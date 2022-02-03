“Winter is the time for comfort, good food, for warmth, for the touch of a friendly hand and a talk beside the fire. It is a time for home.”
— Edith Sitwell
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
The Susquehanna Valley Welsh Society installing officers for the next year was pictured in the local newspaper: Carol Ellis, past treasurer; Coleen Lenig, secretary; Gail Gregory, treasurer; David Thomas, vice president; Fiona Powell, past president; and Larry Mordan, president. The membership participated in the Iron Heritage Festivals, active at the Immigrant Cemetery on Welsh Hill and launched a campaign to promote the life and work of Danville’s well-known 19th century Welsh musician Joseph Parry.
Trevor Patterson, Boy Scout Troop 47, received his “God and Church” Award from the Rev. Jeffrey Bohan. Troy Patterson, Cub Pack 30, received his “God and Me” Award. Tyler Patterson received his “God and Country” Award. The three received the awards during the Sunday worship service at the Pine Street Evangelical Lutheran Church. The church also had the youngsters dress for Super Bowl Sunday and they held the “Service of the Land and Seasons.”
Tom Beiter was celebrating 25 years of owning a business in Danville.
Beiter came to Danville in 1976 and, a year later, opened the Beiter Department Store. Beiter had earlier worked for Grant’s Chain at a store in Buffalo, New York. After the chain went out of business, Tom decided to open his own store because he enjoyed the type of business — coming to work every day and meeting people.
His Danville store was met with success, carrying all types of merchandise, bringing in not just local customers but those from other areas.
Another 25-year milestone was that of Betsy Hack who for 25 years was employed by Montour County in different positions. Her co-workers who held a 25th-anniversary party complete with cake, punch, colorful streamers and balloons also complimented her dedication to Montour County and its residents.
At the State Grange Convention held in Altoona, the following members won awards; Jessie White, Pink Scroll award for lecturer of the year; Byron and Joyce Roth, second place in State award for community service and their work on ankylosing spondylitis, a disease that affects the spine.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
Lisa Ruk was named 1981-82 Danville High Basketball Queen before the Danville-Montoursville game. She was escorted by Kevin Moodie.
Caresso Compton was crowned basketball queen of St Joseph’s School during a game against Holy Spirit of Mount Carmel at the Danville State Hospital gym. Mary Dennehy was pictured handing her flowers and Tish Ryan crowned the new queen. Other nominees were Gwyneth Royer, Amy Houston and Deb Gill.
Dwayne Heeter scored the 1,000th point of his career as the Ironmen won over visiting Montoursville, 69-52.
Heeter scored his 12th point of the game on a free throw with 4:25 remaining in the contest to make him the fifth player in Danville High history to reach the milestone. Athletic Director John Maturani presented Heeter with the game basketball.
Shawn Coughlin signed a letter of intent to go to Lafayette on a full four-year Scholarship. Coughlin doubled as an offensive tackle and a defensive end for Danville High School (DHS). The coaching staff planned on making him a full-time tackle at the university. The 220-pounder also participated in wrestling for the Ironmen.
Brett Stamm, a former DHS wrestler, was 13-0 at Wheaton College. He won three tournament titles at 177 and was perfect in dual meets for the Crusaders. Stamm was a Division III All-American all four years while attending Wheaton. He was a national champion in 1980 at 167. Stamm, a senior at Wheaton, majored in physical education. Stamm was a two-time District Four champion for Coach Ron Kanaskie’s Ironmen, his brother Brian was a senior and wrestled for DHS.
The ice flow near Point Township was “like a tidal wave, a 20-foot wall of ice coming about a half-mile away and within 30 seconds was on us,” according to William Folk, a township supervisor describing a massive ice jam that broke loose causing the Susquehanna River to flow onto the river banks forcing homeowners to flee.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
A Danville RD 5 man was honored during the regular meeting of the Northumberland County Soil Conservation District.
Wellington A. Rothermel was presented with a plaque from the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company as the outstanding conservation farmer in Northumberland County for 1961.
Rothermel installed on his farm a total of 8,749 linear feet of diversion terrace, 101 acres of contour strip cropping, 1,050 linear feet of constructed outlet, one farm pond and established 68 acres of pasture planting.
The Danville High School Chapter of the Future Farmers of America members, which received the Keystone Degree given annually to the top two percent of the members of the FFA of the state, at the recent Pennsylvania State Farm Show was pictured in the local newspaper with the Chapter Sweetheart, Nancy Clark, and Thomas Schechterly, Glenn Ross, Richard Shultz, James Cotner and Robert Benfer.
The Keystone Degree was based on the supervised farming program. Farming and financial status were the main factors in receiving the award.
An average of 60 teenagers attended Teen Talks at the Danville YMCA. Rev Haven C. Kelley Jr. was chairman of the Teen Talk Program. Robert Aurand, general secretary, announced 26 meetings were scheduled at the Y for February in addition to the numerous other activities including the Saturday night dances with an average attendance of 331 with a total of 1,324 during January.
Robert Hettinger, chairman of the Pack Committee of Cub Scout Pack 37, Danville, presented awards to “Cubbers” at the annual Blue and Gold Banquet held at the Trinity Lutheran Church. Receiving the Lions Award was John S. Wertman. Others pictured in the newspaper were Edward Riley, Scott Reilly and Vic Marks, each receiving the Bear Award.
75 YEARS AGO (1947)
Two Danville High School students, Pat Beyer and Dot Lee, finished first and second respectively in the Susquehanna Valley Baton Twirling Championship contest held in Milton.
The girls, representing DHS, competed against a field of 20 contestants representing the 10 Susquehanna Valley high schools. Beyer’s trophy would be displayed at the school. She also received a gold medal. Lee received a silver medal for a second-place tie with Richard Corey of Lewisburg. Approximately 450 people attended the contest.
The OH WHAT A BEAUTIFUL MORNING COLUMN featured Billie Green, of East Market Street, who the previous week rose to new heights in the sporting world when he made an almost impossible shot while playing basketball with the Washies in the Y Junior League.
Cpl. Nevin J. Dressler, of North Mill Street, was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army. He entered the service of his country in 1943. Decorations and citations included European-African-Middle Eastern Theater- Ribbon with four bronze battle stars; Good Conduct Medal; American Theater Medal; and World War II Victory Medal. Battles and campaigns included Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland and Central Europe.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.