Mrs. Smith. In addition to the service station featuring Esso products, they added ice cream, soft drinks and other lighter necessities and commodities. The latest addition was the installation of an electric cooler.
n
Congratulations to Braeden Fausnaught on his recent signing with the Phillies baseball team.
— Sis
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column appears Thursdays in The Danville News.