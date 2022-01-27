“Snow provokes responses that reach right back to childhood.”
— Andy Goldsworthy
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
Danville students honored for December were: sixth grade: Emily Slaughter, Tommy HU, Sarah Andreychik, Ken Weaver; seventh grade, Bradley Horne, Lauren Robinson, Adam Ulrich, Rachael Griffin; eighth grade, Tyler Wintersteen, Cassie Andreychick, Derek Schooley, and Laura Krieger.
Members of the Danville High School golf team, Jeremy Graham and Seth Kanaskie, also Tarah Schloss of Bloomsburg High School were honored by members of the Frosty Valley Country Club with awards as recognition of their 2001 state championship performance.
Thomas Prough, FCC Golf professional, and Randy May, co-chairman of the event, also presented awards to the six starting members of Danville’s District IV Championship squad.
Girl Scouts from Troop 442 made 50 “hug pillows” for children in the pediatric intensive care unit at Geisinger Medical Center. The pillows, which the cadets made for their service project, were for children after surgery. They were also meant to provide comfort for children during their stay in the hospital. The Girl Scouts were: Kayla Stayer, 13, Jaala Schmid, 12, Allyson Hemma, 12, Lauren Gilger, 12, Liz Brown, 13, and Alessa Makuch, 13.
Tyler Hoy, of Danville, was pictured in The Danville News displaying the trophy he won at the Pennsylvania Elks Region II Soccer Shoot at Tom’s River, N.J.
Hoy, representing Pennsylvania’s Northeast Central District in the 10-and 11-year old age group, finished second. Competitors in the event included representatives from New Jersey, Virginia, W. Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
A big celebration at the Bernie Washko residence was a two-fold birthday and farewell, for son David, ex-Ironman athlete, who was currently a member of the U.S. Air Force. A large group of in-town and out-of-town teammates and friends attended the “scrumptious affair.” All joined in to sing Happy Birthday and to extend best wishes to David who the next day would depart on a motor trek to Alaska for a new assignment with the military.
According to an article in The Danville News, down 18-3 after one quarter; Danville’s junior high basketball squad “stormed back” to defeat Shamokin, 55-45. Shawn Coleman led the ninth-grade team with 24 points and teammate Jeff Miler “canned” 16. The locals outscored Shamokin 22-8 to be within a point at intermission, Miller and Gregg Hurst entered the game to spark the rally. In the final quarter, the Ironmen enjoyed a 13-10 advantage to complete the victory.
The eighth grade also won with a score of 44-35. Chris Hort led all scorers with 20 points while Ed Cope controlled the boards for Danville.
Alma McCarty was honored as “Granger of the Year” by Valley Grange in Danville in a photo in the local newspaper. Also in the photo was her husband, Harry, Florence Styer, master of the grange and Nancy Klinger, lecturer.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
The contenders for the King Basketball finals to be held at halftime of the Danville-Selinsgrove game were: Mike Wintersteen, Mahoning A, Richard Remley, Second Ward, and Kimberly May, Fourth Ward A, all fourth-graders; Tim Long, First Ward A, Edward Riley, Second Ward A, and James Cero, Third Ward, all fifth-graders; William Booth, First Ward A, Ronald Anderson, Third Ward A, and Bob Childs, Third Ward B, all sixth-graders.
Charles Barnett Jr., 10, of Riverside, who won two medals in the North Central Pennsylvania Boys Swimming Meet, held at the Williamsport YMCA, was pictured in the newspaper with his local YMCA coach Tom Shelinski. Charles won a first-place medal in his age group in the 20-yard backstroke event and a second place in the 20-yard freestyle while representing the Danville YMCA.
Other boys entering the meet from Danville were: Robert Tomcavage, Harry Venora, Jerry McCormick, Ronald Tomcavage and Tony Cannon.
Officers were elected at the reorganizational meeting at the Danville Ambulance League for 1962. The new officers pictured in the newspaper with the new equipment were: Herman Delsite, supervisor of the membership drive; William Huntington, secretary; Wayne Strausser, vice president; Walter Peters, president; George Livziey, director-at-large; James Strausser, chief driver; Guy Christian, treasurer; and Robert Lewis, supervisor of equipment.
Action in the YMCA basketball leagues saw the Mercuries defeat the Riversiders, 64-26, in a Junior League contest and the Eagles stop the lions, 68-60, in the Senior League.
Butch Coira “dumped” in 34 points to pace the Mercuries with Jerry Lewis adding 16. Top man for the Riversiders was Steve Barnes with eight.
Butch Lee led the Lions with 30 markers and had assists from Jerry Dalton with 13 and Art Sticklin with 14.
Pacing for the winning Eagles was Bob Weaver with 24. Bob Moser and Dick Lowery each had 12 and Frank Kriska bucketed 10.
75 YEARS AGO (1947)
Presentation of the Silver Beaver Award to Victor J. Marks highlighted the annual dinner of the Columbia Montour Boy Scout Council held in the Montour Hotel as a joint session with the Kiwanis and Rotary Clubs.
The presentation was made by Dr. E. A. Glenn, a former Silver Beaver holder. He was assisted by Boy Scout James Haney of Troop 30 and Cub Scout Billy Snyder of Pack 34. The award was made to Marks for outstanding service rendered to the Council and Boy Scouting over a long period of years and for his work in the community and support of youthful movements. Receiving this honor award was a surprise to Marks. After the presentation, Marks and all Silver Beaver Scouts present had their photograph taken. Marks thanked the council for the honor bestowed upon him and stated that he would cherish it the rest of his life and pledged to continue to uphold the principles which the award represented.
(Mr. Mark’s exceptional record of service listed in the newspaper was enormous.)
A crow hunting club was formed at a meeting of the Montour County Fish and Game Conservation Club with Dr. Stuart E. Faust presiding.
Doyle Hathaway, who had hunted crows for 36 years in six different states, was regarded as an authority on this form of sport. He was named chairman of a committee to direct the interest of the Conservation Club in a movement to eliminate as many crows as possible. They had become a major nuisance and did great damage on farm crops. Hathaway was available to teach their habits and the art of calling crows, also for trips in the field to demonstrate the sport. Crows, he said, were among the “Most Crafty” birds on wing and required skill to capture.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column appears Thursdays in The Danville News.