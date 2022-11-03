“There is a subtle magic in the falling of old leaves.”
— Avijeet Das
20 YEARS AGO (2002)Thousands of people lined Mill Street to watch a three-hour Halloween Parade.
This year’s Halloween Parade coordinator, Jane VonBlohn, was excited about the parade that included five divisions and over 100 children in costumes.
“The parade was dedicated to Donna Sheleman,” said, VonBlohn, “she and her mother served as Mrs. Halloween for many years and passed away last year.”
The parade, founded by Joe McGlinn, Joe Whapam, Sam Harrison and Don Wertman, who had recently passed away, is one of Danville’s most popular activities and has been happening for 35 years according to VonBlohn.
Marge Zili led the ‘Cannister Girls,’ making rounds in the crowd, to collect donations to fund the parade.
Danville’s boys’ soccer team, after two seasons of winning nothing but championships, fell short when Selinsgrove ended Danville’s season and Coach Nick Kindt’s career with a 3-1 victory over the Ironmen in the District 4 Class AA semifinals.
“Other than going out with a win,” Kindt said, “couldn’t have asked for a better game to walk away from.
“The guys played a good game. The score was 3-1; a good game against a good team.”
Danville senior Adam Brua said, “My four years under Coach Kindt have been incredible. It has been one exciting ride; I don’t remember having a down point in all the time I was here.”
Kindt said, “My years coaching Danville have been wonderful, truly enjoyable, the parents, the people of Danville and the kids have all been great; were always behind the team and me.”
Danville’s girls’ soccer Coach Duane Davis and staff watched as the Ironmen’s Lindsey Gerringer provided the eventual winning goal as Davis’ sixth shooter in Danville’s 2-1 (shootout) win over Shamokin in the District 4 semifinals.
The freshman stepped up to the line waited for the whistle and booted a low ball into the back left corner of the net.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)State place winners from the 1982 Danville state wrestling championship team were awarded framed pictures by Robert Riley, treasurer of the Danville Wrestling Association.
Placing were: Jeff Hostelley, semifinalist and sixth place at 138; Rob Meloy, fifth at 112; Jim Martin, state champion at 98; Brian Stamm, first at 155; Paul Wysocki, third at 185.
Riverside resident Bob Ortmyer, was inducted into the Elon College Sports Hall of Fame at special ceremonies conducted during halftime of the Gordner Webb-Elon football game.
The 6-8 Ortmyer, holder of all basketball scoring and rebounding records at the North Carolina-based school, was awarded a plaque and accorded the red carpet treatment by school officials.
Rob Meloy, Ollie Wagner and Gregg Campbell were named Danville’s Players of the Week for their contributions in the 8-7 win over Shamokin.
Meloy was named the top special teams player for his 48-yard punt return that led to Danville’s winning score. He also was cited for blocking during Carl Hummer’s kickoff return in the fourth quarter. Wagner was named the top offensive player as he stepped in for injured Ken Ackerman and guided Danville to the victory. Wagner threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Matt Maturani with 2:03 to play then connected with Barry Earlston for two points and the win.The Danville coaching staff cited Campbell for his defensive efforts. The senior linebacker led the team in tackles, assists and batted away a pass destined for a long gain.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)Dr. Leonard F. Bush, chief of staff of the Geisinger Medical Center, was elected by the Fellows of the American College of Surgeons to its Board of Governors for a 3-year term. He would serve on the board as a representative of the state of Pennsylvania. Dr. Bush served as chief of staff of the local center since 1958.
The Susquehanna Conference Crown, the Susquehanna Valley League Crown and the Edward F. “Judy” Price Memorial Trophy, all went to the 1962 Danville Ironmen with a convincing 33-6 win over the Bloomsburg Panthers on a rain-soaked F.Q. Hartman Field.
The Ironmen scored in every quarter: first, Ken Bills scored followed by a Butch Blosky PAT; second, Jack Curry scored; third, Bob Marks with a Blosky PAT; fourth, Marks again, followed by Blosky’s point after.
Thirty-three members of the Future Farmers of America, including 10 from Danville, were initiated in the area chapter degree at the annual dinner meeting of the Columbia, Lycoming and Montour Chapters. Receiving the degree from Danville were Gerald Derr, Grant Fritz, Marlin Tanner, Edward Beagle, Eugene Stauffer, James Temple, Milton Hartman, Thomas Myers, Paul Corbin and Bob Geary.
75 YEARS AGO (1947)Four hundred and forty telephone calls kept the Bell operators and the editorial staff at The Morning News awake as queries on the Danville football game swept into the office from 8:15 to 11 p.m.
There were four ticket winners based on every 100th call throughout the evening. The 100th caller was Mrs. Fred Smedley, the 200th caller was James Myers, the 300th caller was Mr. John Keefer and the 400th caller, Mrs. George Hogendobler of Wernersville.
This was the first winning long-distance call asking about the game score since The Morning News inaugurated the custom of giving tickets for Danville football games inquiries over telephone. The Danville News for the past eight games informed the callers of the score.
My cousin Katie and I often called on nights of away games or stopped in the office to check on the game score.
