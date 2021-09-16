“All at once summer collapsed into fall.”
— Oscar Wilde
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
The Danville News was full of local residents, in the face of tragedy, donating blood and rallying around the flag.
A large flag hung at half staff in front of Walt Shultz’s home, a sign in front of Hunter’s Dairy Freez and a yellow ribbon on the front door of an Ash Street home expressed the sentiments of a community and the nation.
The residents along East Market Street were showing their support for the country by lining the street with small flags, another one of the many displays.
Tom Beiter, owner of Beiter’s Department store, said he was sold out of flags and had reserved orders as everything involving the American flag was gone.
Danville Borough officials were placing red, white and blue bunting on the front of the municipal building. Dave Reichard, store manager of Cole’s Hardware, said the store sold out of flags the day after the tragedy.
The display of the American flag was part of the landscape for months. Major sporting events were canceled for days of patriotism and prayers as residents packed local churches.
n
Julia Costello, too young, 13, to donate blood and no income, decided to make and sell American flag pins that were so unique, demand was overwhelming. The flags were made from red, white and blue beads. Costello was donating the $1 selling price to the Sept. 11 Disaster Fund, a special relief fund of the American Red Cross. Her mother sold them on e-Bay, also to friends.
It all started when she took a baggie full of pins to the Trinity Lutheran Church. Every pin was sold and people were asking Julia to make more.
In 24 hours, 150 pins were either sold or ordered. Julia, an eighth-grader at the Danville Area Middle School, received permission to sell them at school with those funds going toward the Middle School’s Fund Drive for the Sept. 11 Relief Fund. She eventually received help from her friend, Amberlee Taylor, to fill the orders.
They took orders in the morning at the cafeteria entrance of the middle school. She and Amberlee agreed they found something that could make a difference, “We feel good about it.”
Elsewhere at Danville schools, Danville Area High School Learning Support teachers, with students, placed collection bottles in every classroom to collect funds for the victims of the previous week’s terrorism.
Leanne Arnold and Mimi Elias both wore patriotic headdresses for “Red, White and Blue Day” at Mahoning-Cooper Elementary School.
n
Frankie Shultz and Albert Huber met regularly at a bench along the river to pass the time. On this particular day, the conversation revolved around the recent plane attacks. Shultz, a Korean War Vet and Huber, who worked for the Pennsylvania State National Guard in the 1940s, both expressed their horror.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)Money for the construction of a 76-unit high-rise apartment complex for the elderly in Danville was loaned to Allied Services Inc. of Scranton, the developer and administrator of the project, by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
It was noted that Allied received tremendous cooperation from the Redevelopment Authority of Montour County, especially Chairman Ed Kear and Executive Director Rheese Phinney.
This was the first major project of its kind in Montour County and would fill a real need for low-income housing for the Danville Area; also a boost to the county economy in real estate taxes and water and sewer fees.
The five-story building would be constructed on a 5-acre site along First Street off Chamber Street on Sidler Hill. (The building, when dedicated, was named Allied Kear Apartments.)
n
The Danville High School girls’ tennis team won its first match over Central Columbia, 6-1.
“It was the first win ever for the girls’ team,” said Coach Al Barratt. “The squad was very pleased with the victory.”
Karen Kistler, Jennifer Gessemer, Mary Beth Quickel and Kathy Houston won singles. Kistler and Houston, Andrea Snyder and Houston won doubles. Snyder won the exhibition match.
n
There were two winners this week of the Danville News football contest. Jim Martin and Jim Broadt came up with the correct selections on the second week of the 1981 football season.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
Emerson Heffner, a front linesman for the Danville High School Ironmen squad, was selected as Lineman of the Week for his outstanding play in the Sunbury-Danville game. Heffner, a senior, was named by a panel of five judges and the five coaches of the Danville team.
n
Ten girls of St. Joseph Catholic Church were among the 307 Girl Scouts who were the recipients of the “Marian Award” in an impressive ceremony in St Patrick’s Cathedral in Harrisburg.
Local girls who received the award presented by Bishop George L. Leech were: Regina Marie Lahout, Joan Marie Knauer, Theresa Ann Croft, Marie Frances Klarsch, Jane Ditzler, Kathleen Graham, Margaret Brady, Jo-Ellen Reilly, Katherine Stroh and Sharon McWilliams. The award is the highest award given to Catholic Girl Scouts.
n
The Danville Area School Authority approved a bid of $9,250 to build a track and field area at the rear of the Danville Senior High School.
The original bid was $12,975. Authority members felt that the students of the agricultural department of the high school would do the fertilizing and seeding reducing the cost by $3,725.
When completed, it would be used for high school track and field events, band practices and an athletic area for gym classes.
75 YEARS AGO (1946)
The Danville High School made its football debut, meeting the strong Mount Carmel Catholic team at the F.Q. Hartman Field under the lights. The squad was the largest in DHS history.
The Danville High School Boys and Girls Band and the Catawissa High School Band, who volunteered to play at the game, provided the music. Bruce Rhawn, director of the local band, requested the members of the Danville Band and Majorettes report to the Third Ward School building in full uniform to march to the field with all colors flying and plenty of marching music to ring in the football season.
Danville held the strong Mt. Carmel Catholic team to 7-0 to open the season.
It was also the debut for Coach Kenneth Bills and his two assistants, Hal Griffin and George Myerly.
(The 1947 football team, coached by Ken “Trapper” Bills, won the first Susquehanna Conference Championship.)
n
The governor of the commonwealth of Pennsylvania proclaimed Sept. 17 through Sept. 22 as “Pennsylvania Week.”
The objective was to encourage the people of the state to spread the word of Pennsylvania’s history, growth, resources, industries, religion, education, recreation opportunities and the potentialities in developing new industries, new residents and new visitors to Pennsylvania.
n
(Congratulations and thank you to all the fire companies, organizations, county and local officials who participated in the solemn commemoration ceremony, reflecting and honoring all who died or suffered on 9/11, held in Memorial Park. It was truly a day that displayed the love of our country with patriotic songs, speeches and parades.)
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column publishes weekly in The Danville News.