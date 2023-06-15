“America is like a good mother. She gives so much sometimes that she gets taken for granted. I don’t want to grow up and forget what she has given me. I intend to fight for her if she needs me. I intend to speak for her if she is insulted. I intend to pay taxes to maintain her freedom. I intend to teach my children principles to protect her future.
”I will fly my flag until I am too old to lift it to the pole. The flag is the symbol of my country. When I fly it, I am telling the world that I feel like Daniel Webster when he wrote: ‘Thank God I also am an American.’”
— Written by Rusty Telerice, 12, from Des Moines, Iowa; published in the National Defender, a Daughters’ of the American Revolution booklet.
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
There was enough breeze when councilwoman Gladys Magill raised an American flag for the first time on the Riverside community’s new pole.
Magill described the flag, with the background of the Montour County courthouse, an emotional experience. The pole sits in the exact spot of the old bridge that crossed the Susquehanna from Riverside to Danville.
Mayor Dale Erb credited borough Manager Joe Oberdorf and the street Department with installing the pole after required approval from the State Department of Transportation. Oberdorf lowered the flag each night and raised it every morning. Erb said a flood light would be installed allowing the flag to fly 24 hours a day.
Beth Lynn was pictured in the local newspaper reading a book about dads in honor of the upcoming Father’s Day to a group of kids during storytime at the Thomas Beaver Free Library.
Sunnybrook Park, recently opened for summer, was celebrating 76 years of service. In addition to the large pool, the park offered picnic tables, pavilions, hiking trails, playground facilities and a soccer field.
Darla Gill, a member of the park’s board of directors, invited the public to visit the park, now handicapped accessible, to view the improvements, including painting the pool. These improvements were accomplished with financial assistance from the Valley Township supervisors.
The park was run by a board of directors which volunteered its time and talents. Gill stressed that Bob Kirkner, a volunteer, provided the park with valuable assistance. Other volunteers include Eagle Scouts, 4-H, the Vo-Ag class and the Brownies.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
Ollie Wagner was the guest speaker at the Diehl School academic awards assembly. Award winners included Mike Buck, fifth grade player of the year; Ross Walker, sixth grade player of year; Kelly Jo Woodside, highest academic average in school; Michele Duffy, sixth grade player of year; Catherine Vella, fifth grade player of year and Wayne Cawley, best attitude award for Olympics Day.
Wanda Swartz, president of the American Legion Auxiliary, presented an award to Larry Gilbert, manager of Perkins Restaurant. The business was presented the award for flying a lighted American flag outside the restaurant.
Flag Day ceremonies were held by the Danville Elks at Memorial Park. A concert by the Danville American Legion Band preceded the program. Danville area Scouts presented and retired the flag. Participating were Randy McCormick and George Cera of Troop 47 and Susan Cera, Karen Cera, Emily Chapman, Heather Royer, Jenny Skiendzielewski of Junior Troop 88 and Jenny Shepperson of Junior Troop 1476. The history of the flag was given by John Bausch and the response by Paul Dent. William Mattiv, Exalted Ruler, made closing remarks.
Karen Sassaman, a recent graduate of Danville, was selected as Rotary Student of the Month for June. She served as president of the Student Government, a member of the Ski Club and Science Club, a varsity cheerleader and mat maiden.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
One of the busiest places in Danville was the Ferry Street Playground, where the staff was busy cleaning, painting, mowing the grass and pulling weeds.
The colorful paint job, contributed by Danville merchants to the playground, was evident everywhere; in fact painting much of the playground equipment red played a prominent part in the color scheme. The children were attracted to the bright colors, which gave the playground a happy appearance.
The church School of the Shiloh Evangelical and Reformed Church observed “Children’s Day” with a program in Fellowship Hall with recitations by the Nursery Department. Other children’s departments united in the presentation of a pageant, “The Children’s Garden,” in three scenes.
The Junior Choir, led by Mrs. Victor Olsen, director, sang two selections and Norman Delsite the other. Many local churches also celebrated Children’s Day.
A Father’s Day service was observed at the Evangelical United Brethren Church. The Rev. A.C. Paulhamus, father of the pastor, was the guest speaker. Special Solovox music was offered by Vaughn Richardson.
John Wertman was appointed to head the color guard for the month of June at the Washies Playground with Gene and Gary Wertman serving as alternates. The color guard raised and lowered the flag from atop the Gus Kooher Memorial.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
Danville High School was the scene of the impressive Elk’s Flag Day ceremonies, with a combination of Miss Ruth Diehl, Danville’s own operatic star and soloist, the Danville Boys and Girls Band and the Kennedy Van Saun Glee Club, all blended to present one of the finest programs in Danville in recent years.
The school auditorium was filled to capacity and the entire audience sang “America.” The invocation was given by Rev. James A. Turner and Bruce Rhawn leading the Boys and Girls Band, gave a commendable performance with music of Sousa.
The Danville National Guard Unit, led by Sgt. Charles Wray, were the flag bearers, when Dr. L.F. Bush gave a stirring and vivid description of each of the eight different types of original American Flags carried by the guards. Melvin Love introduced the guest artist, Miss Ruth Diehl. She immediately won the approval of the audience and sang four selections accompanied by Edward Hart.
Congratulations to all graduates of daycare and preschool, grade school, junior high school, high school, college or grad school. Best of luck in your new beginnings.
— Sis
“A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow.”
— Unknown
To all fathers: Enjoy your special day.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.