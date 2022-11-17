“The true reward of a thing well done is to have done it.”
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
Dr. John West of Danville was pictured in the local newspaper chatting with Marty Walzer, this year’s recipient of the Robert N. Pursel Distinguished Service Award, during the cocktail hour of the 2002 Danville American Red Cross Holiday Happening held at Frosty Valley Country Club.
Other photos in the newspaper of those enjoying the evening included Jim Minniti of M&T Bank and Valerie Andreychik, Jim and Lois Kishbaugh, Roberta Gatski of FNB Bank and Charles Gatski of the CMSU and Lynn Reichen of the Nooning House, Bill and Sis Hause with Bonnie Trump represented the Iron Heritage Festival committee.
Carol and Joe Bisordi were pictured looking over items for the live auction.
Eight Danville players of the girls’ soccer team, named to the Susquehanna Valley League Eastern Division All-Star team, included three who were honored as first-team selections.
On the first team were midfielders Penny Andrews, a junior, and Ashley Funk, a sophomore, and junior sweeper Kelly Koser. Second team: Junior forward Krista Johnston, junior midfielder Kate Harlor and junior defender Stacie Riley were on the second team. Honorable mention picks were junior defender Stephanie Boudeman and Janae Heath, a senior midfielder.
Danville finished the season at 15-10, losing in the District 4 Class AA title game. It was the 13th consecutive season Danville qualified for the district playoff. The Ironmen also made their fourth consecutive appearance in the PIAA playoffs, losing in the East Semifinals.
Danville graduate Deidre Rodeheaver helped Duquesne’s women’s swim team win over Niagara 112-85. Rodeheaver, a former district champion for the Ironmen, won the 50 free and anchored the winning 200 medley relay team for the Dukes (2-1). She also finished third as part of the 200 free relay team.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
Gwynneth Royer and Peter Garbes were in a photo in the local newspaper displaying certificates they received for honorable mention in the Piano Performance Festival, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Music Teachers’ Association. They were students of Sister Mary James Danko of the Villa Conservatory of Music.
Valerie Sarisky and Scott Williamson were selected Students of the Month by the Danville Elks Club for November. Valerie was active in her church and at Danville High School where she is a cheerleader and a cross country runner. Scott was a member of the DHS Honor Society and an Eagle Scout and Junior Scoutmaster of Troop 34.
Outstanding Danville High back Ollie Wagner and lineman Jack Shoop, on the 1982 DHS football team, were in a local newspaper photo with trophies they received at a banquet at the Eagles club sponsored by the Eagles and Continental Fire Co.
Coach Ted Yeager and Don Deitrick, president of the Eagles, presented the Wagner trophy. Coach Yeager and Bernie Washko, treasurer of the Continental Fire Co., presented Shoop with his trophy.
Jean Knouse, a teacher at the DHS was pictured in the newspaper showing Aaron Fitt, a third-grader at Mahoning Cooper Elementary School, how to use a computer at a meeting of the Home and School Association.
Knouse gave a presentation on computer use at the meeting.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
The Geisinger Medical Center secured the services of the Glenn Miller Orchestra for a benefit performance and dance at the DHS with proceeds going toward the purchase of GMC Artificial Kidney Unit.
One of the most successful and popular revivals of a big name band was that of the Glenn Miller Orchestra under the talented leadership of Ray McKiney.
The one-night performance was a special concert in the high school auditorium to be followed in the gymnasium by a dance.
The band, playing the long-time Miller favorites, conquered the local area with a full auditorium. Extra seats were added. The gym dance floor was crowded the entire evening.
The 1962 Danville Ironmen football team, champions of the Susquehanna Conference and the Susquehanna Valley League, hosted their “big brothers,” the 1947 Ironmen team, at the Coal Township game.
The 1947 team also copped the Susquehanna Conference championship, logging a 10-1 record. All members of the ‘47 team, managers and coaches were guests at the game and had special seats and were introduced at halftime.
Congratulations and plaudits were in order for the 1962 team which climaxed a perfect season with a 39-0 win over Coal Township and finished the season 11-0.
Individual congratulations were in order for the young men on the team. Jack Curry’s ball handling as quarterback was superb as was Ken Shepperson’s “tight grasp on the pigskin when on the receiving end of 3 Curry aerials for touchdowns.” The hard running of halfbacks Joe Gerst and Ken Bills and fullback Bob Marks, the tough defensive play by linemen and linebacks was outstanding.
These were the 12 seniors playing their final game for the Orange and Purple against the Coal Township Purple Demons: Paul Wydra, Ken Bills, Larry Blosky, George Litterer, Gary Leadbetter, Harold Shepperson, Bob Marks, Charles Steininger, Joe Nied, Allen McCracken, Paul Scisly and Dave Reedy.
75 YEARS AGO (1947)
Spectators stood by the Pennsylvania Railroad tracks at South Danville as The Freedom Train from Wilkes-Barre moved swiftly through the area. The diesel engine comprised of seven cars, was painted white and red with white and blue stripes around each car. The engine was numbered 1776 to identify the year of independence in the U.S.
It carried many valuable and historic American documents and relics.
The members of the Senior Class of Slovak Girls Academy, accompanied by their teachers, were among those who visited the Freedom Train at Wilkes-Barre, to tour the traveling museum with 133 historic documents, as church bells rang throughout that city proclaiming their thought of freedom.
Among the oldest documents were the Magna Carta, a letter from Christopher Columbus, the Pennsylvania Charter signed by William Penn and the Bill of Rights. Another display had several flags including the one flown over the Battleship Missouri at the Japanese surrender and the flag at Iwo Jima.
All portrayed the struggle for freedom from the early colonial days down the years of history to our day. A symbol of America faith in its future; the Freedom Train traveled along inspiring every thinking American with a surge of gratitude to those who have built this nation.
At the Williamsport exhibition of the nationwide tour, the Freedom train had its 500,000th visitor.
A group of girls from the Junior High School held a weiner roast at the home of Shirley Udelhofen, Sidler Hill. Those attending were: Claire McIndoe, Lenna Erlston, Sandra Wertman, Dot Stump, Bill Erlston, Sonya Hendrickson, Bill Hileman, Clara Bukhalter, “Punky” Wertman, Mary Jane Hunsinger, Bobby Kear, Shirley Young, Jack Dodson, Margaret McIndoe, Jack Connolley, Goldie Faux, Jack Wolfe and Ray Leitzel.
