“Roll out those lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer.”
— Sam Cooke
20 YEARS AGO (2001)East End Fire Company prepared for its annual Ice Cream Festival, one of the most anticipated summer events in the area.
Chas Erlston was busy checking the freezers. Todd Gibson was pouring ice and Jack Dyer hosing things down. Also in the photo at the other end of the production line, Kevin Young held the paddle while Kenny Schmidt scraped off ice cream. Cups were lined up waiting to be filled for the opening later in the day.
A later photo had Rease Enright, 2, enjoying his ice cream while Dorothy Findley enjoyed a scoop of peanut butter and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
The festival also included food, antique cars and kids’ games.
(Peanut butter was my favorite.)
—
The Montour County Commissioners signed a proclamation declaring Iron Heritage Week, July 20-22, in honor of the third annual Iron Heritage Festival (IHF).
At the signing: Commissioners Chairman Bernie Swank and Harold Hurst, Bonnie Trump, chairman of the IHF Steering Committee, Debbie Bortel, IHF marketing committee, and Bob McWilliams and Bob Brown Jr., archival co-chairmen.
—
Area youths were pictured in the local newspaper at an MLS Soccer Camp held at Hess Field. In the photo was Jessica Paugh trying to dribble the ball away from five boys. Instructor Louise Coomer was one of three instructors from England teaching at the camp.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)Toddlers, Chrissy Beagle, Bobbi Levan, Keirsten Craig, Erin Rickard, David Sweitzer, Gregory Lent and John Erdman, from the Pine Street Lutheran Church Vacation Bible Church School shared with their parents and friends the work and study they experienced during the school.
The St. Joseph Bible School also had a program for parents and friends. According to the photo in The Danville News, the program contained a lot of singing. There was a special thanks to Karen Dragon, Brenda Moslock and Sharon Doran for helping with the music and making the program possible. Recognition was also extended to Jane McCaffery and Melanie and Arlene Hilkert for their help with the songs.
—
Jan Aurand, ex-DHS basketball and softball starlet, was home from Lycoming College where she concluded her junior year of study. At present she was completing an internship as an accountant for Flowers by Scott, Mill Street.
Aurand co-captained the Lycos girls’ varsity roundball quintet last season and was the recipient of the team’s “best defensive player” award. She kept active this summer in the local women’s slow-pitch softball circuit holding down a starting infield berth with the Metzer Ford entry.
The First Baptist women’s softball team had a last minute 16-15 win over Sunbury Bible Church.
The Ladies “gained the triumph” in the last inning when they tied the score with the bases loaded and “Barb Wands ripped a clutch hit to score Sherry Foust with the winning tally.”
“Jean Oberdorf and Lori DeLong provided the defensive punch, while Cindy Byer cracked three RBIs and Judy Killian went three for four at the plate,” according to the News.
Pitcher Donna Thomas who relieved Lynn Bowen in the seventh inning was credited with the win.
—
In Danville Little League action, the KVS defeated South Side 10-5. John Brent got the win on the mound for KVS while Brian Severson took the loss for South Side.
Leading hitters for KVS were Mike Walters with a single and a double, Chris Ackerman, who ripped two hits, and Brian Burns, who smacked three.
Brian Severson led South Side at the plate with three hits.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)The staff at Sunnybrook Park included Jay Livziey and John Maturani, co-directors; playground supervisors, Irene McCaffery, Mary Jacobs and Joseph Scisly; attendants, Phoebe Hinkel and Judy Wolverton; guards, Harry Criswell, Quentin Karschner, Eugene Criswell, Mark Leadbetter, Bob Fleck; stand operators, Mrs. Jennie Lewis and Kay Bills; pool maintenance, Eugene Shipe, Richard Walker.
—
The annual Washies Playground Pet Show turned up many unusual varieties of pets. Three of the winning entrants were pictured in the local newspaper. “Rover,” owned by Carol Miller, the best trained dog in the show; a raccoon named, “Toby,” the funniest animal in the show, owned by Peggy Shepperson, and the best costumed pet, a rabbit, named “Cookie,” owned by Donna Dewalt.
—
The 1961 Danville Area Little League All Stars were selected in a meeting held by league managers. Selected were: Henry Coira, Jim Campbell, William Haefner, Larry Pehowic, Barry Seidel, Greg Gaertner, Terry Willoughby, William Bell, Lynn Millard, David Bressler, Barry Reynolds, Gerald Anderson, Richard Geise and William Vannan.
75 YEARS AGO (1946)The Morning News had a full page ad describing their “new 8-page color comic supplement every Sunday featuring ‘The Hilarious Happenings of ALLEY OOP,’” a syndicated comic strip created Dec. 5, 1932 by American cartoonist V. T. Hamlin, who wrote and drew through four decades for newspapers.
“ALLEY OOP” included a cast of characters and storylines that entertained with adventure, fantasy and humor. ALLEY OOP was a citizen in the prehistoric Kingdom of Moo and rode his pet dinosaur Dinny, carrying a stone axe. His girlfriend was Ooola.
ALLEY OOP’s name was most likely derived from the French phrase “allez, hop,” according to the 1933 press release that accompanied the launching of the strip, which became the favorite comic strip of its time.
Hamlin’s comic strip inspired a song titled “Alley Oop” written and composed by Dallas Frazier in 1957.
Basketball used the term “alley-oop,” an offensive play in which one player throws the ball near the basket to a teammate who jumps, catches the ball in mid-air and slam dunks it before touching the ground.
—
Miss Florence S. Hartline and Edward J.P. Kimble were elected co-supervisors of the Ferry Street Playground. Miss Hartline served as supervisor of the playground since its beginning in 1944. Mr. Kimble, a member of the high school faculty, brought valuable experience in recreation activities as he was involved with the Y.M.C.A.
The junior assistants were: Emily DeVoe, Connie Stanko, Henry H. Hostelley Jr., Nancy Fisk, Shirley Coates, Betty Moyer, Frances A. Reichen and Donald A. Vannan.
—
Clarence Fry, who operated an appliance store on Mill Street, added another line of goods.
The store would also deal in sporting goods of all kinds, from angling and hunting supplies to softball, tennis and other sports.
Mr. Fry, who started into business after years in the banking profession was a sportsman, his favorite sport being fox hunting,
Feeling the need of a wider range of equipment for sports including the entire range from fishing lures to baseball bats, he decided to add the line to his present stock of electrical appliances, lamps and novelties.
(Fry’s store, previously Straub Pharmacy, was purchased by Ed Long for Danville Supply and paint store and today is the home of Jean Knouse’s Kiddie Korner Boutique.)
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Read her column weekly in The Danville News.