“Year’s end is neither an end nor a beginning but a going on, with all the wisdom that experience can instill in us.”
— Hal Borland
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
Beginning on Jan. 2 2002, after 46 years in the LeRoy Stauffer family business — Stauffer Media — The Danville News was published by the Daily Item, a part of Ottaway Newspapers Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dow Jones. The sale was finalized Dec. 31.
Lee and Patricia Stauffer, along with their daughter, Pamela Christine, their son-in-law, Ed Christine, and son, Michael Stauffer, turned over the keys to the press.
Pam had rejoined the company in 1992 as the editor and was general manager of the Danville News since 1997. Pam’s husband, Ed, was an associate editor since 1992. In 1990, Mike Stauffer moved back to Danville to become the director of sales. The staff of The Danville News would remain at the same office on East Mahoning Street following the sale.
Alicia Wolfe, an 18-year-old senior at DAHS, was presented with the Keystone Degree, the FFA’s highest honor in the state, at the Pennsylvania State Farm Show in Harrisburg. Wolfe kept a record of dairy cattle production for her father’s dairy herd for four years throughout her high school years at Danville.
A recent story in The Danville News concerned the 15-year anniversary of the Danville Area Community Center (DACC). At the celebration, 200 guests were in attendance. The residents talked about what the DACC meant to them and to the community. Executive Director Jean Knouse recognized those that had donated money over the years and a recent endowment for the center.
When Dwayne Heeter walked into the Whitey McCloskey Center with his basketball team, the first person he saw was his old baseball coach, Harold Albertson. Then, when he walked onto the basketball court, all of his players weren’t walking to the locker room; instead they stood just inside the door, looking up the walls where all the banners marking Danville’s greatest athletic achievements were noted.
One in particular, the banner honoring all the 1,000-point scorers to come through DAHS, got their attention, on the banner was one name they were all familiar with — Dwayne Heeter. He, who was a 1982 Danville graduate that lettered in football, basketball and baseball four times, made his first return home as a head coach in his first year as the boys coach at Bloomsburg.
During their years playing basketball on the same team, Heeter was called Mr. Inside and his teammate Kevin Moodie was Mr. Outside.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
The DHS quintet rolled to a 23-point domination of visiting Bloomsburg, 71-48, as senior co-captain Kevin Moodie broke the all-time scoring mark at Danville set by former great Jack Curry. He needed 34 points to break the record of 1,348, he made 35 points. Moodie credited his team after the win.
The DHS Girls’ Junior Varsity roundball group under the direction of hometown coach Debbie Gerst, “Ex-Ironnette,” three-sport standout, was enjoying a banner year on the hardwood.
“Gerst was one of the best on-the-court lady generals in the area. She’s a get-it-done kind of coach type that helps youngsters develop a positive self-image by encouraging players to accept themselves for what they are and simultaneously accepting the obligation of making the most of their abilities. Those who know and work with her are in agreement that she gets everything possible out of the material available to her,” according to Sports Whirl.
Line Mountain’s Hughesville Invitational Champions Rick Kissinger (132) and Cyril Shaffer (148) were the only two Eagles to gain wins as the Ironmen wrestling team rolled to a 49-6 triumph and upped its Susquehanna Valley Conference record to 3-0. Danville used four pins and six decisions to march to victory.
Jim Martin was named outstanding wrestler.
In a 1982 column, Jim Vargo, ex-DHS and East Stroudsburg State College grad and wrestler, was a visitor to the community over the holidays — home from the military. He was also praised for his years wrestling for his high school and college teams.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
Bob Veith, veteran race driver, visited Danville to lecture students of DHS on the merits of highway safety. Veith presented a film on the recent 500–mile classic at Indianapolis and spoke on the three rules of safety. He, one of a team of eight drivers from Indianapolis touring the country on a highway safety program, had talked with over three million students in the six years of the tour.
The Geisinger Medical Center was the recipient of a $5,000 grant from the “Joseph E. Kennedy Foundation” of New York City. The gift to the medical center was made in memory of Joseph E. Kennedy, late president of the Kennedy Van Saun Manufacturing and Engineering Corporation. In presenting the unrestricted grant to Geisinger in memory of her father. Mrs. Byron H. Pyle, president of the foundation, said “it was made in recognition of his deep interest in the community of Danville and of the outstanding contribution made by the center to the community’s welfare.”
Joe Vargo, a former Ironmen athlete, was home for the holiday. He was attending Penn State University on a football scholarship.
Rip Engle, Nittany Lion head grid coach, praised Joe’s outstanding play on the university’s frosh team and said he was looking forward to the time when Vargo would romp for the varsity squad.
75 YEARS AGO (1947)
The end of 1946 was the beginning of another era for the Montour County Trust Company, which completed its first quarter of a century of service to the community.
The Montour County Trust Company, Montour’s youngest financial institution, was organized in 1921 by a group of local citizens.
The company, with a new building, opened on the corner of Mill and Penn streets and was immediately accepted as part of the community. Along with Danville’s other two financial institutions, the Montour County Trust Company weathered the depression days in 1933 when many banks throughout the country were compelled to close their door. The company was served “long and faithfully” by J. Frank Gehrig, who became secretary, treasurer and trust officer in 1924. Gehrig served as guardian, executor and trustee.
The bank was generous with contributions toward various annual welfare and philanthropic appeals over the years and during the recent years rendered many services to the work of rationing and the sale of war stamps and bonds.
(In 1956, in keeping with the growing custom of the consolidation of small banks with larger banking institutions, the Montour County Trust Company was purchased by the First National Bank.)
Roger Robbins, son of Attorney and Mrs. Manley Robbins, of Riverside, received an Eagle Scout Award as a member of Troop 30, in a ceremony at Grove Presbyterian Church.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column publishes Thursdays in The Danville News.