20 YEARS AGO (2003)
Ken Ernest, an employee for Geisinger Medical Center facilities, installed new stairway treads for the Danville Community Center during the ninth annual “Day of Caring.”
All over Danville, volunteers from all areas performed odd jobs for the United Way according to Francis Moyer, the local United Way director. Merck interns, Liz Harlor and Mellesa Klein, scrubbed the outside of the Montgomery House. DAHS senior Gretchen Brady, 18, in a photo, was busy at Sunnybrook Park edging the lip of a concrete pad installing two cement slabs for two wooded benches. Alex Rudowski, 17, raked out a freshly poured cement slab.
Kitty LaFlamme of the Danville Area United Way said, “This is a day residents, citizens and employees give their time as volunteers to help agencies in any way they can.”
The Danville baseball team won its first District 4 title since 1986 when the Ironmen won over top-seeded Athens at Bowman Field, the Ironmen also won the SVL crown and would meet District 2 champion Bishop Hoban in the Class AA East Final.
Organizers were ready for the “Relay for Life” event with a variety of activities to entertain and educate participants; including activities especially for children. The event began at 3 p.m. on Friday and continued with a closing awards ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday, according to Theresa Hummer, publicity chairperson for the relay. The year marked the 10th consecutive year that Danville had participated in the battle to raise money for the American Cancer Society.
Hummer said the signature event of the relay is the Luminary Ceremony at 9 p.m. on Friday when everyone lights a candle in remembrance and in honor of someone battling cancer or someone who died from it. The event volunteers raised $85,869.76 and more would continue to add to that figure throughout the summer.
A large portion would remain in Montour County for use for a number of programs sponsored by the American Cancer Society. Phil Steinhoff of Riverside said his family turns out every year to participate in the Relay for Life. Joan Smedley said her family attends the event every year. Pat Ikeler also presents every year with those dedicated to the event.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
Wendy Witmer, Danville, was recently commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Medical Branch.
Witmer was participating in an educational delay program in order to attend graduate school as a psychology major. After schooling, she was stationed at Fort Sam in Houston. Witmer’s first appearance as a commissioned second lieutenant was participating in the recent Memorial Day services at Danville.
These five young women were nominated as candidates by the senior class for prom queen: Ruth Auten, Lisa Bausch, Beth Hagenbuch, Jennifer Koehler and Kris McCormick. Miss Lisa Bausch was crowned 1983 Prom Queen of DHS. She was escorted by Jerry Betz.
Seventh-graders Lisa Splitt 13, and Kathy Blue 12, took first place in the seventh-grade category of the DJHS Science Fair with their exhibit on Biomes.
An exhibit on “Star Photography, by Leena Patel, 14, and Beth Stahl, 13, captured first place in the eighth-grade category of the Science Fair. Andy Dragon, 14, won first place with his Joule effect engine in the ninth-grade division of the DJHS Science Fair.
Victor Marks was mentioned in The Danville News weekly sports column, as the captain of DHS 1919 championship basketball quintet, which prompted adding to the article that he was the first of four Marks family members to head Ironmen “hoopball” teams. Son Bob Sr., local attorney, grandsons Bob Jr., Montour Country Public Defender and Dr. Victor Jr.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
Basketball honors of national status were “heaped on Jack Curry,” Ironmen court star, according to a communication received from Complete Sports Publications Inc., New York, N.Y., by Walter “Whitey” McCloskey. Complete Sports Magazine would devote an entire book to the nation’s outstanding high school basketball players for the 1963-64 season. The teams were to be divided into eight NCAA districts throughout the nation. Each district would have 15 players.
Curry was named to NCAA District II of which Danville is a part which included New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. The newest honor accorded Curry was made at the Ironmen’s first annual All-Opponent basketball dance after the DHS Most valuable player trophy was awarded to him.
Four graduating students of Danville High School were named to deliver the commencement addresses at ceremonies held at the High School. Student speaking on the theme “Looking Into The Future” were: Robert Marks, to discuss “After Graduation What?” William Thilly to discuss “Science’s Direction and Perspective for the Student;” Mary Lou Hidlay to talk about “The Attainment of Inner Freedom Through Outer Freedom;” and Helen Adams on “Choosing A Career-Choice or Chance.”
The Friendship was the winner in the game against FMEU, 11-6, while the Washies blanked Danville Manufacturing, 6-0, in Senior Division games.
Woods gained the win for the Friendship over FMEU, striking out six and walking two. He was reached for nine hits. Megargle, who struck out nine and walked the same number gave up 11 hits and was charged with the loss.
Pehowic had three hits for the winners while Concini sparked the losers with a 3-for-3 game.
Harrison and Bognetz led the Washies, each having two hits. Kishbaugh went the route for the firemen, limiting Manufacturing to three hits. Terry Gerst and Randy Willoughby “toiled for the losers.”
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
The regular Carnegie Hall Show was presented at intermission of the Saturday night dance at the YMCA.
Vocal solos were offered: “Too Fat Polka,” by Raymond Landau; “Sioux City Sue” by Ted Lynn; “Bells of St. Mary’s” by Lester Casey; “Beg Your Pardon” by Norman Delsite; “Now is The Hour” by Jim Kelly; “Four Leaf Clover” by Billy Smith; “We are The Girls of V.S.H.” by Joan Burkland, Barbara Weniger, Pat McCloughan, Helen Roney and Patsy James; “Beg Your Pardon” by Leroy Kline; “The Crocodile” by Caroline Dietrich; and Sherry Kay Gordner; “Down the River” by Judy Lutz. A group of Girl Scouts closed the program with the song, “I’m My Own Grandpa,” dedicated to “Scootie” Hoffman.
Also on the program was a piano selection “Just a Song at Twilight” by Helen Blee.
Congratulations to the DHS Ironmen Pennsylvania Class AA Boys Track & Field State Champions and to all the Orange and Purple teams’ accomplishments this year.
Thank you to the American Legion and all the organizations and individuals that held the Memorial Day event in the park remembering and honoring our nation’s heroes and including our female veterans. It was a great day of reflection.
— Sis
